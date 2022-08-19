Read full article on original website
Soldier accused of accidentally shooting self, pregnant wife in Saginaw County no longer on tether
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of accidentally shooting himself in the hand — for the second time — and his pregnant wife in her abdomen, a U.S. Army soldier is no longer to be monitored on a tether. Cameron H. Zuzula, 30, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug....
Holly resident accused of phoning in threats to his own house
HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Holly resident called in threats against his own residence to implicate another suspect accused of making numerous phone threats over the past few months. The Holly Police Department arrested 39-year-old Robert Edward Nelson on three counts of making a false threat of terrorism....
Saginaw man charged in 2021 homicide takes plea deal as possible juror intimidation mars brother’s trial
SAGINAW, MI — Last spring, what began as a graduation party on Saginaw’s West Side grew into a dispute between exes, then culminated with a 42-year-old man being shot dead. Two brothers ended up charged with murder in the killing, and more than a year later, their paths through the court system have diverged.
Authorities identify Flint man shot and killed on Aug. 14
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect who shot and killed a man on the west side of Flint earlier this month. Investigators say 34-year-old Bryndon Weathersby was found shot to death at his home on Frazer Street on the morning of Aug. 14. It was the 25th homicide of the year in Flint, compared to 39 through August 2021.
Genesee County sheriff announces major meth bust
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says his department has seized large amounts of meth and money from several homes in the Flint area. It was part of a GHOST investigation spanning several months that culminated in the raid of four homes. In the homes police say they found drugs, multiple firearms, ammunition and money.
Police: False report of shooting leads to foot chase in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they arrested a man after a foot chase while they investigated a false report of a shooting Wednesday morning. Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth says someone called 911 around 8 a.m. to report shots fired in the area of Carpenter Road and Premier Street on the city's north side.
Crime Stoppers offering $2.5K reward for information on deadly shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help solving a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month. On Sunday, Aug. 14 about 8:20 a.m., 34-year-old Bryndon Weathersby was found shot to death in his residence in the 4000 block of Frazer Street in Flint. Crime...
Michigan woman allegedly embezzled $400K from employer, used it to gamble with husband
LANSING, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly embezzled more than $400,000 from a car dealership where she worked and “primarily used the money to gamble with her husband,” authorities said. Amanda and Justin Root are expected to stand trial on multiple felony charges after Judge Cynthia Ward...
Saginaw County trio ordered to pay $14,000 in cruelty case of 41 animals
SAGINAW, MI — In the spring of 2021, Saginaw County Animal Care and Control officers seized 41 animals in poor health from a local farm. As a result, three people ended up facing animal cruelty charges and they now owe a five-figure sum in restitution to the county. On...
Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed
FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest
Grand Blanc Police are launching, “Operation Safe Arrival” as the school year is approaching. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday evening, Aug. 22. An alley has been dedicated to the late Patti Matejewski by the city. Food Banks trying to help families. Updated: 5...
Police find parents of 4-year-old found alone in Clio
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the parents of a 4-year-old boy found alone in the Clio area Wednesday morning. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the boy was at the Dollar General in the Vienna Plaza in Clio. His parents were not around and nobody immediately stepped forward to take custody of him.
Former school board president charged with assault to resign
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former school board president accused of attacking a colleague will resign from her seat on the board as part of a plea deal. Danielle Green, 52, appeared in Genesee County District Court on Monday, Aug. 22. Her attorney told Judge Herman Marable Green has agreed to a plea deal in which she must resign by the end of the week.
67 Gambling Devices, Cash Seized From Two Alleged Storefront Casinos In Flint
(CBS DETROIT) – Investigators with the state of Michigan conducted raids at two Flint locations and confiscated 11 video slot machines, 56 computers that allegedly were used for illegal gambling, and $10,141 in suspected gambling proceeds and gift cards. The two locations were the Cellular Vault, located at 3301 Corunna Road, and Cellular Bank, located at 4622 N. Saginaw Street. The Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board conducted joint investigations into the two locations. “The MGCB received several anonymous tips regarding both Flint locations, and we thank the public for their help in rooting out possible illegal gambling...
16-year-old found safe two days after disappearing
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found a 16-year-old boy two days after he was last seen at Laingsburg High School. Michigan State Police say the teen was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday when he left school. He never arrived home and loved ones hadn't heard from him during that time.
Goodrich man critical after fiery crash in Oakland County
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Goodrich man was in critical condition after a fiery crash in Oakland County early Wednesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the 53-year-old man drove his Dodge Journey through the intersection of M-15 and Dixie Highway in Independence Township around 1 a.m. The man...
Flint store loses liquor license after petition by police
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Cheers Market in Flint lost its liquor license after a hearing with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission as a result of a petition by the Flint Police Department. “This is just another example of the Flint Police Department taking residents’ issues seriously,” Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth...
Shooting suspect leads Flint police on chase, crashes into building
FLINT, MI – One person is in custody after authorities said they shot at a woman and then led police on a chase before crashing into a building on the city’s far north side. Authorities said a shooting was reported at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Initial...
Eaton Co. Sheriff’s Office gives timeline, more details on standoff
Officials say the situation started when deputies were called to a domestic assault complaint that involved a gun in the 8000 block of Katelin Dr.
Brothers bound over for trial in double homicide at Flint Christmas party
FLINT, MI – A security guard working at an after-hours Christmas party on Flint’s north side late Christmas night 2021 and into the following morning testified Monday, Aug. 22 that he stood within a foot of a man he identified as Ronald Dendy Jr. before Dendy opened fire outside the party.
