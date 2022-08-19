ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

abc12.com

Holly resident accused of phoning in threats to his own house

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Holly resident called in threats against his own residence to implicate another suspect accused of making numerous phone threats over the past few months. The Holly Police Department arrested 39-year-old Robert Edward Nelson on three counts of making a false threat of terrorism....
HOLLY, MI
abc12.com

Authorities identify Flint man shot and killed on Aug. 14

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect who shot and killed a man on the west side of Flint earlier this month. Investigators say 34-year-old Bryndon Weathersby was found shot to death at his home on Frazer Street on the morning of Aug. 14. It was the 25th homicide of the year in Flint, compared to 39 through August 2021.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County sheriff announces major meth bust

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says his department has seized large amounts of meth and money from several homes in the Flint area. It was part of a GHOST investigation spanning several months that culminated in the raid of four homes. In the homes police say they found drugs, multiple firearms, ammunition and money.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police: False report of shooting leads to foot chase in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they arrested a man after a foot chase while they investigated a false report of a shooting Wednesday morning. Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth says someone called 911 around 8 a.m. to report shots fired in the area of Carpenter Road and Premier Street on the city's north side.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering $2.5K reward for information on deadly shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help solving a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month. On Sunday, Aug. 14 about 8:20 a.m., 34-year-old Bryndon Weathersby was found shot to death in his residence in the 4000 block of Frazer Street in Flint. Crime...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed

FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest

Grand Blanc Police are launching, “Operation Safe Arrival” as the school year is approaching. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday evening, Aug. 22. An alley has been dedicated to the late Patti Matejewski by the city. Food Banks trying to help families. Updated: 5...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police find parents of 4-year-old found alone in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the parents of a 4-year-old boy found alone in the Clio area Wednesday morning. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the boy was at the Dollar General in the Vienna Plaza in Clio. His parents were not around and nobody immediately stepped forward to take custody of him.
CLIO, MI
News Break
Politics
WNEM

Former school board president charged with assault to resign

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former school board president accused of attacking a colleague will resign from her seat on the board as part of a plea deal. Danielle Green, 52, appeared in Genesee County District Court on Monday, Aug. 22. Her attorney told Judge Herman Marable Green has agreed to a plea deal in which she must resign by the end of the week.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

67 Gambling Devices, Cash Seized From Two Alleged Storefront Casinos In Flint

(CBS DETROIT) – Investigators with the state of Michigan conducted raids at two Flint locations and confiscated 11 video slot machines, 56 computers that allegedly were used for illegal gambling, and $10,141 in suspected gambling proceeds and gift cards. The two locations were the Cellular Vault, located at 3301 Corunna Road, and Cellular Bank, located at 4622 N. Saginaw Street. The Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board conducted joint investigations into the two locations. “The MGCB received several anonymous tips regarding both Flint locations, and we thank the public for their help in rooting out possible illegal gambling...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

16-year-old found safe two days after disappearing

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found a 16-year-old boy two days after he was last seen at Laingsburg High School. Michigan State Police say the teen was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday when he left school. He never arrived home and loved ones hadn't heard from him during that time.
LAINGSBURG, MI
abc12.com

Goodrich man critical after fiery crash in Oakland County

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Goodrich man was in critical condition after a fiery crash in Oakland County early Wednesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the 53-year-old man drove his Dodge Journey through the intersection of M-15 and Dixie Highway in Independence Township around 1 a.m. The man...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint store loses liquor license after petition by police

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Cheers Market in Flint lost its liquor license after a hearing with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission as a result of a petition by the Flint Police Department. “This is just another example of the Flint Police Department taking residents’ issues seriously,” Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth...
FLINT, MI

