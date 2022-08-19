Dallas County is planning to build a new governmental building in Mesquite after acquiring the property through a land trade with the city. The county’s proposed new government center, slated to be located at 500 Galloway Avenue, will include an approximately 53,550 square foot, two-story building which will include courtrooms for the justice of the peace, an early voting and community space, constable’s offices, county tax offices and associated meeting spaces, conference rooms, work areas, parking areas and a detention pond to address flooding concerns in the area. The proposed detention pond will be directly adjacent to the property to the south that requires screening.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO