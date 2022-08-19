Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry LeaseColleyville, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Coppell Planning and Zoning commission approves plans for Victory Shops, warehouses in Coppell
Coppell’s Planning and Zoning commission discussed and approved an application for the use of a 16.766-acre lot located on South Belt Line Road, just north of I-635 in Coppell. During the session on Aug. 18, Senior Planner Mary Paron Boswell presented The Victory Shops in Coppell, which would sit...
Merriman Anderson Architects showcase new Coppell-based McLaren campus
When the globally renowned British automotive brand McLaren made the decision to move North American operations for its elite sports car division from New York to Texas, they turned to Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects (MAA) to conceptualize and design the 31,000 square-foot campus in Coppell. MAA masterminded the architecture and interiors for the showroom, training center, workshop, executive suite and administrative offices. It’s a marvel of a design for a building that represents an illustrious high-technology brand.
Dallas County to build new government building at 500 Galloway Ave in Mesquite
Dallas County is planning to build a new governmental building in Mesquite after acquiring the property through a land trade with the city. The county’s proposed new government center, slated to be located at 500 Galloway Avenue, will include an approximately 53,550 square foot, two-story building which will include courtrooms for the justice of the peace, an early voting and community space, constable’s offices, county tax offices and associated meeting spaces, conference rooms, work areas, parking areas and a detention pond to address flooding concerns in the area. The proposed detention pond will be directly adjacent to the property to the south that requires screening.
Director's Column: What you should know about water in McKinney
August is National Water Quality Month. While this designation is something most don’t have on their calendar, residents depend on water quality every day of the year. The safe, reliable delivery of high-quality water for drinking, fire suppression and irrigation is one of the critical services the City of McKinney provides to its residents. On average, the Public Works Department delivers approximately 34 million gallons of water per day to households and businesses in McKinney.
Plano West survives Prosper rally, wins state-ranked thriller in 5 sets
PLANO — Fresh off winning the Allen Texas Open for the second consecutive year, the Plano West volleyball team's arrow continues to point upwards. In working through the graduation of five all-district performers and the arrival of a new head coach in former Plano assistant Cooper Phillips, the Lady Wolves have emerged sporting a familiar level of play. West showcased as much by winning all seven matches during its tournament run in Allen and built off that success on Tuesday at home by edging perennial powerhouse Prosper in five sets (25-12, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11).
Coppell ISD sets charge to 2023 bond selection committee; approve FY23 tax rate
As Coppell ISD begins preliminary discussions on its upcoming bond election, the Board of Trustees approved a charge to the members of 2023 Bond Selection Committee that gives direction as they begin their work on September 8. The 2023 Bond Steering Committee is charged with the following from the Coppell...
Rainfall and flash flooding results in wastewater spill at NTMWD South Mesquite Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant
The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) experienced a domestic wastewater spill from its South Mesquite Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 3500 Lawson Road, Mesquite, Texas. Inflow and infiltration of rainfall into the sanitary sewer system resulted in increased water flow into the plant, in excess of peak-flow pumping...
Mesquite responds to city damage and rescues due to historic flooding
Mesquite has received 11.66 inches of rain at last count, according to the city of Mesquite. During today's rainfall event, the city has reported much damage. The city will make repairs and responding as soon as possible. Mesquite Police have responded to 202 storm-related incidents today.
‘The team behind the team:’ Celina Quarterback Club in full swing almost 70 years on
The view through the windows made it feel like every part of Celina was shrouded in darkness except for the crystal clarity of the high school football field under the bright stadium lights. A kind of sacred silence accompanied the image, as if the field itself was waiting for stories...
Meet Celina's new City Secretary
Lauren Field's passion for the City Secretary field came from a mentor while serving in Allen. Since then, she has made her way to Celina, first to temporarily serve as Deputy City Secretary and then entering a full-time role in March. She was named Celina's City Secretary during the Aug. 9 City Council meeting.
Frisco Police Department arrests suspect in connection with dog park shooting
The Frisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at the Frisco Dog Park. Police officers received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Frisco Dog Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, located at 5335 4th Army Drive.
Frisco police arrest three people in connection with Wednesday shooting
Frisco Police arrested three people on Friday in connection to a shooting at a local Wendy’s restaurant. Frisco Police received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Wendy’s restaurant at approximately 8 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 5500-block of Eldorado Parkway.
Deputies seize 20 kilograms of methamphetamine during traffic stop on US-75
On Tuesday, August 23, deputies with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop of a white Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. After speaking with the driver, a consensual search was conducted at which time approximately 20...
