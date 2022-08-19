ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CultureMap Dallas

Fill up on the 17 most delectable Dallas food events of fall 2022

Time to put away the summer bikinis and bring out the comfy caftans of fall, because this season in Dallas is a feeding frenzy. No matter what kind of cuisine you crave — burgers, veggies, tailgating snacks, or fair fare — there's a fête or festival for that. Add in all the wine and beer events, and your cup (and schedule) will runneth over. Here are the top events heating up the fall food scene.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Barbecue lovers will go hog wild for new BBQ festival in Arlington

The world of Texas barbecue will get even bigger when Q BBQ Fest, dubbed "America’s biggest barbecue festival," comes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, November 4-6. According to a release, the Q BBQ Fest, a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and Miller Lite, will gather 10-plus pitmasters from across Texas and throughout the country to dish out smoked meats to barbecue lovers at Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium. The festival will feature 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs.
ARLINGTON, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Glimpses of fall appear on this week’s event list. There’s a “fall tasting series” that launches at a Dallas hotel restaurant, a restaurant special to celebrate National Red Wine Day, and one of the first big food and wine festivals of the season. But it’s still officially summer, which means warm weather flavors continue to dominate. A seafood and wine pairing dinner, taqueria pop-up, and a special on a famous frozen beverage round out the list.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Homey Duncanville diner Kim & Jenny’s Cafe gets second lease on life

A Duncanville diner that's been in business for more than 31 years has a new owner ready to give it some wow. Called Kim & Jenny's Cafe, it's a breakfast-and-lunch spot at 450 E. Wheatland Rd. recently taken over by Bryan Kaeser, who owns two other Duncanville establishments: burger & beer spot Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, and Black & Bitter Coffee and Books. Kaeser was also a founding owner of Dallas Beer Kitchen, a craft beer spot on Greenville Avenue, which closed in 2018.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Does Dallas' Greenville Avenue really need a Starbucks coffee shop? Why yes.

Starbucks has been in expansion mode, opening a number of new stores around Dallas including a high-profile location at 1827 Greenville Ave., in the former Taco Cabana space. Despite the gentrifying effect Starbucks has on any neighborhood where they open, it's become fashionable in certain circles to complain about Starbucks, usually in the more entitled neighborhoods where coffee shops are common. (In non-wealthy or transitioning neighborhoods, they're enthusiastically welcomed.) Complaining about Starbucks is an easy way to show you're an independent thinker (irony), superior to the unwashed hordes who line up whenever a Starbucks opens. You're a man of wealth and taste.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas hot rod king Richard Rawlings is clearing out Gas Monkey Garage

Dallas' celebrity hot rod king Richard Rawlings is selling off a slew of classic cars — nearly his entire collection. The star of Discovery Channel's Fast N' Loud reality show and owner of Gas Monkey Garage in northwest Dallas, is selling nearly two dozen vintage and restored cars in a national auction, which he reveals in a video posted on his YouTube channel.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Sports legends tee off at opening of new PGA of America HQ in Frisco

The new home of the PGA of America opened its doors in Frisco, Texas on August 22 with a tee-off featuring PGA leaders and sports legends from the worlds of golf and football. According to a release, PGA President Jim Richerson and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh were joined by Dallas Cowboys Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Pro Football Hall of Famers Tony Dorsett and Drew Pearson, and LPGA and World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth to hit the ceremonial first tee shots.
FRISCO, TX
