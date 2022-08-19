ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump to fundraise for Lee Zeldin in New Jersey

By Harrison Gereau
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQyxX_0hNfbnKy00
President Donald Trump, right, greets Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., center, and his wife Diana Zeldin, left, after arriving at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton… Read More

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to headline a fundraiser next month for Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, his campaign said on Wednesday. The event, set for September 4 in Deal, New Jersey, represents a risky strategy for Zeldin, considering Trump’s unpopularity in New York.

Zeldin has trailed Gov. Hochul in campaign cash, and he may see a Jersey Shore turnout with Trump—safely beyond state lines—as a chance to start to catch up with his Democratic rival. Zeldin can be seen as a Trump loyalist, having voted to overturn the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

The vote has been viewed as a potential smear on Zeldin’s record, as he seeks the highest office in deep-blue New York. In a Siena College poll published earlier this month, 63% of New Yorkers said they disapprove of Trump.

Hochul, who took her post after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, led Zeldin by 14 percentage points in the Siena survey. Hochul’s campaign quickly attacked Zeldin over the planned trump rendezvous after a notice advertising the event began to circulate on social media Tuesday.

“Zeldin continues to shamelessly support Trump’s far-right MAGA agenda,” Brian Lenzmeier, Hochul’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “The stakes this November could not be more clear: Lee Zeldin is too extreme and too dangerous for New York.”

Steven Cohen, a professor of public affairs at Columbia University, said that steering completely clear of Trump would be hard for any Republican candidate for governor in New York. But he added that the fundraiser could make Zeldin’s outreach to the center challenging. “Strategically, I don’t think it makes much sense,” Cohen said. “It surprises me a little, because I thought Zeldin actually wanted to win.”

Zeldin’s campaign has been quiet about the fundraiser since they sent out the notice Tuesday. They did not immediately answer NEWS10’s request for comment.

The decision to fundraise out-of-state could also prove unpopular to upstate New Yorkers frustrated over a perceived downstate divide. In another high-profile election in the Northeast, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has routinely roused home field ire against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in their race for a Senate seat. Fetterman has led a viral campaign based on the disconnection between Oz, who lives in New Jersey, and Pennsylvanian.

Comments / 4

Related
WWLP

Woman attacked by a black bear in Vermont

rmont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday.
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraise#Election#Republican#Democratic#Siena College#New Yorkers#Maga
MSNBC

Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Trump Tells His Lawyers: Get ‘My’ Top Secret Documents Back

In the weeks after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple-sounding but extraordinary ask: he wanted his lawyers to get “my documents” back from federal law enforcement. Trump wasn’t merely referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client material that he insists was...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result

Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
WWLP

WWLP

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy