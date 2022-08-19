ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
WSYX ABC6

Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend

Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WSYX ABC6

Workout with the animals this weekend at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

Meet the Vervet Monkeys from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium! Shawn Brehob joins Good Day Columbus with an up close look inside the Heart of Africa enclosure ahead of Labor Day!. This weekend, guests can find two events at the park. 1. Workout for Wildlife is Saturday at Lakeside Pavillion.
WSYX ABC6

Tim Hortons launches pumpkin spice lineup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tim Hortons is officially ready for pumpkin season!. Customers can celebrate fall at the popular coffee chain starting Wednesday when the pumpkin lineup returns. Check out what you can expect at participating Tim Horton locations:. Pumpkin Spice Latte: A creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

'Sesame Street Live!' coming to Columbus in October

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic' is coming to Columbus in October and everyone is invited. The production features Sesame Street pals Elmo, Big Bird and more. Two shows will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Beyond the Game: Coach caught in the middle of Columbus teacher strike

Columbus City School athletes might be having deja vu. Much like the suspension of activity during Covid, the strike by CEA has prompted a suspension of practice and games for all extra curricular activities.ABC-6 spoke with Northland head football coach Ryan Sayers, who was on the picket line Tuesday morning but expressing his disappointment Tuesday afternoon that his team can't be a team right now.Sports Director Clay Hall reports.
WSYX ABC6

CEA says picketers were hit by BB pellets in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association said some members who were picketing near two north Columbus schools Tuesday were hit by BB pellets. Columbus Police said officers responded to the area of North High Street and Henderson Road near Indian Springs Elementary School and Whetstone High School around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
WSYX ABC6

Min Din Monday: Easy homemade snack ideas for back to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Min Din Monday! Esther Weisman from Min Dins joins Good Day Columbus with a few quick and easy homemade snack ideas for back to school. In a large bowl add walnuts, slivered almonds, sugar free coconut flakes, 100 percent cocoa chips, and craisins.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State and Michigan to faceoff in outdoor game in Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University ice hockey team is set to play Michigan in an outdoor game next year. The rivalry teams will play each other at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Saturday, February 18. This is the first-ever hockey game to take place at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Local man to raise money towards brain injury at Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local man is using his survival story to change lives. Dylan Flynn's Pass the Bass benefits brain injury support. Dylan will be at Wonderbus Music Fest from Aug. 26-28 raising money for the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA). Over the years, Dylan has donated close to $50,000 to BIAA selling merch and taking donations at music fests across the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools leaders discuss absence policies during virtual webinar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools held a virtual webinar for families on August 23 and discussed attendance, learning schedules, and available resources. Some parents did not attend the meeting, because they said they viewed attending the meeting as crossing the picket line. “We’re gonna stand by our...
WSYX ABC6

Teacher strike sidelines Columbus City Schools student athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools coaches can only stare at their empty stadiums from a distance. The teacher strike has made a bit of déjà vu for city school athletes who remember the suspension of practice and games during the pandemic. As teachers strike, athletics...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person in critical condition after hit by car in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. along East Dublin Granville Road near the intersection of Karl Road. E. Dublin Granville Rd. is closed between Karl Rd. and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
COLUMBUS, OH

