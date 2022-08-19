Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCVB
Troopers: Man hit, killed crossing Route 1 was trying to reach girlfriend
SAUGUS, Mass. — A man from Vermont died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while he attempted to cross Route 1 on foot, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing the busy highway's three southbound lanes near the Essex Street...
WCVB
Pedestrian struck near Route 1 car dealership in Saugus, police say
SAUGUS, Mass. — A person suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle on Route 1 near a Saugus car dealership Tuesday night, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said they received a report from Saugus police at about 10 p.m. regarding a pedestrian crash...
WCVB
Lost cow has been wandering Northbridge, Massachusetts, for a month, police say
NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A wayward cow has been wandering the streets and woods of Northbridge, Massachusetts, for nearly a month, police said. The black cow with ear tags was first reported on July 29 last month running around the Rockdale section of town, police said. ”Poor thing still has...
WCVB
Drivers asked to avoid Blue Hill Ave in Milton, Massachusetts, after water main break
MILTON, Mass. — Drivers are being asked to avoid a busy road in Milton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. Sky 5 was over a water main break in the 600-block of Blue Hill Avenue at about noon Tuesday. Water could be seen flowing under the asphalt and over the roadway surface.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Massachusetts State Police troopers reunite runaway dog with owner at Logan Airport
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police troopers were able to reunite a dog with its owner after the pet got loose at Logan International Airport in Boston on Tuesday. State police said a woman alerted troopers that her dog, Leo, jumped out of her vehicle while she was picking someone up at Terminal E.
WCVB
Boston police: 11-year-old breaks into store with hammer, steals vape cartridges
BOSTON — An 11-year-old boy used a hammer to break the windows of a 7-Eleven store to steal vape cartridges, Boston police said. At about 4:11 a.m., Boston officers responded to 473 West Broadway St. in South Boston for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. Arriving...
WCVB
Group hopes to honor Massachusetts State Police K-9 killed in line of duty with statue
FITCHBURG, Mass. — Efforts are underway to honor a Massachusetts State Police K-9 killed in the line of duty during a shooting at a standoff in Fitchburg last month. K-9 Frankie and other officers responded to reports of a barricaded suspect on Oliver Street as part of a State Police STOP team.
WCVB
4 dead in murder-suicide that spans 3 crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — Four people died Tuesday in a murder-suicide that spanned three crime scenes, officials said. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said Lynn police responded to 98 Rockaway St. shortly before 2:55 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. Blodgett said a 31-year-old woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
How a Massachusetts firefighter invented an industry standard for fire vehicles
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Inside a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, a Massachusetts company makes special tanks used by fire departments all over the world. United Plastics Fabricating, in North Andover, building custom tanks that are designed to hold water inside a firefighting apparatus. "I think that's what's sort of exciting,...
WCVB
Family seeking dog owners after 4-year-old bitten at Quincy, Massachusetts, park
QUINCY, Mass. — A 4-year-old Milton, Massachusetts, girl has bite wounds on her leg after being attacked by a dog at a local park. The attack happened during an outdoor concert in Safford Park in Quincy last Saturday evening while Maelle was dancing with her older sister. The family said the dog was on a leash at the time, so the owners probably know about the incident.
WCVB
Boy, 4, dies one week after fall from 4th-floor window in Boston apartment building
A young child who fell from a window at an apartment building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said. Police said first responders were called to 12 American Legion Highway at 3:17 p.m. on Aug. 17 for a call that a 4-year-old boy fell out of a fourth-floor window.
WCVB
Construction equipment has derailed twice so far during Orange Line shutdown, MBTA says
BOSTON — For the second time since the start of a 30-day Orange Line shutdown, a piece of construction equipment slipped off the tracks for the second time Tuesday morning. MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said the latest incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the fourth full day of the shutdown. A piece of equipment used for rail and tie replacement work derailed near the Ruggles Crossover, which is just south of Mass. Ave. Station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Man convicted of trying to strangle woman to death indicted in Salem college student's 1986 murder
BEVERLY, Mass. — A man was indicted Wednesday in the 1986 murder of a woman whose body was found in Beverly, Massachusetts. John Carey, 63, is accused of strangling 20-year-old Claire Gravel to death in June 1986. Gravel's body was found on June 30, 1986, in the woods on...
WCVB
Bluebikes reports busiest weekend ever as Orange Line shutdown begins
BOSTON — A record-setting number of riders traveled through the Boston area on Bluebikes this weekend during the opening days of a30-day Orange Line shutdown, according to city officials. Bluebikes were taken on more than 36,000 weekend rides, with both Saturday and Sunday beating the system's previous daily ridership...
WCVB
Coworkers apply tourniquet after 22-year-old suffers severe injury at National Guard Armory in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Coworkers applied a tourniquet to an injured peer Saturday after he suffered a severe left arm injury in Framingham over the weekend, according to Fire Department Chief Michael Dutcher. The incident occurred just before noon on Saturday at the National Guard Armory, located at 522 Concord...
WCVB
Mobile businesses drive up convenience
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Sue Hayes and Leanne Boyd are the proud owners and operators of a four-wheeled flower shop calledTin Can Flower Co. Best friends since elementary school, the Lexington natives outfitted a 1985 Dodge Ram so that they could sell flowers to the public from parking lots, farmers markets and events.
WCVB
Mayor Wu: Orange Line diversion 'so far so good,' bigger test still to come
BOSTON — Boston's mayor, a frequent Orange Line rider, said she had a few things she wanted to change after riding the system of transfers and diversions created for the 30-day shutdown of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line. Mayor Michelle Wu said she took notes during her own travel...
WCVB
'Smooth' start to Monday commute during MBTA's Orange Line shutdown, Boston mayor says
BOSTON — The second big test of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line is expected Tuesday, and officials expect a gradual increase in passenger traffic in the coming days and weeks. "Just because things have gone relatively smoothly today does not mean you should...
WCVB
Prosecution: Prisoners knew 'Whitey' Bulger would be transferred, conspired to kill him
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Inmates in a federal prison knew about the impending transfer of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger to their facility in West Virginia, where he was killed within hours of his arrival, according to information revealed in a recent hearing. A transcript from Monday's detention hearing...
WCVB
Facebook post may offer clues into Lynn murder-suicide
Four members of a family died Tuesday in a murder-suicide that spanned three crime scenes, officials said. Investigators have not publicly discussed a possible motive, but a Facebook post may shed light on what led up to the shootings.
Comments / 0