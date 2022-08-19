ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

PHOTOS – University Heights 3 Heritage Christian 1

What do you get when you put University Heights Academy and Heritage Christian Academy together on the volleyball court? An intense four-set match. What else do you get? A super-large YSE photo gallery from the match. GALLERY: University Heights 3 Heritage Christian 1.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Murray Takes Straight Set Win Over Lady Wildcats

The Trigg County Lady Wildcats will have to wait at least another couple of nights to pick up their first win of the 2022 volleyball season. The Lady Wildcats fell at home Tuesday evening to the Murray Lady Tigers in straight sets 25-16, 25-6, and 25-19. The opening set saw...
MURRAY, KY
Travis Perry’s 38 Wins 3-Team Match in Marion

Travis Perry shot a 38 to top all golfers in a three-team match Tuesday at Marion Country Club. Crittenden County captured team honors with a total of 164. Lyon County was second at 180 while Union County finished third wiht a 194. Crittenden’s Parker Kayse was individual runner-up with a...
MARION, KY
Caldwell County, KY
Caldwell County, KY
Caldwell Volleyball Sweeps Webster in Home Opener

When Caldwell County and Webster County met in the 2nd Region semifinals last season they needed five sets before the Lady Trojans advanced, winning 18-16 in the final set. The rematch Tuesday night in Princeton had a lot less drama, with the Lady Tigers winning their home opener in straight sets over Webster 25-13, 25-15, 25-21.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Christian County Boys Rally Past Hoptown for Statement Win (w/PHOTOS)

In what may be the last regular-season meeting between the two programs, the Christian County boys’ soccer team knocked off Hopkinsville 2-1 on Tuesday at the Stadium of Champions to continue a remarkable turnaround from last season’s 0-19-1 mark. The Colonels improve to 4-2, tying their win total...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
UHA Wins First ‘Battle of the Academies’

In the first battle of the current academies in Hopkinsville, University Heights dispatched Heritage Christian in four sets in a matchup of future district volleyball opponents Tuesday. Next season, Heritage Christian becomes a full member of the KHSAA and will join the 8th District that already includes UHA and Fort...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
VIDEO – Henderson Scores 5 to Lead Lady Rebels to First Win

The Todd County Central Lady Rebels picked up their first win of the 2022 soccer season Tuesday evening as they rolled past Franklin-Simpson 8-1. A big part of the win was the play of Madison Henderson, who scored five goals for the Lady Rebels. She talked about the night and the season with YSE after the match.
ELKTON, KY
Caldwell County Takes 3-Team Home Golf Match

Caldwell County’s Austin Crick was second and Camden McGregor placed third in a three-team golf match Tuesday at Princeton Golf Club. The Tigers won the team competition with a total score of 160. That was five shots ahead of Madisonville-North Hopkins. Christian finished with a team score of 187.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Lady Falcons Make It Two in a Row with Win Over Lady Storm

For the first time in nearly three years, the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons have won back-to-back matches on the volleyball court. The Lady Falcons accomplished that feat Tuesday night by outlasting Hopkins Central in five sets. The last time the Lady Falcons won two straight matches was in September 2019...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Lubas 6th, Falcons 5th at Christian County Season Opener

Billy Lubas had a top 10 finish to help lead Fort Campbell to a fifth place team finish in Saturday’s Christian County Season Opener at Christian County High School. The Falcon senior crossed the line in sixth place with a time of 17 minutes and 52 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. John Arnold was Fort Campbell’s second runner across the line with a 35th place finish in 22:02, one second ahead of teammate Jeffrey Perry.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Lady Maroons Deal Caldwell First Loss 3-2

Kennedy Justice had two goals and an assist as Madisonville-North Hopkins held off Caldwell County 3-2 in girls’ soccer action Tuesday night in Madisonville. It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Tigers, who are 4-1. Kailey Barber added a goal and Lillie Carman had an...
MADISONVILLE, KY
Panthers Finish Second at Christian County Season Opener

Dawson Springs put all five of its runners across the finish line in the first 22 places which helped the Panthers to a second place team finish at the Christian County Season Opener Saturday at Hopkinsville. Yosi McCune was the first Panther runner to cross the finish line in 14th...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
UHA Scores First But Mustangs Charge Back for Win

After falling behind early in the match, the McCracken County Mustangs rallied to overtake the University Heights Academy Blazers Tuesday evening in Paducah. McCracken scored five unanswered goals in taking the 5-1 win. The Blazers got on the board early in the match when Ethan Hale scored off an assist...
PADUCAH, KY
Lania Hite Plays Tall in Trigg’s 6-3 Victory at Lyon

Trigg County’s girls ran their winning streak to four straight games behind a six-goal performance from junior Lania Hite. The Lady Wildcats (4-1 overall, 1-0 district) scored four of the final five goals of the contest to defeat Lyon County 6-3 in 5th District soccer action at Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville on Monday.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Hampton’s 37 Leads Todd Central Past Franklin-Simpson

The Todd County Central Rebels continue to be very hard to beat in head-to-head competition on the golf course this season. The Rebels hosted Franklin-Simpson at Elk Fork Tuesday afternoon and came away with a 161-179 win. The Rebels’ Jase Paul Hampton took medalist honors for the match with his...
TODD COUNTY, KY
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Trigg County’s Aydan Joiner

One of the complaints of today’s high school coaches is the difficulty of building quality depth within their program. Student-athletes willing to remain positive and work hard regardless of playing time or the team’s fortune are becoming a scarce commodity. Enter Trigg County senior Aydan Joiner. He is...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Alyssa Southwood

Alyssa Southwood was a two-year starter at the varsity level as a seventh and eighth grader for Trigg County’s softball team. And then a series of events caused her to walk away from the sport and take up a new one where she has excelled. Now, the Lady Wildcat...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

