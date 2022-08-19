Read full article on original website
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
The Context of the Mad King Widens the Scope of 'House of the Dragon'
Winter came and went, and now, House of the Dragon is finally here. After a disappointing end to Game of Thrones, fans are hopeful for the future (or the past) thanks to HBO’s new prequel. The prequel begins by telling us that the events of House of the Dragon take place 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.
Alicent and Rhaenyra in 'House of the Dragon' Have a Love-to-Hate Relationship
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential show spoilers for HBO's House of the Dragon as well as book spoilers for George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the novel on which the show is based. Characters in the world of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are known for...
HBO's 'The Last of Us' Is a Story That's Been Around for a Decade
For many, one of the greatest stories to come out of the early 2010s was The Last of Us. It follows an unlikely duo as they trek across the post-pandemic United States in search of humanity’s last hope. Now that the story’s premise has become more relevant than anyone...
He's Out There Somewhere — Here Are the Filming Locations for Netflix's Miniseries 'Lost Ollie'
Netflix's newest family adventure will hit home for anyone who's ever had a beloved, absolute favorite stuffed animal. Did you leave him at the beach, on vacation maybe? If so, then the premise of Lost Ollie will tug at your heartstrings. "A patchwork rabbit with floppy ears and fuzzy memories embarks on an epic quest to find his best friend — the young boy he desperately loves," the synopsis for the PG-rated miniseries reads.
Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
Is 'The Invitation' Based on a Book? Will It Be Available for Streaming?
Millions of people watched Game of Thrones on HBO throughout its eight incredibly intense seasons. One of the unforgettable stars of the show is Nathalie Emmanuel who played Missandei. Nathalie is now the leading lady in a thrilling horror movie that pushes every boundary. Article continues below advertisement. The Invitation...
Steve Carell Stars in FX/Hulu's 'The Patient' — How Many Episodes Does the Drama Have?
He may be best known for playing insensitive regional manager Michael Scott on The Office or even the villainous Gru in the Despicable Me animated film franchise, but actor Steve Carell is a far more multifaceted performer than he may have initially led on. Though he has a celebrated career in comedies in both film and television, he shocked the world with his compellingly dramatic performance in the 2014 true-crime thriller Foxcatcher. He would go on to have roles in both comedy and drama.
Hold Onto Your Plushies! Is Netflix's 'Lost Ollie' Based on a Book?
Have you ever had a favorite teddy bear, one you grew up with, who's seen you at your highest and your lowest moments? Or perhaps it was a dog, or a bunny. At this point, after years of love, Fluffer has a wonky right eye, pilling fur, and a spot near his tail where you spilled hot chocolate on him. It happens. But what if you lost him? What if you lost the pal who's been there for you through thick and thin? Heck, think of how the toy himself must be feeling. This is essentially the premise of Netflix's limited series Lost Ollie.
Who Voices Ollie on 'Lost Ollie?' Details on the Netflix Series Actors
Calling all adventure series lovers! Netflix is at it yet again with its newest addition to the genre, Lost Ollie. The new series is an adaptation of Ollie's Odyssey, William Joyce’s 2016 novel. The storyline consists of a lost patchwork bunny searching high and low in the country for his young owner that lost him. On the flip side, viewers will see how losing a toy that serves as a sidekick, protector, and BFF can take a toll on a young child.
How Close to 'Ted Lasso' Is FX's 'Welcome to Wrexham'? — Let's Kick Around Some Comparisons
Stop us if you've heard this one before: Two Americans walk into a pub and buy a British football team. OK, that isn't exactly how it happened, but it's pretty darn close. In FX's new docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, we're invited into a world where actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchase a struggling football team in Wales. This new venture is being compared to Apple TV Plus's award-winning series Ted Lasso. But just how similar are they really?
'A Million Little Things' Will End After Season 5 — and Fans Are Still in Denial
As the decision to renew A Million Little Things for a fifth season came down to the wire back in May, it was the belief in the show that got it across the proverbial finish line. The Season 4 finale was an emotional rollercoaster, with fans watching as Gary and...
Who Killed Bunny Folger? The 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Ending, Explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale on Hulu. The murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) and subsequent framing of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) triggered the central conflict of Only Murders in the Building Season 2.
'Selling the OC' Season 1 Is About to Premiere — When Was It Filmed?
The latest reality TV show to get excited about is Selling the OC. The show exists as a spinoff of Selling Sunset, which has proven itself to be a huge hit amongst its audience. Selling Sunset focuses on a group of elite real estate agents selling luxurious properties in the greater Los Angeles area.
There's a Lot of Leveling up You Can Do in 'MultiVersus' — Is There a Max?
There is a lot to do in a game like MultiVersus. The uber-popular free-to-play platform brawler has amassed an enormous amount of players in its first few weeks of live servers. Fans across the world are jumping into the fight with an ever-increasing roster of popular Warner Bros. comics from Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and so much more. It's a free-to-play game, and there are robust leveling systems that players can use to improve their characters.
Gamescom Is an Annual Gaming Conference in Germany — Here's How to Watch the Event
Whether or not you're still lamenting the lack of E3 in 2023, there are still plenty of other notable gaming conferences to be had all throughout the year. The Tokyo Game Show event showcases plenty of exciting upcoming games from popular Japanese developers. We can always rely on the occasional Nintendo Direct or State of Play to provide news on our highly anticipated titles. Then there's Gamescom, a popular summer gaming event from Germany.
Wait, Did 'Only Murders in the Building' Seriously Just Kill off [SPOILER]? Say It Isn't So!
Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale on Hulu. The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale was packed to the gills with so many twists that even the characters themselves had trouble keeping track. However, the biggest twist of the episode wasn't a twist at all.
The Inspiration Behind 'Mo' Isn't Too Far off From Reality
Comedian Mohammed “Mo” Amer takes us on a journey through the life of a refugee in America in his new Netflix series, Mo. Mo follows a character also named Mo played by Mo, so it seems like it must at least partly be based on Mo’s real life. Co-created by Mo and Ramy Youssef, the series paints a picture of Palestinian American life in Houston, Texas.
'Selling the OC's' Alexandra Rose Shares Her Feelings on a Second Season (EXCLUSIVE)
When Selling the OC dropped on Netflix, fans of Selling the Sunset were ready for more drama from high-profile real estate agents. And now, naturally, they want to know if there will be a Season 2 of Selling the OC. Luckily, ahead of the series premiere, Distractify spoke exclusively with...
Hack Through Walkers With the Chainsaw and Other New Items in 'TWD: Saints & Sinners — Chapter 2'
Zombie fans were able to test out their own apocalyptic survival skills in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners when it received its VR release in early 2020. The game put you in a world overrun by walkers, forcing you to survive the undead while rebuilding your community. Article continues...
