When Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2020, he ended up leading the team to a Super Bowl win. However, this almost did not happen as TB12 nearly suited up for the silver and black. Dana White revealed on the Gronkowskis' broadcast of UFC 278 that he orchestrated a deal to send Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, former head coach Jon Gruden pulled the deal. Colin Cowherd weighs in on whether this was the best case scenario for Brady and the Raiders.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO