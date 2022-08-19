ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Coast Guard, LDWF search for missing boater near Houma

By Michaela Romero
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9UNd_0hNfaraR00

HOUMA, La. ( WGNO ) — Search and rescue teams with the US Coast Guard began searching for a man who fell into the Houma Navigation Canal on Thursday evening.

The USGC Heartland division says around 7:30, 59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy fell overboard into the water without a lifejacket near mile marker 21 of the canal in Terrebonne Parish. Kennedy was last seen wearing shorts and a pink and turquoise button-up shirt.

“We’re NOT canceling Mardi Gras” Mayor’s empty threat to cancel Carnival causes tourism concerns

Teams from the USCG, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fishers, and the Grand Caillou Fire Department are all assisting in the search to locate Kennedy.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Command Center at (504) 365-2200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Body of 59-year-old man found in Houma Navigation Canal

HOUMA, La. — After the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search Friday for a man who went missing in the Houma Navigation Canal Thursday evening, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office located the body of 59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy early Saturday morning. Coast Guard officials say rescue crews searched for...
HOUMA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Houma, LA
Accidents
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States Coast Guard#Boater#Mile Marker#The Us Coast Guard#Usgc Heartland#Carnival#Uscg#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week

One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy