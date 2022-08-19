Read full article on original website
NYC rental market pushing up interest in outer boroughs
Brooklyn and Queens residents, beware: Eye-watering rents are pushing more and more New Yorkers to consider living beyond Manhattan. Remote work and the rental market’s ongoing affordability crisis have sparked rising tides of city slickers considering throwing in the towel on New York, New York, and fleeing to other parts of the five boroughs.
The owners of Pebble Bar just opened a peaceful inn upstate
We’ll be honest with you: we’re open to visiting any destination launched by the folks behind Pebble Bar, the relatively new bar and restaurant located in the legendary four-story townhouse at Rockefeller Center. After all, partners Noah Bernamoff and Matt Kliegman are also responsible for other iconic New York City locales, including Grand Army, the Jane Hotel rooftop, Black Seed Bagels and The Smile.
Bare Book Club is staging live readings in the buff this week in Brooklyn
New York City’s Bare Book Club sums up its mission pretty clearly: “A group of beautiful performers who love to read…naked. That’s it.”. But there’s a lot more beneath the surface to this fun event, which is hosting its latest show this Thursday, August 25 at The City Reliquary in Brooklyn. This nude literary salon celebrates the written word, the queer community and the human body.
Legendary downtown dive bar Milady's is being revived by a cocktail icon
New York is ever changing and that’s why we love it, but it’s truly sad when a beloved neighborhood spot shutters. Milady’s, a Soho dive bar once known for slinging greasy burgers and canned beers, has been dark since January 2014, ending a prolific run that dated back to the 1940s.
An enormous new Chinese restaurant just opened on the Bowery
Congee Village is becoming a whole neighborhood! The beloved Congee Village on the Lower East Side (100 Allen St.) now has a sibling restaurant Congee Dim Sum House at 207 Bowery (between Delancey and Rivington. It’s the third spot for father and son owners Peter Liang and Ricky Liang, who also own Congee Village Restaurant & Bar in Flushing.
Gramercy Tavern's Greenmarket Lunch is back!
The long lunch is back in Manhattan (if you’re not up to speed, tell your boss) and a beloved restaurant is giving us reason to splurge on a multi-hour lunch break. The dining room at Gramercy Tavern is officially back open for lunch. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Flatiron restaurant is serving its signature Greenmarket Lunch, a three course, $72 prix fixe menu designed to animate the Union Square Greenmarket produce currently in season.
