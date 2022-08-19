Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Fun Frisco weekend trip ideas to keep the summer fun going strong
Kids are back in school, the sun is setting a little earlier, and football season is just around the corner. But there’s still lots of summer fun left in Frisco, and plenty of time to check a few more boxes off your seasonal bucket list. Plan a weekend trip...
Fill up on the 17 most delectable Dallas food events of fall 2022
Time to put away the summer bikinis and bring out the comfy caftans of fall, because this season in Dallas is a feeding frenzy. No matter what kind of cuisine you crave — burgers, veggies, tailgating snacks, or fair fare — there's a fête or festival for that. Add in all the wine and beer events, and your cup (and schedule) will runneth over. Here are the top events heating up the fall food scene.
Luxe Dallas lifestyle shop Saint Bernard to debut in Texas city's hot shopping district
A Dallas transplant soon will be welcomed into one of San Antonio's prime shopping districts: Saint Bernard, the popular ski-inspired lifestyle brand, is will open in The Shops at Lincoln Heights on Thursday, September 8. This will be the store's fourth full brick-and-mortar location, after the Dallas-Lovers Lane/Inwood Village flagship,...
Barbecue lovers will go hog wild for new BBQ festival in Arlington
The world of Texas barbecue will get even bigger when Q BBQ Fest, dubbed "America’s biggest barbecue festival," comes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, November 4-6. According to a release, the Q BBQ Fest, a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and Miller Lite, will gather 10-plus pitmasters from across Texas and throughout the country to dish out smoked meats to barbecue lovers at Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium. The festival will feature 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs.
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Glimpses of fall appear on this week’s event list. There’s a “fall tasting series” that launches at a Dallas hotel restaurant, a restaurant special to celebrate National Red Wine Day, and one of the first big food and wine festivals of the season. But it’s still officially summer, which means warm weather flavors continue to dominate. A seafood and wine pairing dinner, taqueria pop-up, and a special on a famous frozen beverage round out the list.
Score early bird tickets to CultureMap's new signature event, The Tailgate
In Texas, tailgating is more than just a get-together in a parking lot — it’s a lifestyle. CultureMap is celebrating this autumnal season of sports with The Tailgate, an all-out party devoted to a favorite Texas pastime. It all goes down on October 13 at The Empire Room...
Homey Duncanville diner Kim & Jenny’s Cafe gets second lease on life
A Duncanville diner that's been in business for more than 31 years has a new owner ready to give it some wow. Called Kim & Jenny's Cafe, it's a breakfast-and-lunch spot at 450 E. Wheatland Rd. recently taken over by Bryan Kaeser, who owns two other Duncanville establishments: burger & beer spot Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, and Black & Bitter Coffee and Books. Kaeser was also a founding owner of Dallas Beer Kitchen, a craft beer spot on Greenville Avenue, which closed in 2018.
Spooky national Halloween pop-up experience is coming to one DFW-area bar
A special pop-up with a Halloween theme is hitting nine bars across the U.S., including one in the Dallas-Fort Worth area: Called Black Lagoon, it's an immersive Halloween pop-up bar concept that will hit nine U.S. cities this fall, and that includes Nickel City, the Fort Worth outlet of the Austin-based neighborhood bar chain.
Does Dallas' Greenville Avenue really need a Starbucks coffee shop? Why yes.
Starbucks has been in expansion mode, opening a number of new stores around Dallas including a high-profile location at 1827 Greenville Ave., in the former Taco Cabana space. Despite the gentrifying effect Starbucks has on any neighborhood where they open, it's become fashionable in certain circles to complain about Starbucks, usually in the more entitled neighborhoods where coffee shops are common. (In non-wealthy or transitioning neighborhoods, they're enthusiastically welcomed.) Complaining about Starbucks is an easy way to show you're an independent thinker (irony), superior to the unwashed hordes who line up whenever a Starbucks opens. You're a man of wealth and taste.
Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show makes Dallas debut for 2022 holidays
'Twas four months before Christmas and all through Dallas-Fort Worth, holiday event news was stirring — and now comes a new Cirque. Cirque du Soleil’s inaugural Christmas show, "‘Twas the Night Before…" will make its North Texas debut at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie during the 2022 holiday season.
Acclaimed Dallas taqueria Trompo finds perfect new home in Oak Cliff
A beloved Dallas taco shop has found (another) new home: Trompo, the taqueria from owner Luis Olvera which has earned national acclaim, will open in Oak Cliff at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. This is the former home of Kookie Haven, which closed in early July. Trompo has relocated a few...
Dallas hot rod king Richard Rawlings is clearing out Gas Monkey Garage
Dallas' celebrity hot rod king Richard Rawlings is selling off a slew of classic cars — nearly his entire collection. The star of Discovery Channel's Fast N' Loud reality show and owner of Gas Monkey Garage in northwest Dallas, is selling nearly two dozen vintage and restored cars in a national auction, which he reveals in a video posted on his YouTube channel.
Dallas-Fort Worth offers 8th best ‘bang for the buck’ for new homes in U.S.
In today’s home market, buyers are looking to get the most house for the lowest price. It turns out that in this regard, the Dallas-Fort Worth area delivers one of the biggest bangs for the buck. A new ranking from residential real estate platform Home Bay puts DFW at...
Sports legends tee off at opening of new PGA of America HQ in Frisco
The new home of the PGA of America opened its doors in Frisco, Texas on August 22 with a tee-off featuring PGA leaders and sports legends from the worlds of golf and football. According to a release, PGA President Jim Richerson and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh were joined by Dallas Cowboys Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Pro Football Hall of Famers Tony Dorsett and Drew Pearson, and LPGA and World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth to hit the ceremonial first tee shots.
New celeb-endorsed nail studio glosses into Preston Royal Dallas for Texas debut
A modern new nail studio with a celebrity following is making its Texas debut in Dallas’ Preston Royal neighborhood: Glosslab, which touts itself as a hygiene-first, membership-based nail studio, is debuting at 6025 Royal Ln. on Friday, August 19. “We are so thrilled to be coming to Dallas and...
Why a trip to historic Weatherford for antiques and more is just peachy
About an hour due west of Dallas you’ll find Weatherford, a historic town known for its old-school charm and community-oriented ways, along with signature events, beautiful slices of nature, and a shopping district full of boutiques and antique shops. Here are eight ways in which Weatherford really stands out.
Where to eat in Dallas right now: 5 cool new restaurant discoveries
The arrival of August means a new edition of Where to Eat, CultureMap's monthly feature on best restaurants to try. The theme is new openings, but not just any run-of-the-mill newbie. These are new restaurants with a little twist. Here's where to eat in Dallas right now:. The name means...
Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket coming to Dallas' Lakewood in fall
Following dozens of feverish Facebook posts and hold-your-breath rumors, it's official: A new Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket will open in Dallas' Lakewood area, at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane. According to a release, the store is going into Hillside Village in Lakewood, in the former Stein...
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declares state of disaster following floods
Following a deluge of rain that hit Dallas on August 21-22, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a State of Disaster in Dallas County and is requesting state and federal assistance. Dallas suffered extreme flooding following thunderstorms that dropped up to 15 inches of rain in some parts of the...
Wood-fired pizza chain with cool pour-your-own taproom smokes into Frisco
A new pizza concept is making its Texas debut: Called Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom, it's a fast-casual chain founded in Minnesota endowing Frisco with a location in a 5,000-square-foot space at the Stonebriar Mall. According to a release, it'll open in fall 2022. Smokin' Oak specializes in pizza,...
