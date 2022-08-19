Coast Guard, LDWF search for missing boater near Houma

HOUMA, La. ( WGNO ) — Search and rescue teams with the US Coast Guard began searching for a man who fell into the Houma Navigation Canal on Thursday evening.

The USGC Heartland division says around 7:30, 59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy fell overboard into the water without a lifejacket near mile marker 21 of the canal in Terrebonne Parish. Kennedy was last seen wearing shorts and a pink and turquoise button-up shirt.

Teams from the USCG, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fishers, and the Grand Caillou Fire Department are all assisting in the search to locate Kennedy.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Command Center at (504) 365-2200.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.