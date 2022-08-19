Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason Win
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's Disappearance
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each Month
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic Grandson
'He was a giving person': Community shocked after man dies days after mugging
A 60-year-old man was on his way home from a grocery store this past weekend when police said he mugged and assaulted in Canton.
Wbaltv.com
'Bring justice for Victor': Loved ones demand answers after man dies in Canton robbery
Police are searching for whoever killed a Canton man in an unarmed robbery Saturday. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the pastor of St. Casimir Church, who said Victor Malabayabas, 60, was not only a member, but a fixture in the Canton community. "Because Victor was so well known and so...
Edgewood man invited to stay with family stabs child, her mom to death in Pa.
An Edgewood man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a 5-year-old girl and her mother to death, inside their Pennsylvania home.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Department of Aging seeks participants for No Senior Eats Alone Day
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Aging is seeking residents and businesses to participate in No Senior Eats Alone Day, an annual event celebrated in Baltimore County on September 15th. The day, dedicated to making older adults feel valued, heard and connected, is one of BCDA’s ongoing efforts to...
Chesapeake boat captain capturing crabs & massive online crowds
PASADENA, Md. — These Chesapeake Bay crustaceans weren't going down without a fight. Setting out from the Magothy river in Pasadena, Maryland and motoring into the Bay, the boat captain summed up a day in his workplace: everything out here will try to hurt you. Our captain, Luke McFadden,...
Wbaltv.com
Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds to headline Charm City Live Festival
Baltimore will close out the summer with a brand-new fall festival in the heart of downtown. R&B singer Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds will headline the Charm City Live Festival at the War Memorial Plaza on Sept. 24. "It's our city. It's happening in downtown Baltimore, but it's about all of Baltimore,"...
Wbaltv.com
High school athlete goes above and beyond to keep his team hydrated
ABERDEEN, Md. — An Aberdeen High School freshman is making sure his cross-country team stays hydrated all season long. Thomas Bunn III collected enough Gatorade for all his teammates to drink at every practice and every meet for the entire fall season. Bunn is no stranger to hard work....
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence comes with columns, crown molding and turret
502 Somerset Road, Baltimore, MD 21210. Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence on desirable street. 6 beds/5 baths. 4,904 square feet. Asking price: $1,299,000. What: Somerset Road is one of the most distinguished roads in Roland Park with a wide variety of houses in many classical styles. The house at 502 Somerset Road is a classic colonial, with all of the features that distinguish that style: two to three stories with a rectangular or square shape; a gabled roof and dormer windows; door in the exact center of the home and the same number of windows on either side of the door; decorative crown over the front door supported by pillars or columns; and grand entrances that lead into living areas.
Nottingham MD
Assault reported in Middle River, residence burglarized in Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault, a robbery, and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, after returning home to the unit block of Barnwell Court in Carney (21234), the victim noticed that several items were missing. Police say no signs of entry were immediately visible.
Wbaltv.com
'I'm really not good': Stabbing victim recounts frightening incident, says neighbors saved her life
A woman who was attacked and stabbed multiple times for no apparent reason in Mount Vernon shared her frightening experience with the 11 News I-Team and explained how neighbors helped save her life. Baltimore police detectives are relying on security camera video in hopes it will help to identify the...
BB-Gun Wielding Hotel Guest In Aberdeen Busted For Armed Robberies Near Neighboring Businesses
The investigation into a pair of armed robberies on the same block in Aberdeen led to the apprehension of a wanted suspect from Baltimore, authorities announced. Baltimore resident Eric Lamont Porter, Jr., 43, is facing charges following the investigation by the Aberdeen Police Department into a pair of reported robberies over the past week.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County parents scramble in days before school starts to arrange transportation
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A school bus driver shortage will force thousands of Anne Arundel County students to find another way to school on the first day of classes. Parents received word Tuesday of the bus route changes, less than a week before classes start Monday. The school bus driver...
foxbaltimore.com
Battle of the bands takes over the Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — School is just right around the corner, the perfect time to party and celebrate the final few weeks of summer!. A chorus of activity at the Battle of the Bands swarmed the Inner Harbor, Saturday. Photojournalist Drew Fox stopped by to bring us the highlights from...
Where's Marty? Partying aboard the SipAhoy boat
Hi Everyone! I'm back from vacation refreshed and ready to get back to doing "WJZ at 9." And today's "Where's Marty?" was a perfect way to ease back in. It felt a bit like some relaxing vacay time when K2 and I boarded the SipAhoy party boat downtown at Harborview Marina!It is actually a "cycleboat" in concept. Fact of the matter is it is a catamaran with a nice sized outboard engine that is outfitted, as you can see, with a nicely covered Tiki area with seats on either side. The seats are bicycle seats complete with pedals you can...
Resident hospitalized after senior living apartment catches fire in Catonsville
A Catonsville senior living apartment caught fire Tuesday morning, sending one resident to the hospital with burns.
7 Minutes to Collapse: A Closer Look at the Deadly Stricker St Fire
MOSH, a Department of Labor agency, conducted an investigation into the fire that caused a building collapse that killed 3 firefighters. We dug into the report to understand the sequence of events.
Man shot multiple times, expected to survive in Harford County
Police are investigating a shooting in Aberdeen. The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive.
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
NBC Washington
Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash
A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...
