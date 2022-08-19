ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC rental market pushing up interest in outer boroughs

Brooklyn and Queens residents, beware: Eye-watering rents are pushing more and more New Yorkers to consider living beyond Manhattan. Remote work and the rental market’s ongoing affordability crisis have sparked rising tides of city slickers considering throwing in the towel on New York, New York, and fleeing to other parts of the five boroughs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The owners of Pebble Bar just opened a peaceful inn upstate

We’ll be honest with you: we’re open to visiting any destination launched by the folks behind Pebble Bar, the relatively new bar and restaurant located in the legendary four-story townhouse at Rockefeller Center. After all, partners Noah Bernamoff and Matt Kliegman are also responsible for other iconic New York City locales, including Grand Army, the Jane Hotel rooftop, Black Seed Bagels and The Smile.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Bare Book Club is staging live readings in the buff this week in Brooklyn

New York City’s Bare Book Club sums up its mission pretty clearly: “A group of beautiful performers who love to read…naked. That’s it.”. But there’s a lot more beneath the surface to this fun event, which is hosting its latest show this Thursday, August 25 at The City Reliquary in Brooklyn. This nude literary salon celebrates the written word, the queer community and the human body.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

An enormous new Chinese restaurant just opened on the Bowery

Congee Village is becoming a whole neighborhood! The beloved Congee Village on the Lower East Side (100 Allen St.) now has a sibling restaurant Congee Dim Sum House at 207 Bowery (between Delancey and Rivington. It’s the third spot for father and son owners Peter Liang and Ricky Liang, who also own Congee Village Restaurant & Bar in Flushing.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Gramercy Tavern's Greenmarket Lunch is back!

The long lunch is back in Manhattan (if you’re not up to speed, tell your boss) and a beloved restaurant is giving us reason to splurge on a multi-hour lunch break. The dining room at Gramercy Tavern is officially back open for lunch. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Flatiron restaurant is serving its signature Greenmarket Lunch, a three course, $72 prix fixe menu designed to animate the Union Square Greenmarket produce currently in season.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy