He's Out There Somewhere — Here Are the Filming Locations for Netflix's Miniseries 'Lost Ollie'

Netflix's newest family adventure will hit home for anyone who's ever had a beloved, absolute favorite stuffed animal. Did you leave him at the beach, on vacation maybe? If so, then the premise of Lost Ollie will tug at your heartstrings. "A patchwork rabbit with floppy ears and fuzzy memories embarks on an epic quest to find his best friend — the young boy he desperately loves," the synopsis for the PG-rated miniseries reads.
Hold Onto Your Plushies! Is Netflix's 'Lost Ollie' Based on a Book?

Have you ever had a favorite teddy bear, one you grew up with, who's seen you at your highest and your lowest moments? Or perhaps it was a dog, or a bunny. At this point, after years of love, Fluffer has a wonky right eye, pilling fur, and a spot near his tail where you spilled hot chocolate on him. It happens. But what if you lost him? What if you lost the pal who's been there for you through thick and thin? Heck, think of how the toy himself must be feeling. This is essentially the premise of Netflix's limited series Lost Ollie.
Who Voices Ollie on 'Lost Ollie?' Details on the Netflix Series Actors

Calling all adventure series lovers! Netflix is at it yet again with its newest addition to the genre, Lost Ollie. The new series is an adaptation of Ollie's Odyssey, William Joyce’s 2016 novel. The storyline consists of a lost patchwork bunny searching high and low in the country for his young owner that lost him. On the flip side, viewers will see how losing a toy that serves as a sidekick, protector, and BFF can take a toll on a young child.
Tino Franco Is a Frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette', but Who Are His Parents?

The latest season of The Bachelorette, which features both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, has certainly had its ups and downs. Now that the pool of potential suitors has been winnowed down to a smaller group, though, many fans are eager to learn more about each of the remaining male contestants and how their lives might integrate with Gabby's or Rachel's.
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
You Still Have Time to Play 'TWD: Saints & Sinners' Before 'Chapter 2' Releases

Since the show first premiered in 2010, the Walking Dead franchise has grown immensely, incorporating multiple spinoff series and even a couple of video game franchises. TWD: Saints & Sinners is a VR game series that puts you in control of how your zombie apocalypse adventure plays out, letting you make choices that label you either a sinner or a saint. The first game, which was released in early 2020, received critical acclaim, letting you live through your own zombie apocalypse.
Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
