Endicott, NY

Dick’s Open mid-day leaderboard update

By Pat Giblin
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLBZs_0hNfbVOm00

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The first round of the 2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is underway at En-Joie Golf Course.

21 of the 26 groups have already teed off with the last tee time coming up at 1:55 p.m.

Here’s a look at the current leaderboard as of 1:00 p.m.

  • T1 – Darren Clarke (-4) Thru 11
  • T1 – Jim Furyk (-4) Thru 11
  • T1 – Ernie Els (-4) Thru 11
  • T4 – Rob Labritz (-3) Thru 16
  • T4 – Andrew Johnson (-3) Thru 14
  • T4 – Mario Tiziani (-3) Thru 14
  • T4 – Steven Alker (-3) Thru 12
  • T4 – Padraig Harrington (-3) Thru 11
  • T4 – Mike Weir (-3) Thru 10
  • T10 – Kent Jones (-2) Thru 14
  • T10 – 6 others

A tight leaderboard halfway through day 1. Stay with NewsChannel 34 for live updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

