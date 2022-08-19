Dick’s Open mid-day leaderboard update
ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The first round of the 2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is underway at En-Joie Golf Course.
21 of the 26 groups have already teed off with the last tee time coming up at 1:55 p.m.
Here’s a look at the current leaderboard as of 1:00 p.m.
- T1 – Darren Clarke (-4) Thru 11
- T1 – Jim Furyk (-4) Thru 11
- T1 – Ernie Els (-4) Thru 11
- T4 – Rob Labritz (-3) Thru 16
- T4 – Andrew Johnson (-3) Thru 14
- T4 – Mario Tiziani (-3) Thru 14
- T4 – Steven Alker (-3) Thru 12
- T4 – Padraig Harrington (-3) Thru 11
- T4 – Mike Weir (-3) Thru 10
- T10 – Kent Jones (-2) Thru 14
- T10 – 6 others
A tight leaderboard halfway through day 1. Stay with NewsChannel 34 for live updates throughout the day.
