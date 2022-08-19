ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores

By Chris O'Brien
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k34aW_0hNfcHK300

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Tennessee, you can buy and sell short-barrel shotguns and rifles— SB2628 made it legal earlier this year.

“We work in a gun shop and I am a firearms trainer,” said Blaise Lane, High Caliber Weaponry and Training director of operations. “So, I am hugely supportive of the Second Amendment and everyone’s ability to own firearms for self-defense, for sporting and any other requirement that they would have firearms for.”

High Caliber is a gun store in Nashville. Lane said there’s nothing wrong with the new law—it just doesn’t do anything. “Currently, it doesn’t change anything,” he said.

That’s because there’s already a federal law called the National Firearms Act (NFA) in place that’s allowed short-barrel guns since 1934.

In fact, Lane and his employees say the new law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.

“It’s a show bill,” he said. “The Tennessee legislature will already be prepared, should the NFA get abolished.”

The debate about guns has been prominent throughout the country the last few years. Critics of this new law say the bill’s passage is regressive despite the lack of effect.

“I believe it’s a step in the wrong direction because it’s slowly pushing the envelope and making it potentially easier to end some of the restrictions,” Silent No Longer Tennessee director, Greta McClain, said. “Which, some people call them restrictions, I call them safeguards.”

McClain, a former Metro Nashville police officer, also talked about her own personal experience with short-barrel guns.

“When I was with the police department, I was shot at three times by a man with a sawed-off shotgun. He was, at most, 15 feet away from me and missed,” she said. “So, the concern that I have, and I’m sure a lot of people have, is if somebody thinks that it’s appropriate for them to use deadly force, there’s just as much likelihood that they’re going to hit innocent bystanders as they are whomever they’re aiming at.”

McClain is referring to the notion that sawed-off shotguns are considerably less accurate .

Naturally, the Tennessee Firearms Association disagrees with McClain’s thoughts on the law.

“I think it is a step in the right direction,” director John Harris said. “It sends a message of the public policy that at least some of the legislators are holding at this point.”

But Harris did agree that the new law created uncertainty. “What it, unfortunately, has done is create some confusion in the public about whether or not a person still needs to go out and, if they acquire one, pay the federal tax and comply.”

Currently, to buy a short-barrel gun, you have to pay a $200 fee for taxes, file NFA paperwork, and send in your fingerprints for a background check.

Now, Harris and Lane both say they’ve had people tell them they can bypass those regulations with the new law in place, but that is not the case.

Harris went a step further in his criticism of gun laws in Tennessee. “Oh, they’re an absolute mess, they’re a disaster,” he said. “The laws should be simple enough that the average person, the average police officer, the average district attorney, the average judge, the average juror, the average person all agree, without having to look it up, what the law allows or prohibits.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTVC

Tennessee's anti-abortion 'trigger ban' goes into effect Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Abortion "trigger bans" take effect in three states on Thursday, including Tennessee—where it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Tennessee joins Idaho and Texas in states where abortion is illegal, bringing the nation's total...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Laws#Tennessee#Gun Shop#Second Amendment#Wkrn#Nfa
chattanoogacw.com

Free Hunting Day in Tennessee takes place Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans will be allowed to hunt without a license for one day this Saturday as part of Free Hunting Day. The August 27 event is provided by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) once every year. The day coincides with the opening day of squirrel hunting season. The day...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Tennessee lawmaker, former chief of staff face federal bribery, conspiracy charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Federal agents arrested a former Tennessee Speaker of the House and current state lawmaker and his former chief of staff at their homes on Tuesday. 63-year-old Rep. Glen Casada of Franklin and 35-year-old Cade Cothren of Nashville now face charges of conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud; and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

NAACP calls on Justice Department to investigate Metro Police body cam cuts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate recent action by the Metro Nashville Police Department which entailed editing body camera footage. Last week, Metro Police gave two employees written reprimands for incorrectly editing out curse...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Black Caucus asks DOJ to investigate Casada’s office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In a pair of letters finalized and delivered Friday, May 10, 2019 the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators (TBCSL) requested that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate House Speaker Glen Casada’soffice. In the first letter sent to Eric S. Dreiband, the AssistantAttorney General for...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Man charged after ‘eruption of gunfire’ outside Antioch club

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in custody after an “eruption of gunfire” outside a nightclub in Antioch on Saturday left two people shot. Veder Gazi, 21, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide. Police responded Aug. 20 to Club Miami, 2037 Antioch Pike, for a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee

ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WREG

WREG

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy