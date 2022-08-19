ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, MD

WUSA9

Chesapeake boat captain capturing crabs & massive online crowds

PASADENA, Md. — These Chesapeake Bay crustaceans weren't going down without a fight. Setting out from the Magothy river in Pasadena, Maryland and motoring into the Bay, the boat captain summed up a day in his workplace: everything out here will try to hurt you. Our captain, Luke McFadden,...
PASADENA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds to headline Charm City Live Festival

Baltimore will close out the summer with a brand-new fall festival in the heart of downtown. R&B singer Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds will headline the Charm City Live Festival at the War Memorial Plaza on Sept. 24. "It's our city. It's happening in downtown Baltimore, but it's about all of Baltimore,"...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

High school athlete goes above and beyond to keep his team hydrated

ABERDEEN, Md. — An Aberdeen High School freshman is making sure his cross-country team stays hydrated all season long. Thomas Bunn III collected enough Gatorade for all his teammates to drink at every practice and every meet for the entire fall season. Bunn is no stranger to hard work....
ABERDEEN, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence comes with columns, crown molding and turret

502 Somerset Road, Baltimore, MD 21210. Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence on desirable street. 6 beds/5 baths. 4,904 square feet. Asking price: $1,299,000. What: Somerset Road is one of the most distinguished roads in Roland Park with a wide variety of houses in many classical styles. The house at 502 Somerset Road is a classic colonial, with all of the features that distinguish that style: two to three stories with a rectangular or square shape; a gabled roof and dormer windows; door in the exact center of the home and the same number of windows on either side of the door; decorative crown over the front door supported by pillars or columns; and grand entrances that lead into living areas.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Assault reported in Middle River, residence burglarized in Carney

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault, a robbery, and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, after returning home to the unit block of Barnwell Court in Carney (21234), the victim noticed that several items were missing. Police say no signs of entry were immediately visible.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Battle of the bands takes over the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — School is just right around the corner, the perfect time to party and celebrate the final few weeks of summer!. A chorus of activity at the Battle of the Bands swarmed the Inner Harbor, Saturday. Photojournalist Drew Fox stopped by to bring us the highlights from...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Partying aboard the SipAhoy boat

Hi Everyone! I'm back from vacation refreshed and ready to get back to doing "WJZ at 9." And today's "Where's Marty?" was a perfect way to ease back in. It felt a bit like some relaxing vacay time when K2 and I boarded the SipAhoy party boat downtown at Harborview Marina!It is actually a "cycleboat" in concept. Fact of the matter is it is a catamaran with a nice sized outboard engine that is outfitted, as you can see, with a nicely covered Tiki area with seats on either side. The seats are bicycle seats complete with pedals you can...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

