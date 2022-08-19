Read full article on original website
Latest Android Auto update might stop your phone from connecting to your car
The latest version of Android Auto has begun rolling out during the last couple of weeks, and it seems the new update may be causing issues for some users. The update is titled Android Auto 7.8.6, and for some, it is greeting them with a “phone not compatible” message when they try to reconnect to their car.
Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors double down on massive megapixel move
This year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived as a premium-priced hulk of a phone, and despite some issues along the way, got a decent reception from reviewers and users alike. While the Ultra features an incredibly high-res 108MP primary camera, this is the year we began seeing Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor start making its way into phones, starting with the Motorola X30 Pro. When will Samsung do a 200MP phone for itself? We're still probably six months away from Galaxy S23 models, but more and more rumors suggest this series could include Samsung’s first smartphone with a 200MP camera.
Google Play Games for PC is more accessible than ever with support for new regions and more hardware
Google timed a pretty exciting announcement to the Game Awards last year, as it promised to bring Play Games to PC in open beta. Unfortunately, this test started out with some strict requirements, including a limited number of regions and supported games and the need for a dedicated graphics card. Starting tomorrow, Google's made it easier to join in the fun as it expands its Play Games for PC beta to new regions and hardware.
August’s Google Play system update is live with AutoFill UI and Material You additions
Google has just pushed out Android 13 to the public, but brand-new Android releases aren’t the only updates coming to modern Android devices. Google has started offering public changelogs for Google Play system updates this year. Those are releases that upgrade part of the underlying infrastructure of your phone without touching the OS itself, as Google detached certain modules to make them more easily updatable on the fly. The latest in line are the August 2022 update notes, and they have some neat enhancements in store for us.
Google may have finally fixed Samsung Galaxy S22 series Android Auto glitches
You'd think that sticking with a wired Android Auto connection would be more reliable than going wireless, but it seems like ever since their phones debuted, Samsung Galaxy S22 users have been having trouble with cables in their cars. Problems with black screens on AA units have plagued the phone for months, though it started to look like a solution was within reach when a beta fix rolled out in May. It sounds like that's finally making its way to everyone, as Google reports the S22 AA black-screen issue resolved.
Samsung is updating a bunch of very old phones for a seemingly curious reason
Five years after their initial release, most smartphones are no longer receiving regular security patches, let alone Android updates. That said, every once in a while we see some big exception, where a phone company reaches out to deliver a presumably very special update to a handset it was otherwise no longer supporting. That's the sort of situation we're thinking about right now, as Samsung makes the unusual move to release software updates for old Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 models — reportedly to fix a... GPS issue?
What is Google Workspace?
Google simplified "Google Apps for Your Domain" to "Google Apps" and rebranded it to "G Suite" in 2016. Due to the growing demand for online workspace and collaboration in 2019 and 2020, Google streamlined its offering, and the productivity suite went through another name change to "Google Workspace" on October 6, 2020. At first glance, Google Workspace is identical to G Suite, but with recent changes and add-ons, it's better than ever.
Android Automotive 13 is here, just two months after 12L arrived in cars
It's only been a couple of months since Android 12L was made available for Android Automotive devices, but considering it's no longer the new kid on the block, it's time for another release. Google has released the latest patch notes for its car-powering OS, and while they might not look exciting on paper, it shows some real commitment on the company's part to keep automakers and drivers alike satisfied.
Google's newly released Pixel Buds Pro are already on sale for $175
The wireless earbuds market is only getting more competitive, and companies are always jumping in with new releases that are better and cheaper than anything we were listening to before. Nowhere is this more true than in the case of Google's Pixel Buds Pro, the fourth release in the Pixel Buds series, and easily one of the best. Normally, the Buds Pro retail for $200, but right now they're on sale at Amazon for just $175 ($25 off).
How to change the language in the Google Chrome browser
Everyone in the world can use Google Chrome, so the browser offers 153 languages, from Afrikaans to Zulu, for its users. Chrome can change its default language for its menu, and it can automatically choose which language to display web content in when possible. The browser can also offer to translate pages to your preferred language, using the same technology used for Google Translate on Android.
Google Docs: How to export files
Google Docs is one of the most convenient apps on the internet today. From its collaborative features to its cloud-based nature, the popular word processor makes life easier for everyone, from students and employees to artists and creatives. While having your work available on the internet at the click of a button is convenient, the reality is that, sometimes, you'll need a downloadable version. After all, not everyone accepts Google Docs links when it comes to submitting documents for job interviews, school projects, or generally working offline.
Samsung seeds another One UI Watch 4.5 beta for the Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung has been running the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program based on Wear OS 3.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 series the entire summer. The company officially announced the skin in mid-July and mentioned that it should arrive for the Watch 4 lineup in Q3 2022. So far, the Korean giant has seeded five beta builds, with newer releases focusing on bug fixes and stability. As the promised launch timeline is fast approaching, Samsung has seeded another beta build of One UI Watch 4.5 with plenty of bug fixes.
Android 13 tips and tricks: 7 features to try after updating
After months of developer previews and beta releases, Android 13 has finally arrived on Pixel phones. Compared to the major overhaul that was Android 12, it's a relatively light release as far as new, user-facing features go, but it features a lot of tweaks to existing features—and not all of them are for the better. Here are seven tips and tricks for navigating the latest Android release on your Pixel.
Samsung's 25W fast charging is now too slow to be competitive
Samsung finally announced its latest foldables at Galaxy Unpacked, and by all accounts, they seem like promising upgrades to last year's hardware. Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are by no means revolutionary, they both continue the company's move towards incremental changes generation by generation. Improved displays, polished hardware, and faster processors. Little by little, Samsung's foldables have matured into devices mainstream audiences can buy, assuming those prices don't scare them away.
How to make photo collages on Android
Photo collages have become trendy. Instead of spamming social media with a bunch of pictures, you can create a memorizing collage to share with friends and followers. Thanks to Google Photos and several photo editing apps, making photo collages on Android doesn't get any better. Google has transformed Google Photos...
The Pixel 6a continues Google's reign as the king of durability
Although you'll still find a handful of models kicking around, the days of specialized rugged phones are, by and large, long gone. It's been years since Samsung made an Active edition of their smartphones, leaving it up to case makers to develop methods of protecting your expensive glass-and-metal sandwich of a device. That's what makes durability testing so important, and today, it's the Pixel 6a's turn to get put through the wringer.
Weekend poll: What do you think of Android 13?
Android 13 finally arrived this week, somehow both earlier and later than expected. For such a small upgrade compared to last year's massive Material You overhaul, it's easy to feel disappointed. As the update makes its way out to more users — both on Pixel phones and once companies like Samsung launch their own updates in the coming weeks — we're bound to see plenty of first impressions shared online. If you just can't wait, I think this weekend is the perfect time to throw out some Android 13 hot takes.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: Suffering for slimness
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was the culmination of years of dreams, desperate pleas, and corporate collaboration, as Google and Samsung finally came together to give us the amazing Android smartwatch that Android owners deserved. The Exynos chipset inside ran circles around the outdated Qualcomm chipsets of its competitors. It gave us Samsung’s refined hardware and software experience with the Google services and apps that we’d missed out on earlier Tizen-based Galaxy Watch models.
How to revert to the old Gmail design
Chances are you’re not new to Gmail. These days, almost everyone seems to have a Google account. In late January of this year, Google announced a new view that integrates Gmail, Chat, and Meet all in one location under the main menu. At first, users could opt-in and test the new design or stick with what was familiar. Now that the design has begun rolling out to all users, it's been getting a lot of hate and backlash.
Google may have Fitbit's first Wear OS watch all shaped up
Fitbit ranks among the top fitness wearable brands in the world. However, the company is yet to launch a device with Wear OS and Google has already been its parent company for more than a year now. While there have been conflicting reports about a Wear OS-branded Fitbit arriving soon, there's been no talk about dates. We're now getting a few more tidbits about this elusive entity, thanks to an APK teardown of Google Play services version 22.32.12.
