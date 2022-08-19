Read full article on original website
Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend
Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
Workout with the animals this weekend at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium
Meet the Vervet Monkeys from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium! Shawn Brehob joins Good Day Columbus with an up close look inside the Heart of Africa enclosure ahead of Labor Day!. This weekend, guests can find two events at the park. 1. Workout for Wildlife is Saturday at Lakeside Pavillion.
Tim Hortons launches pumpkin spice lineup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tim Hortons is officially ready for pumpkin season!. Customers can celebrate fall at the popular coffee chain starting Wednesday when the pumpkin lineup returns. Check out what you can expect at participating Tim Horton locations:. Pumpkin Spice Latte: A creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot...
First responder hockey game's proceeds going to slain Clark County deputy's scholarship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Springfield hockey rink will host a face-off between Ohio first responders with the proceeds going to a scholarship named for a Clark County deputy killed in the line of duty. The NTPRD Chiller ice rink will host the Hockey Helping Heroes initiative of the...
'Sesame Street Live!' coming to Columbus in October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic' is coming to Columbus in October and everyone is invited. The production features Sesame Street pals Elmo, Big Bird and more. Two shows will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on...
Many CCS parents say their students will not be logging on for remote learning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School students are set to begin the new school year remotely Wednesday as teachers strike. Some CCS parents said they don't plan on logging their students in for virtual learning. They said they intend to have their kids marked absent on the first...
Beyond the Game: Coach caught in the middle of Columbus teacher strike
Columbus City School athletes might be having deja vu. Much like the suspension of activity during Covid, the strike by CEA has prompted a suspension of practice and games for all extra curricular activities.ABC-6 spoke with Northland head football coach Ryan Sayers, who was on the picket line Tuesday morning but expressing his disappointment Tuesday afternoon that his team can't be a team right now.Sports Director Clay Hall reports.
Community groups offering assistance to students during Columbus teacher strike
Students who are unable to get into their school buildings during the Columbus teacher's strike are getting help from community agencies as they prepare to attend classes virtually. "We are not here to supplant the work of the teachers, we are not educators," said Doug Wolf, Chief Executive Officer with...
CEA says picketers were hit by BB pellets in Clintonville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association said some members who were picketing near two north Columbus schools Tuesday were hit by BB pellets. Columbus Police said officers responded to the area of North High Street and Henderson Road near Indian Springs Elementary School and Whetstone High School around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
Min Din Monday: Easy homemade snack ideas for back to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Min Din Monday! Esther Weisman from Min Dins joins Good Day Columbus with a few quick and easy homemade snack ideas for back to school. In a large bowl add walnuts, slivered almonds, sugar free coconut flakes, 100 percent cocoa chips, and craisins.
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio extending hours to help students during teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is expanding its hours to help support Columbus City Schools students with virtual learning during the teacher strike. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio is working to ensure Columbus City School students are well supported during...
Ohio State and Michigan to faceoff in outdoor game in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University ice hockey team is set to play Michigan in an outdoor game next year. The rivalry teams will play each other at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Saturday, February 18. This is the first-ever hockey game to take place at the...
Local man to raise money towards brain injury at Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local man is using his survival story to change lives. Dylan Flynn's Pass the Bass benefits brain injury support. Dylan will be at Wonderbus Music Fest from Aug. 26-28 raising money for the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA). Over the years, Dylan has donated close to $50,000 to BIAA selling merch and taking donations at music fests across the country.
Columbus City Schools leaders discuss absence policies during virtual webinar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools held a virtual webinar for families on August 23 and discussed attendance, learning schedules, and available resources. Some parents did not attend the meeting, because they said they viewed attending the meeting as crossing the picket line. “We’re gonna stand by our...
Teacher strike sidelines Columbus City Schools student athletes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools coaches can only stare at their empty stadiums from a distance. The teacher strike has made a bit of déjà vu for city school athletes who remember the suspension of practice and games during the pandemic. As teachers strike, athletics...
Person in critical condition after hit by car in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. along East Dublin Granville Road near the intersection of Karl Road. E. Dublin Granville Rd. is closed between Karl Rd. and...
3 Toledo men arrested for human trafficking 16-year-old, 19-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three men from Toledo were charged with trafficking a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman after they were arrested as part of a statewide sting operation. "Operation Times Up" is an annual statewide human trafficking event led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office. The...
Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
'Idle time is the devil's playground,' parents fear virtual classes could mean more crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Safety is a top priority and these kids have nowhere to go," Columbus City Schools parent Londale Towns said Monday night as he marched with We Are Linden to advocate against gun violence. While parents and community leaders across Columbus continued fighting for safer streets,...
