ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Did Jana Duggar Finally Move out of Her Parents' House? Rumors Are Rampant

Those who tuned into 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On are well aware of the Duggars' strict rules surrounding modesty, courtships, and gender roles, among other things. Michelle and Jim Bob homeschooled their 19 children and raised them to adhere to fundamentalist Christian ideologies — including that a husband should work to provide for his family while a wife remains at home with the kids. Because of this, Duggar daughters remain living at home with their parents until they are married.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Ashlee Simpson
Distractify

Tino Franco Is a Frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette', but Who Are His Parents?

The latest season of The Bachelorette, which features both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, has certainly had its ups and downs. Now that the pool of potential suitors has been winnowed down to a smaller group, though, many fans are eager to learn more about each of the remaining male contestants and how their lives might integrate with Gabby's or Rachel's.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wine
Distractify

Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Does Jason Leave 'The Bachelorette' After Hometown Dates?

Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. It’s official — Jason Alabaster is officially one of Gabby Windey’s frontrunners on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Although fans have had mixed feelings about the pair since Jason has a more reserved personality and Gabby is more outgoing, the chemistry between the two is undeniable.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Millie Bobby Brown Has a Couple of Different Tattoos, but What Do They Mean?

Although she's still quite young, Millie Bobby Brown can seem like an older adult just because of how long she's been famous. She rose to prominence as one of the stars of Stranger Things while she was still a child, and she's grown up right before our eyes. Now that she's an adult, Millie has gotten several small tattoos, and many fans are eager to learn more about them and what they mean.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Killer Murdered Bunny for Self-Serving Reasons

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale on Hulu. Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) stumbled into Mabel's (Selena Gomez) apartment in the dramatic Only Murders in the Building Season 1 finale, dying from multiple stab wounds. The question of Bunny's killer plagued Mabel, Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) throughout the entirety of Season 2. Naturally, it was the woman they least suspected.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is Paolo Montalbán Married? Details on the 'Cinderella' Star's Love Life

Alexa, play “Impossible/It’s Impossible ” from Whitney Houston featuring Brandy. In case you’ve been MIA, it has been a monumental 25 years since Rodgers & Hammerstein’s musical television film Cinderella captivated the world and made history in the process. Not only was Brandy casted as the first Black princess that donned braids, the film also casted Paolo Montalbán as the first Filipino prince. In other words, this film set the standard for incorporating BIPOC in fairytale projects.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
170K+
Followers
25K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy