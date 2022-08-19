Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin-born healthy meal delivery company snaps back into service
Snap Kitchen is making a comeback. The health-conscious packaged meal service operating in partnership with Whole Foods was hit hard by the early stages of the pandemic, declaring bankruptcy in 2020 and closing more than half of its stores. Down to six stores from 33 that year, the company recently announced it is beginning to expand again, this time focusing on Texas first.
