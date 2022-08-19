The long lunch is back in Manhattan (if you’re not up to speed, tell your boss) and a beloved restaurant is giving us reason to splurge on a multi-hour lunch break. The dining room at Gramercy Tavern is officially back open for lunch. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Flatiron restaurant is serving its signature Greenmarket Lunch, a three course, $72 prix fixe menu designed to animate the Union Square Greenmarket produce currently in season.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO