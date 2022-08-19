ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
The Context of the Mad King Widens the Scope of 'House of the Dragon'

Winter came and went, and now, House of the Dragon is finally here. After a disappointing end to Game of Thrones, fans are hopeful for the future (or the past) thanks to HBO’s new prequel. The prequel begins by telling us that the events of House of the Dragon take place 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.
He's Out There Somewhere — Here Are the Filming Locations for Netflix's Miniseries 'Lost Ollie'

Netflix's newest family adventure will hit home for anyone who's ever had a beloved, absolute favorite stuffed animal. Did you leave him at the beach, on vacation maybe? If so, then the premise of Lost Ollie will tug at your heartstrings. "A patchwork rabbit with floppy ears and fuzzy memories embarks on an epic quest to find his best friend — the young boy he desperately loves," the synopsis for the PG-rated miniseries reads.
Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
Steve Carell Stars in FX/Hulu's 'The Patient' — How Many Episodes Does the Drama Have?

He may be best known for playing insensitive regional manager Michael Scott on The Office or even the villainous Gru in the Despicable Me animated film franchise, but actor Steve Carell is a far more multifaceted performer than he may have initially led on. Though he has a celebrated career in comedies in both film and television, he shocked the world with his compellingly dramatic performance in the 2014 true-crime thriller Foxcatcher. He would go on to have roles in both comedy and drama.
Hold Onto Your Plushies! Is Netflix's 'Lost Ollie' Based on a Book?

Have you ever had a favorite teddy bear, one you grew up with, who's seen you at your highest and your lowest moments? Or perhaps it was a dog, or a bunny. At this point, after years of love, Fluffer has a wonky right eye, pilling fur, and a spot near his tail where you spilled hot chocolate on him. It happens. But what if you lost him? What if you lost the pal who's been there for you through thick and thin? Heck, think of how the toy himself must be feeling. This is essentially the premise of Netflix's limited series Lost Ollie.
Who Voices Ollie on 'Lost Ollie?' Details on the Netflix Series Actors

Calling all adventure series lovers! Netflix is at it yet again with its newest addition to the genre, Lost Ollie. The new series is an adaptation of Ollie's Odyssey, William Joyce’s 2016 novel. The storyline consists of a lost patchwork bunny searching high and low in the country for his young owner that lost him. On the flip side, viewers will see how losing a toy that serves as a sidekick, protector, and BFF can take a toll on a young child.
How Close to 'Ted Lasso' Is FX's 'Welcome to Wrexham'? — Let's Kick Around Some Comparisons

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Two Americans walk into a pub and buy a British football team. OK, that isn't exactly how it happened, but it's pretty darn close. In FX's new docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, we're invited into a world where actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchase a struggling football team in Wales. This new venture is being compared to Apple TV Plus's award-winning series Ted Lasso. But just how similar are they really?
There's a Lot of Leveling up You Can Do in 'MultiVersus' — Is There a Max?

There is a lot to do in a game like MultiVersus. The uber-popular free-to-play platform brawler has amassed an enormous amount of players in its first few weeks of live servers. Fans across the world are jumping into the fight with an ever-increasing roster of popular Warner Bros. comics from Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and so much more. It's a free-to-play game, and there are robust leveling systems that players can use to improve their characters.
Gamescom Is an Annual Gaming Conference in Germany — Here's How to Watch the Event

Whether or not you're still lamenting the lack of E3 in 2023, there are still plenty of other notable gaming conferences to be had all throughout the year. The Tokyo Game Show event showcases plenty of exciting upcoming games from popular Japanese developers. We can always rely on the occasional Nintendo Direct or State of Play to provide news on our highly anticipated titles. Then there's Gamescom, a popular summer gaming event from Germany.
The Inspiration Behind 'Mo' Isn't Too Far off From Reality

Comedian Mohammed “Mo” Amer takes us on a journey through the life of a refugee in America in his new Netflix series, Mo. Mo follows a character also named Mo played by Mo, so it seems like it must at least partly be based on Mo’s real life. Co-created by Mo and Ramy Youssef, the series paints a picture of Palestinian American life in Houston, Texas.
