Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Did Jana Duggar Finally Move out of Her Parents' House? Rumors Are Rampant
Those who tuned into 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On are well aware of the Duggars' strict rules surrounding modesty, courtships, and gender roles, among other things. Michelle and Jim Bob homeschooled their 19 children and raised them to adhere to fundamentalist Christian ideologies — including that a husband should work to provide for his family while a wife remains at home with the kids. Because of this, Duggar daughters remain living at home with their parents until they are married.
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Tino Franco Is a Frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette', but Who Are His Parents?
The latest season of The Bachelorette, which features both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, has certainly had its ups and downs. Now that the pool of potential suitors has been winnowed down to a smaller group, though, many fans are eager to learn more about each of the remaining male contestants and how their lives might integrate with Gabby's or Rachel's.
'Bachelorette' Star Erich Schwer's Father Died Right Before the Show Aired
If you've been keeping up with The Bachelorette this season, odds are that you're familiar with Erich Schwer. The contestant has been wowing fans with his low-key confidence levels, candidness, and particularly profound budding relationship with the show's star, Gabby Windey. Article continues below advertisement. For all of the romance...
Does Gabby Pick [SPOILER] in 'The Bachelorette' Finale? Here's What We Know
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC. Gabby Windey kept it super real with Bachelor Nation during the hometowns episode of The Bachelorette Season 19. She really said on camera, "Johnny's super hot. He knows it, I know it, you know it."
Vita Stepped Away From Music After Leaving Murder Inc. — See Where She Is Now
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Murder Inc. dominated hip-hop and pop culture. During its heyday, fans compared Irv Gotti’s label to other booming companies like Bad Boy Records and 50 Cent’s label, G-Unit. Throughout Murder Inc's success, it created stars out of artists such as Ja...
What Does 'Married at First Sight' Star Stacia Do for a Living? Details on Her Net Worth
In an iconic moment, Stacia and Nate bickered over whether or not a $700 espresso machine was a worthwhile investment on Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 7. Honestly, their investment argument seemed solidly on-point for Stacia and Nate, given the couple's career fields. So what is Stacia's job,...
Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
'Bachelorette' Fans Changed Their Minds About Nate Being the Next Possible 'Bachelor'
When it comes to leads on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, you can't win them all. Sometimes, fans are split down the center in regards to who they root for or even like. But right now, most of the fandom isn't wild about Nate Mitchell as the next Bachelor. Before,...
Does Jason Leave 'The Bachelorette' After Hometown Dates?
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. It’s official — Jason Alabaster is officially one of Gabby Windey’s frontrunners on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Although fans have had mixed feelings about the pair since Jason has a more reserved personality and Gabby is more outgoing, the chemistry between the two is undeniable.
Kandi Burruss’s BFF, DonJuan Clark, Joined Her “Gang” Many Years Ago
Prior to joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 2, Kandi Burruss already had a solid crew in place, many of which are still around today. One of Kandi’s closest friends, DonJuan Clark, has seen Miss “Keep A Bag” herself through numerous relationships and even more business ventures.
Millie Bobby Brown Has a Couple of Different Tattoos, but What Do They Mean?
Although she's still quite young, Millie Bobby Brown can seem like an older adult just because of how long she's been famous. She rose to prominence as one of the stars of Stranger Things while she was still a child, and she's grown up right before our eyes. Now that she's an adult, Millie has gotten several small tattoos, and many fans are eager to learn more about them and what they mean.
Garcelle Beauvais' Child Has Been Roped Into Her Feud With Diana Jenkins
In the world of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, drama inevitably lurks around every corner. Whether it be over relationships, personal feuds, business endeavors, or any of the other laundry list of fuels that fire Real Housewives beef, the show succeeds at constantly delivering its viewers with Grade-A reality show messiness.
Paula Pickard Dated Mike "The Situation" on 'Jersey Shore' — What Happened to Her?
Although Jersey Shore Family Vacation is actively filming new seasons and releasing new episodes, fans are still inclined to reflect back on episodes of the original Jersey Shore show on MTV. Each of the main cast members had their fair share of relationships and flings. Article continues below advertisement. It’s...
The 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Killer Murdered Bunny for Self-Serving Reasons
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale on Hulu. Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) stumbled into Mabel's (Selena Gomez) apartment in the dramatic Only Murders in the Building Season 1 finale, dying from multiple stab wounds. The question of Bunny's killer plagued Mabel, Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) throughout the entirety of Season 2. Naturally, it was the woman they least suspected.
'A Million Little Things' Will End After Season 5 — and Fans Are Still in Denial
As the decision to renew A Million Little Things for a fifth season came down to the wire back in May, it was the belief in the show that got it across the proverbial finish line. The Season 4 finale was an emotional rollercoaster, with fans watching as Gary and...
Is Paolo Montalbán Married? Details on the 'Cinderella' Star's Love Life
Alexa, play “Impossible/It’s Impossible ” from Whitney Houston featuring Brandy. In case you’ve been MIA, it has been a monumental 25 years since Rodgers & Hammerstein’s musical television film Cinderella captivated the world and made history in the process. Not only was Brandy casted as the first Black princess that donned braids, the film also casted Paolo Montalbán as the first Filipino prince. In other words, this film set the standard for incorporating BIPOC in fairytale projects.
