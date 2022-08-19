Read full article on original website
Netflix's newest family adventure will hit home for anyone who's ever had a beloved, absolute favorite stuffed animal. Did you leave him at the beach, on vacation maybe? If so, then the premise of Lost Ollie will tug at your heartstrings. "A patchwork rabbit with floppy ears and fuzzy memories embarks on an epic quest to find his best friend — the young boy he desperately loves," the synopsis for the PG-rated miniseries reads.
Have you ever had a favorite teddy bear, one you grew up with, who's seen you at your highest and your lowest moments? Or perhaps it was a dog, or a bunny. At this point, after years of love, Fluffer has a wonky right eye, pilling fur, and a spot near his tail where you spilled hot chocolate on him. It happens. But what if you lost him? What if you lost the pal who's been there for you through thick and thin? Heck, think of how the toy himself must be feeling. This is essentially the premise of Netflix's limited series Lost Ollie.
Millions of people watched Game of Thrones on HBO throughout its eight incredibly intense seasons. One of the unforgettable stars of the show is Nathalie Emmanuel who played Missandei. Nathalie is now the leading lady in a thrilling horror movie that pushes every boundary. Article continues below advertisement. The Invitation...
The latest reality TV show to get excited about is Selling the OC. The show exists as a spinoff of Selling Sunset, which has proven itself to be a huge hit amongst its audience. Selling Sunset focuses on a group of elite real estate agents selling luxurious properties in the greater Los Angeles area.
Calling all adventure series lovers! Netflix is at it yet again with its newest addition to the genre, Lost Ollie. The new series is an adaptation of Ollie's Odyssey, William Joyce’s 2016 novel. The storyline consists of a lost patchwork bunny searching high and low in the country for his young owner that lost him. On the flip side, viewers will see how losing a toy that serves as a sidekick, protector, and BFF can take a toll on a young child.
The latest season of The Bachelorette, which features both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, has certainly had its ups and downs. Now that the pool of potential suitors has been winnowed down to a smaller group, though, many fans are eager to learn more about each of the remaining male contestants and how their lives might integrate with Gabby's or Rachel's.
If there is one person on the planet who is wholly synonymous with computer antivirus software, it is John McAfee. The British-American computer programmer, businessman, and two-time presidential candidate created the successful McAfee antivirus software, a program still used by millions today. In his turbulent life, he would go on...
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
If you've been keeping up with The Bachelorette this season, odds are that you're familiar with Erich Schwer. The contestant has been wowing fans with his low-key confidence levels, candidness, and particularly profound budding relationship with the show's star, Gabby Windey. Article continues below advertisement. For all of the romance...
Since the show first premiered in 2010, the Walking Dead franchise has grown immensely, incorporating multiple spinoff series and even a couple of video game franchises. TWD: Saints & Sinners is a VR game series that puts you in control of how your zombie apocalypse adventure plays out, letting you make choices that label you either a sinner or a saint. The first game, which was released in early 2020, received critical acclaim, letting you live through your own zombie apocalypse.
Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 1 of Selling the OC. The debut season of Selling the OC has officially launched on Netflix, and fans are finally getting to meet the real estate agents who work full-time at The Oppenheim Group's Newport Beach office. The Orange County-based...
When it comes to leads on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, you can't win them all. Sometimes, fans are split down the center in regards to who they root for or even like. But right now, most of the fandom isn't wild about Nate Mitchell as the next Bachelor. Before,...
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has cast Stephen Graham in a 12-part drama about east London's illegal boxing world in the 1850s. A Thousand Blows will star the Help actor, 49, as veteran boxer Sugar Goodson, with the series focusing on a gang of female fighters during the industrial revolution.
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale on Hulu. The murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) and subsequent framing of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) triggered the central conflict of Only Murders in the Building Season 2.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Murder Inc. dominated hip-hop and pop culture. During its heyday, fans compared Irv Gotti’s label to other booming companies like Bad Boy Records and 50 Cent’s label, G-Unit. Throughout Murder Inc's success, it created stars out of artists such as Ja...
As the decision to renew A Million Little Things for a fifth season came down to the wire back in May, it was the belief in the show that got it across the proverbial finish line. The Season 4 finale was an emotional rollercoaster, with fans watching as Gary and...
In an iconic moment, Stacia and Nate bickered over whether or not a $700 espresso machine was a worthwhile investment on Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 7. Honestly, their investment argument seemed solidly on-point for Stacia and Nate, given the couple's career fields. So what is Stacia's job,...
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
When Selling the OC dropped on Netflix, fans of Selling the Sunset were ready for more drama from high-profile real estate agents. And now, naturally, they want to know if there will be a Season 2 of Selling the OC. Luckily, ahead of the series premiere, Distractify spoke exclusively with...
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential show spoilers for HBO's House of the Dragon as well as book spoilers for George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the novel on which the show is based. Characters in the world of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are known for...
