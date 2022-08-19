ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans Rookie DL Thomas Booker Seeks Perfection As Pass Rusher

By Coty M. Davis
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3KVE_0hNfaEbS00

With the urge to meet coach Lovie Smith's demands from his defensive linemen, Houston Texans rookie Thomas Booker is seeking perfection as a pass rusher.

HOUSTON — Derek Stingley Jr. Jalen Pitre. John Metchie III. Dameon Pierce. The four prospects drafted during the 2022 NFL Draft are reasons why the Houston Texans arguably acquired the best collection of talents in late April.

But after three weeks of training camp practices and one preseason game, the anticipation surrounding the '22 draft class has risen following the emergence of defensive lineman Thomas Booker.

"We've seen progress, which you would like to see from the rookie class — that's what we've seen from Thomas," coach Lovie Smith said. "He had some good plays in the game, he's in practice. Just to see some of the young players, their second preseason game, to see how they do with it."

The Texans drafted Booker in the fifth round (no. 150 overall) out of Stanford. His draft selection came two days from when most fans wanted general manager Nick Caserio to target a defensive lineman, especially after the Texans drafted offensive guard Kenyon Green at no. 15 over Jermaine Johnson II and George Karlaftis.

Following the production of their 4-13 campaign in 2021, the Texans' defensive line corps needed a boost during the draft. And Houston may have found their gem in Booker.

He showcased his potential Saturday night amid the Texans' 17-13 preseason victory against the New Orleans Saints . Booker finished the game with four tackles (two solo hits) while recording a sack in the win.

Booker believes his performance against the Saints was a testament to his continuous development since joining the Texans. But Booker has expressed his desire to enhance his play as a pass rusher — a point of emphasis Smith has made for all of Houston's defensive linemen.

He made a name for himself at Stanford by recording 9.5 sacks during his four-year collegiate career. Booker's best year came during the 2019 campaign, where he finished his sophomore season with a career-best 4.0 sacks.

"Book is a good dude — he is constantly asking questions," Derek Rivers said following practice on Tuesday. "Book is a smart, fast, physical freak. He's picked it up fast, and he just continues to learn every day and keep his head down and grind.”

While getting accustomed to the Texans' defensive scheme that prioritizes penetration and disruption, Booker has credited veterans Ross Blacklock, Maliek Collins and Rivers for his early progression.

Booker will have a chance to continue showcasing his growth during the Texans' second preseason match against the Los Angeles Rams on Friday .

When Booker steps onto the field at SoFi Stadium, his goal is to become a more natural pass rusher who can consistently affect the opposing team's quarterbacks — now and throughout his NFL career.

"It's somewhere to start from, but I think a lot of my teammates were encouraging, letting me know this [preseason] is just an extension of practice," Booker said. "What you do here, the habits you're installing in yourself here, are going to show up big time in a big way on game day."

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

F ollow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut

The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Jermaine Johnson
The Spun

Bill Belichick Was Asked If Ex-Patriots Star Could Return

The New England Patriots don't have too many players on their roster jumping off the page as potential superstars in 2022. So some fans are wondering whether Bill Belichick might try to recruit a former star. Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked about the possibility of...
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick

A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy