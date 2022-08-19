Twitter Boots Aspiring Pol Who Wants to Let Floridians Shoot Feds on Sight

Maxwell Frost, 25, won the Democratic primary in the (very blue) 10th Congressional district of Florida on Tuesday night, meaning he now has a shot of becoming the first Gen Z member of Congress. “WE WON!!! Thank you so much to all of our supporters, endorsers, volunteers, & staff," Frost tweeted Wednesday. “We won because of our message: Love. That no matter who you are, you deserve healthcare, a livable wage, and to live free from gun violence. We made history tonight. Thank you so much, Orlando.” Frost had earned endorsements from Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, and voters who have followed his community organizing around gun safety, abortion rights, and voting rights. Frost supports “Medicare for All” and the Green New Deal Resolution, and emphasized mass shootings as a key area that needs addressing. “We’ve seen these things and been wondering our whole lives as young people, in high school, middle school and elementary school, why? Why is this happening? Why have we not fixed this?” Frost said, making his youth a key part of his campaign. “And now we’re at a place where we can vote and we can run, and we’re going to do it.” The House seat opened up when Rep. Val Demings decided to run for Florida Senate, also winning the Democratic nomination in her race Tuesday night.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO