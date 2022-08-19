ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Wendy Howard case confirmed for trial

By Jason Kotowski
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys are ready for trial in the case of a Tehachapi woman who fatally shot her ex after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter.

Wendy Howard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kelly Rees Pitts, shot multiple times June 5, 2019 outside Howard’s home on Appaloosa Court.

Defense attorney Tony Lidgett and prosecutor Eric Smith said in court Friday they’re prepared for trial. Aug. 29 is the earliest the case will be sent to a courtroom, followed by motions in limine and jury selection.

Howard told police Pitts arrived at her house to drop off his grandson. They argued and he drove over her foot with a quad, she said. She told police she felt threatened so she pulled a gun and shot him.

Pitts, 57, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper chest and neck, according to court documents.

Howard said she felt she should stand her ground instead of retreating, and she considered Pitts’ hands deadly weapons, she told police in the documents.

