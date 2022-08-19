Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Legendary downtown dive bar Milady's is being revived by a cocktail icon
New York is ever changing and that’s why we love it, but it’s truly sad when a beloved neighborhood spot shutters. Milady’s, a Soho dive bar once known for slinging greasy burgers and canned beers, has been dark since January 2014, ending a prolific run that dated back to the 1940s.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Get your ears pierced for free at this spot in Boerum Hill today only
It’s a beautiful day to get a piercing—especially if it’s a free one. Female-founded piercing mecca Rowan is currently offering free needle piercings at their Boerum Hill studio at 348 Atlantic Avenue by Hoyt Street. Rest assured that a trained apprentice will lead the procedure, which you can book right here.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The owners of Pebble Bar just opened a peaceful inn upstate
We’ll be honest with you: we’re open to visiting any destination launched by the folks behind Pebble Bar, the relatively new bar and restaurant located in the legendary four-story townhouse at Rockefeller Center. After all, partners Noah Bernamoff and Matt Kliegman are also responsible for other iconic New York City locales, including Grand Army, the Jane Hotel rooftop, Black Seed Bagels and The Smile.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Bare Book Club is staging live readings in the buff this week in Brooklyn
New York City’s Bare Book Club sums up its mission pretty clearly: “A group of beautiful performers who love to read…naked. That’s it.”. But there’s a lot more beneath the surface to this fun event, which is hosting its latest show this Thursday, August 25 at The City Reliquary in Brooklyn. This nude literary salon celebrates the written word, the queer community and the human body.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Eat a 13-course raw vegan tasting menu at this new East Village restaurant
Lest you thought the vegan dining trend to be a fleeting one, think again: Rabbit, a new raw vegan tasting menu restaurant helmed by chef Xila Caudillo, is officially opening at 122 East 7th Street by Avenue A in the East Village today. Perhaps even more unique than its devotion...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Vote for Riverside Park’s GOAT goat before they head baaaack upstate
Following a successful summer of eating, Riverside Park Conservancy’s four goats are headed baaaaack to their regular home upstate with full bellies after dining on Manhattan’s finest foliage. But before they go, they’re participating in a talent show called Riverside’s Go(a)t Talent, and you can vote for your favorite furry goat-testant.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC rental market pushing up interest in outer boroughs
Brooklyn and Queens residents, beware: Eye-watering rents are pushing more and more New Yorkers to consider living beyond Manhattan. Remote work and the rental market’s ongoing affordability crisis have sparked rising tides of city slickers considering throwing in the towel on New York, New York, and fleeing to other parts of the five boroughs.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Gramercy Tavern's Greenmarket Lunch is back!
The long lunch is back in Manhattan (if you’re not up to speed, tell your boss) and a beloved restaurant is giving us reason to splurge on a multi-hour lunch break. The dining room at Gramercy Tavern is officially back open for lunch. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Flatiron restaurant is serving its signature Greenmarket Lunch, a three course, $72 prix fixe menu designed to animate the Union Square Greenmarket produce currently in season.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This app wants to help crowdsource NYC street parking
Finding a parking spot in New York City requires fortitude, patience and plenty of luck. Even then, good luck squeezing your car into a space where it can live for more than 24 hours before a street sweeper (or ticket-wielding NYPD officer, or film crew eager to clear the block, or, well, you get it) forces your vehicle to relocate. Free parking is a painful process, with metered parking not much better. And unless you’re willing to shell out cash in the triple digits to store a car in a lot or garage, the street is your best option.
