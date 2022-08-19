The wireless earbuds market is only getting more competitive, and companies are always jumping in with new releases that are better and cheaper than anything we were listening to before. Nowhere is this more true than in the case of Google's Pixel Buds Pro, the fourth release in the Pixel Buds series, and easily one of the best. Normally, the Buds Pro retail for $200, but right now they're on sale at Amazon for just $175 ($25 off).

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO