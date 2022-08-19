ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Troopers: Man hit, killed crossing Route 1 was trying to reach girlfriend

SAUGUS, Mass. — A man from Vermont died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while he attempted to cross Route 1 on foot, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing the busy highway's three southbound lanes near the Essex Street...
WCVB

Pedestrian struck near Route 1 car dealership in Saugus, police say

SAUGUS, Mass. — A person suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle on Route 1 near a Saugus car dealership Tuesday night, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said they received a report from Saugus police at about 10 p.m. regarding a pedestrian crash...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
Manchester, NH
Accidents
Manchester, NH
Cars
WCVB

4 dead in murder-suicide that spans 3 crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. — Four people died Tuesday in a murder-suicide that spanned three crime scenes, officials said. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said Lynn police responded to 98 Rockaway St. shortly before 2:55 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. Blodgett said a 31-year-old woman...
LYNN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Equipment#Vehicles#Rebar#Accident#I 293
WCVB

Family seeking dog owners after 4-year-old bitten at Quincy, Massachusetts, park

QUINCY, Mass. — A 4-year-old Milton, Massachusetts, girl has bite wounds on her leg after being attacked by a dog at a local park. The attack happened during an outdoor concert in Safford Park in Quincy last Saturday evening while Maelle was dancing with her older sister. The family said the dog was on a leash at the time, so the owners probably know about the incident.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Construction equipment has derailed twice so far during Orange Line shutdown, MBTA says

BOSTON — For the second time since the start of a 30-day Orange Line shutdown, a piece of construction equipment slipped off the tracks for the second time Tuesday morning. MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said the latest incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the fourth full day of the shutdown. A piece of equipment used for rail and tie replacement work derailed near the Ruggles Crossover, which is just south of Mass. Ave. Station.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WCVB

Bluebikes reports busiest weekend ever as Orange Line shutdown begins

BOSTON — A record-setting number of riders traveled through the Boston area on Bluebikes this weekend during the opening days of a30-day Orange Line shutdown, according to city officials. Bluebikes were taken on more than 36,000 weekend rides, with both Saturday and Sunday beating the system's previous daily ridership...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mobile businesses drive up convenience

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Sue Hayes and Leanne Boyd are the proud owners and operators of a four-wheeled flower shop calledTin Can Flower Co. Best friends since elementary school, the Lexington natives outfitted a 1985 Dodge Ram so that they could sell flowers to the public from parking lots, farmers markets and events.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Facebook post may offer clues into Lynn murder-suicide

Four members of a family died Tuesday in a murder-suicide that spanned three crime scenes, officials said. Investigators have not publicly discussed a possible motive, but a Facebook post may shed light on what led up to the shootings.
LYNN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy