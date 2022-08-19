Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Saginaw planners delay decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Planning Commission delayed a decision that would rezone eight blocks of a neighborhood on the city's north side for industrial use after residents spoke out about the plan. Activists from Saginaw's east and north side protested the move, saying the community has been left...
Construction begins inside Grand Blanc Marketplace
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Construction has started to return an eyesore in Grand Blanc back to productive use. Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said contractors are working inside of the former Kmart and Farmer Jack building, which will be redeveloped into the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “Within the...
Flint native to walk in CRIM years after paralyzing accident
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A long road to recovery for the sake of walking down the road. One Flint native and Navy veteran finally will return home for the CRIM after an accident left him paralyzed for years. "I love the race. It's the one time of year- you know,...
Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw goes up for auction Monday
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An auction for the Fashion Square Mall in Township starts Monday. Wells Fargo currently owns the mall after its previous owner defaulted on a mortgage of nearly $35 million about two years ago. A commercial real estate firm in Southfield has been overseeing the mall's...
Andy's Place plans to rebuild after devastating fire
HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been two months since fire tore through historic downtown Holly. The damage was extensive, but building back is going better than expected. "We always were confident we would be able to get back in it," said Andrea Chapin, better known as Andy. She said her...
Mystery illness hitting dogs in Northern Michigan
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mystery illness affecting dogs and killing most of them within days. It started in Northern Michigan -- where the Otsego County Animal Shelter says they have identified more than 30 parvo-like illnesses since June. And just last week -- Clare County encountered the mysterious...
41-year-old man dies in house fire in rural area of Bay County
Investigators say 41-year-old Zachary Klumpp died when his house caught fire on Brown Road in a rural area of Bay County. Bay County man found dead after Monday night house fire. The house was engulfed in flames with firefighters arrived. A mother and two children escaped, but the woman's husband...
16-year-old found safe two days after disappearing
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found a 16-year-old boy two days after he was last seen at Laingsburg High School. Michigan State Police say the teen was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday when he left school. He never arrived home and loved ones hadn't heard from him during that time.
Otter Lake man seriously injured in crash north of Lapeer
Police say a 53-year-old man ran a stop sign at the intersection of M-24 and Barnes Lake Road in Lapeer County into the path of a semi-truck. 53-year-old seriously injured after semi-truck and pickup crash. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says the 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling west...
EPA regional administrator applauds Flint for water infrastructure upgrades
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After more than three years, the city of Flint has completed its water infrastructure upgrades. They included construction of a chemical feed building and the addition of Flint's secondary water source line. On Tuesday, federal Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore toured the water...
Bay County man found dead after Monday night house fire
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County man died in a house fire Monday night. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says the fire was reported around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brown Road in Gibson Township. A teenager woke up to the smell of smoke and called 911.
Goodrich man critical after fiery crash in Oakland County
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Goodrich man was in critical condition after a fiery crash in Oakland County early Wednesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the 53-year-old man drove his Dodge Journey through the intersection of M-15 and Dixie Highway in Independence Township around 1 a.m. The man...
Police: False report of shooting leads to foot chase in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they arrested a man after a foot chase while they investigated a false report of a shooting Wednesday morning. Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth says someone called 911 around 8 a.m. to report shots fired in the area of Carpenter Road and Premier Street on the city's north side.
Genesee County sheriff announces major meth bust
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says his department has seized large amounts of meth and money from several homes in the Flint area. It was part of a GHOST investigation spanning several months that culminated in the raid of four homes. In the homes police say they found drugs, multiple firearms, ammunition and money.
Grand Blanc schools increase security for new year
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Grand Blanc mom Jamie Chapman feels more ready this year sending her three kids back to school because of one simple fix: increased security at Grand Blanc schools. Grand Blanc Community Schools will have five armed security guards from Premier Security Solutions, in addition...
Police find parents of 4-year-old found alone in Clio
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the parents of a 4-year-old boy found alone in the Clio area Wednesday morning. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the boy was at the Dollar General in the Vienna Plaza in Clio. His parents were not around and nobody immediately stepped forward to take custody of him.
53-year-old seriously injured after semi-truck and pickup crash
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 53-year-old man from Otter Lake sustained serious injuries after police say he ran a stop sign into the path of a semi-truck north of Lapeer. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says the 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling west on Barnes Lake Road around 7:15 p.m. Monday when he ran a stop sign at M-24 in Deerfield Township.
Learning from the Pros: McLaren Adaptive Golf Clinic
GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - About 20 golfers with disability were given lessons from putting, chipping, pitching, to full swings at the McLaren Adaptive Golf Clinic. The event took place at Warwick Hills, where the Ally Challenge will be played later this week, and participants learned from pro's like Kim Moore, who is a 14-time US national amputee Women's champion.
Holly resident accused of phoning in threats to his own house
HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Holly resident called in threats against his own residence to implicate another suspect accused of making numerous phone threats over the past few months. The Holly Police Department arrested 39-year-old Robert Edward Nelson on three counts of making a false threat of terrorism....
Ogemaw County sheriff deputy accused of excessive force on man with autism
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County sheriff deputy will face criminal charges for allegedly using excessive force against a man with autism nearly a year ago. The Michigan Attorney General's Office filed a felony charge of misconduct in office and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery against Deputy Matthew Viviano related to an incident on Sept. 8, 2021.
