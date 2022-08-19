ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Restaurant for Pasta in Every State

By Josie Green
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EERBq_0hNfZlzu00 From delicate ribbons to chunky tubes and everything in between, pasta comes in countless shapes - over 350, according to some sources. Every Italian restaurant offers it, of course, but so do many other kinds of places these days. Pasta has become an American culinary tradition.

To determine the best restaurant for pasta in every state, 24/7 Tempo first considered the restaurants listed in our article “The Best Italian Restaurant in Every State,” and drew additional information from a variety of sites including Eater , Eat This Not That , Food & Wine , and Gayot , as well as local and regional sources.

While many of these restaurants are Italian-American, others offer more traditional Italian fare and a few highlight the cuisine of particular cities or regions of Italy. Some of these restaurants offer modern twists on classic pasta dishes, and many make at least some of their own pasta in-house. In addition, a number offer wood-fired pizza and varied entrées alongside their pasta dishes, as well as a selection of Italian wines.

Click here to see the best restaurant for pasta in every state

Many of the best pasta restaurants base their menus on a traditional Italian meal format, which includes antipasto (an appetizer), primi (heavier courses that often consist of a small portion of pasta, risotto, soup, or gnocchi), secondi (the main courses of meat or seafood), and dolci (desserts). Craving traditional Italian fare? Check out the top old-school Italian restaurants in America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ro43_0hNfZlzu00

Alabama: Bottega
> Location: Birmingham
> Sample pasta: Rigatoni bolognese

Southern charm and Italian trattoria-style dining imbue the atmosphere at pioneering "New Southern" chef Frank Stitt's Bottega, where a full spread of aperitifs, wines, flatbreads, salads, and desserts joins the sumptuous pastas to delight guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiFhl_0hNfZlzu00

Alaska: In Bocca al Lupo
> Location: Juneau
> Sample pasta: Scallop fettuccine

Featuring wood-fired pizzas and handmade pastas, this popular restaurant with a rotating seasonal menu can get packed, so be sure to make a reservation to ensure a table. The gnocchi is impossibly delicate, and the cannolis are a crowd pleaser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3madTB_0hNfZlzu00

Arizona: Marcellino Ristorante
> Location: Scottsdale
> Sample pasta: Scialatielli alle vongole

This classy restaurant features upscale Italian cuisine with an array of hand-crafted pastas and seafood and a large Italian wine selection. Classic ingredients like porcini, black truffles, and pancetta infuse the exciting variety of pasta dishes, which are inspired by the chef's upbringing in Campania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TASmD_0hNfZlzu00

Arkansas: Renzo's Pasta & Italian Steakhouse
> Location: Fayetteville
> Sample pasta: Nonna Maria's lasagna

Utilizing both locally sourced and imported Italian ingredients, Renzo's offers juicy steaks and house-made pastas with novel twists. Try the breaded and deep-fried cheese ravioli or the farfalle with gorgonzola Alfredo, and don't skip the minestrone soup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUit0_0hNfZlzu00

California: Mother Wolf
> Location: Los Angeles
> Sample pasta: Spaghettone alla gricia

Highlighting the ancient and urban cultural traditions of Rome, pasta maven Evan Funke's celebrity-packed Mother Wolf offers seasonal antipasti, wood-fired pizzas, and handmade pastas using local vegetables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxnOA_0hNfZlzu00

Colorado: Frasca Food & Wine
> Location: Boulder
> Sample pasta: Pappardelle with braised lamb neck

This high-end restaurant features Northern Italian cuisine, a selection of vintage amaro and liqueurs, and the choice between a four-course meal and a phenomenal seven-course tasting menu with a red wine pairing. Be ready to spend some money, and you will be delighted at every dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0isY_0hNfZlzu00

Connecticut: Grano Arso
> Location: Chester
> Sample pasta: Sweet corn ravioli

The hand crafted pastas and breads at Grano Arso are made with locally grown grains that are milled in-house to provide the freshest flavor possible. From the cultured butter to the well-balanced cocktails to the perfectly seared duck, the attention paid to every detail makes for a lasting impression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIBUf_0hNfZlzu00

Delaware: Taverna
> Location: Wilmington & Newark
> Sample pasta: Hand-cut fettuccine with braised pork and broccoli rabe

Hearty rustic pasta dishes and coal-fired pizzas give this casual restaurant a warm and home-style vibe. The menu features a large selection of appetizers, over a dozen pasta mains with fish, shellfish, chicken, and more, and a Sunday brunch selection that keeps people coming back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eo5R0_0hNfZlzu00

Florida: Macchialina
> Location: Miami Beach
> Sample pasta: Tagliolini with chanterelles

Rare wines, handmade pasta dishes, creative use of seasonal ingredients, and an array of specialty martinis make Macchialina a one-of-a-kind establishment. Whether you get the cavatelli, gnocchi, tagliolini, or spaghetti pomodoro, you really can't go wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0wTg_0hNfZlzu00

Georgia: La Tavola Trattoria
> Location: Atlanta
> Sample pasta: Squid ink spaghetti

This classic trattoria offers timeless Italian dishes served by the friendliest staff around. The veal meatballs are light and tender, the ragù is just like nonna's, and the squid ink spaghetti steals the show. Save room for the boccone dolce - a brown sugar meringue with berry sorbet, roasted strawberries, and basil lemon curd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmiBX_0hNfZlzu00

Hawaii: Taormina Sicilian Cuisine
> Location: Honolulu (Oahu)
> Sample pasta: "Ricci di mare" sea urchin pasta

Inspired by the cuisine of Southern Sicily, this elegant restaurant offers à la carte and prix fixe menus featuring grilled seafood, lean meats, pasta dishes with light olive oil sauces, and an extensive wine menu. Guests love the truffle carbonara, porcini risotto with foie gras, and sea urchin pasta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YVGD_0hNfZlzu00

Idaho: Mama Fla Authentic Italian Cuisine
> Location: Idaho Falls
> Sample pasta: Fettuccine Alfredo

Debuting in June of 2021, Mama Fla has already made a big impression with its authentic homestyle Italian offerings from owners Flaminia and Marco Assirelli, who are originally from Rome. From the perfect caprese and bruschetta to the rich carbonara and lasagna, each dish tastes like it was made with love in grandma's kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rlx0y_0hNfZlzu00

Illinois: RPM Italian
> Location: Chicago
> Sample pasta: Maine lobster ravioli

With a contemporary menu of family-style fare, RPM offers a mouthwatering selection of hot and cold antipasti, bread and salumi plates, pizzas, steaks, seafood, and handmade pastas. Try the sweet corn agnolotti with black truffle, the crispy brussels sprouts, and the bomboloni (Italian brioche doughnuts).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6CdM_0hNfZlzu00

Indiana: Galo's Italian Grill
> Location: Richmond
> Sample pasta: Spaghetti with meatballs

Imported Italian pastas, wines, and beers are served alongside wood-fired pizzas, steaks, and seafood at this sprawling osteria. A mind-boggling selection of antipasti, entrées, and desserts mean that there's something for everyone. Customers comment on the consistently stellar food and service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIpGJ_0hNfZlzu00

Iowa: Lucca
> Location: Des Moines
> Sample pasta: Rigatoni with salmon, cream, and marinara

With impeccable service in a minimalist, modern environment, Lucca serves an à  la carte lunch and an affordable prix fixe dinner with numerous options for each course. The portions are filling and the pastas and seafood are consistently delightful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNGrz_0hNfZlzu00

Kansas: The Basil Leaf Café
> Location: Lawrence
> Sample pasta: Deconstructed lasagne

This cozy bar and restaurant serves hearty, non-traditional pasta dishes like deconstructed lasagne, tortellini cordon bleu, and Cajun penne with andouille and shrimp, along with classics like penne abruzzi, spaghettini arrabbiata, and pesto orecchiette with chicken. The portions are large and desserts are excellent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11998R_0hNfZlzu00

Kentucky: Silvio's
> Location: Louisville
> Sample pasta: Angel hair pasta aglio e olio

Excellent service and a warm atmosphere make Silvio's feel like home, while the large menu of antipasti, traditional pasta dishes, and mains like shrimp polenta and veal parmigiana will keep you coming back to try everything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhG2L_0hNfZlzu00

Louisiana: Josephine Estelle
> Location: New Orleans
> Sample pasta: Canestri cacio e pepe

Combining classic Italian preparations with flavors of the American South, this art deco-themed restaurant uses family recipes, seasonal ingredients, and house-made pasta to create dishes that are uniquely their own - and they're open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhpbQ_0hNfZlzu00

Maine: Solo Italiano
> Location: Portland
> Sample pasta: Mandilli al vero pesto genovese

This intimate farm-to-table restaurant features a modern take on Northern Italian cuisine inspired by the chef's Genoese roots. Fresh local seafood, foraged mushrooms, and imported Italian meats and cheeses add a depth of flavor to the inventive dishes - pasta most definitely included. The impressive menu changes daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6pX1_0hNfZlzu00

Maryland: Cinghiale
> Location: Baltimore
> Sample pasta: Agnolotti del plin with veal ragù

An old school formal wine bar and osteria in Baltimore's inner harbor, Cinghiale serves authentic Italian cuisine in a setting inspired by 1960s Milan. Start with a selection of salumi and formaggi, then choose between delectable pastas like duck ravioli, gnocchi with morels, and agnolotti with veal ragù.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPTq3_0hNfZlzu00

Massachusetts: Scampo
> Location: Boston
> Sample pasta: Sweet corn ravioli with mascarpone and rosemary brittle

Popular Boston chef Lydia Shire's culinary hotspot combines Italian cuisine with global flavors in a spacious, modern interior. House-made ravioli and cavatelli and spaghetti with a choice of seven different sauces are among the pasta offerings, and the lobster pizza is a customer favorite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1WPw_0hNfZlzu00

Michigan: SheWolf Pastificio & Bar
> Location: Detroit
> Sample pasta: Ziti alla Norma

This chic restaurant offers contemporary Italian dishes inspired by the cuisine of Rome, as well as outstanding wine and cocktails. The chef's tasting menu is optional but highly recommended, although you can't go wrong with the paccheri arrabbiata with lamb neck ragù or the ziti alla Norma with roasted eggplant and ricotta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdZzS_0hNfZlzu00

Minnesota: Giulia
> Location: Minneapolis
> Sample pasta: Seafood cavatelli

Enjoy pizza and cocktails at Giulia's chic modern bar, or grab a table and experience a fresh, tableside pulled mozzarella and a hearty pasta dish. Guests love the cacio e pepe, the ricotta meatballs, and the panna cotta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ir2ZT_0hNfZlzu00

Mississippi: Tarasque Cucina
> Location: Oxford
> Sample pasta: Spaghetti with sugo di pomodoro

Excellence abounds at Tarasque. Whether it's the customer service, the prices, or the comforting old world cuisine, this local favorite delivers. Fresh, locally sourced Southern ingredients like peanuts and butter beans enliven dishes and elevate the flavors of classic pasta sauces like puttanesca and bolognese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpSUz_0hNfZlzu00

Missouri: Casa Don Alfonso
> Location: St. Louis
> Sample pasta: Gnocchi zucchini provola

Southern Italian family traditions permeate the atmosphere and cuisine at this restaurant in the Ritz Carlton. Try the burrata caprese or the beef carpaccio then dive into a housemade tagliatelle, Sicilian rigatoni, or grandma's ziti with Amalfi coast anchovies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2o2H_0hNfZlzu00

Montana: Michelangelo's Big Sky
> Location: Gallatin Gateway
> Sample pasta: Sacchetti al tartufo

Shelves of wine and a stone fireplace accent the elegant yet cozy dining room at Michelangelo's. The menu features small plates for sharing, an enticing selection of meat and fish entrees, and of course, delectable pastas and risottos dressed up with wild mushrooms, veal, truffles, duck, and bison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMM3P_0hNfZlzu00

Nebraska: Avoli Osteria
> Location: Omaha
> Sample pasta: Bucatini all'amatriciana

A high-end chef-owned Northern Italian restaurant in Dundee, Avoli serves classic Italian fare with a modern twist, along with plenty of Northern Italian wines. From the grilled octopus to the penne alla vodka to the olive oil gelato, every dish is prepared with finesse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTlMD_0hNfZlzu00

Nevada: Brezza
> Location: Las Vegas
> Sample pasta: Pea agnolotti with preserved Meyer lemon, morels, and porcini

With numerous seating areas, plenty of alfresco dining, and attentive service, this high-end restaurant offers a leisurely break from the bustle of the Vegas strip. The menu features dry-aged steaks, seafood, and a large antipasti and crudo menu, in addition to inventive pasta dishes with fresh vegetable accents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJslI_0hNfZlzu00

New Hampshire: Campo Enoteca
> Location: Manchester
> Sample pasta: Classic Roman bucatini carbonara

This farm-to-table restaurant features locally raised meats, New England seafood, handmade pastas and breads, and Italian wines and salumi. Homestyle pastas like the butternut squash ravioli and fried eggplant rigatoni utilize the freshest of local produce, and the pork and fennel radiatore is a customer favorite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29OSQD_0hNfZlzu00

New Jersey: Fascino
> Location: Montclair
> Sample pasta: Jersey Girl stracciatella cheese agnolotti

An elegant, up-scale restaurant that uses the finest and freshest ingredients available, Fascino serves elevated takes on Italian classics. House-made breads, pastas, and pastries are the norm, and customers rave about the oysters, polenta fries, and the squid ink pappardelle with shrimp and crab ragù.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPsvK_0hNfZlzu00

New Mexico: Luna Rossa Winery & Pizzeria
> Location: Las Cruces
> Sample pasta: Pasta primavera

Featuring award-winning wines from their vineyards in Deming, Luna Rossa Winery serves brick oven pizzas, paninis, pastas, and 18 phenomenal gelato flavors. Try a wine flight before deciding on a bottle, or have a sangria and formaggi antipasti before delving into a pasta primavera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8rS0_0hNfZlzu00

New York: Lilia
> Location: Brooklyn
> Sample pasta: Mortadella-filled tortelli with mint

Wood-fired seafood, house-made pastas, and classic Italian cocktails exemplify that dining at this Williamsburg eatery. Try the sheep's milk agnolotti with saffron, the pink peppercorn mafaldini, or the mortadella-filled tortelli with mint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wEKZ_0hNfZlzu00

North Carolina: Ristorante Paoletti
> Location: Highlands
> Sample pasta: Cannelloni all'emiliana

Upscale dining at this family-run restaurant features an impressive wine list, knowledgeable servers, tasteful appetizers, and both house-made and imported Italian pastas. The cannelloni all'emiliana includes homemade crêpes filled with roasted veal, spinach, and ricotta, baked over béchamel and bolognese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BCjK_0hNfZlzu00

North Dakota: Anima Cucina
> Location: Bismarck
> Sample pasta: Adult mac n cheese

A café by day and trattoria by night, Anima Cucina offers a full array of pastries, breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner dishes, along with coffee, beer, and wine. The dinner menu features cheese boards, small plates, meaty entrees, and house specialty pastas like lobster paccheri, blueberry pork ragù, and adult mac n cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpHVM_0hNfZlzu00

Ohio: Z Cucina di Spirito
> Location: Columbus
> Sample pasta: Sausage orecchiette

This upscale restaurant serves a seasonally rotating menu of modern Italian fare with Mediterranean flavors. The "from-scratch" menu features house-made ricotta, mozzarella, pastas, breads, sausages, and desserts. Don't miss the daily specials like Meatball Monday and Tuscan Tapas Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IDZtS_0hNfZlzu00

Oklahoma: Stella Modern Italian Cuisine
> Location: Oklahoma City
> Sample pasta: Fettuccine with wild boar bolognese

Thin-crust brick oven pizzas, seasonal cocktails, and traditional Italian cuisine fill the tables at this elegant restaurant in Midtown. Bison short-rib ragout, smoked chicken lasagna, and wild boar bolognese are some of the popular menu items, and customers comment on the excellent wine list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M8jl_0hNfZlzu00

Oregon: Nick's Italian Cafe
> Location: McMinnville
> Sample pasta: Dungeness crab lasagna

Located in Oregon's Willamette Valley wine country, Nick's offers both Oregon and Italian wines alongside wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, and the best meatballs around. Customers rave about the steamed mussels, the Dungeness crab lasagna, and the spinach and pork ravioli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTUsF_0hNfZlzu00

Pennsylvania: Vetri Cucina
> Location: Philadelphia
> Sample pasta: Saffron corzetti with scallops and tomato

A four-course Italian tasting menu with an optional wine pairing is the sole offering at this intimate restaurant in a historic townhouse. Seasonal pasta dishes include options like almond tortellini with truffle and saffron corzetti with scallops. For dessert, the molten pistachio cake with stracciatella gelato is the winner.

Rhode Island: Massimo Ristorante
> Location: Providence
> Sample pasta: Short rib gnocchi

This farm-to-table restaurant utilizes local organic produce and high quality meats in their seasonal dishes, while offering organic and biodynamic Italian wines and craft cocktails. Feast on spaghetti loaded with Rhode Island calamari or lobster, or try the gnocchi with pulled short rib ragù.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGg1l_0hNfZlzu00

South Carolina: Le Farfalle
> Location: Charleston
> Sample pasta: Linguine with littleneck clams

This classy osteria boasts a lovely patio seating area as well as an airy interior and a bar. Imaginative cocktails accent a menu of classic pastas with inspired flavors. The agnolotti with duck confit and mushrooms is a crowd favorite, and the squid ink spaghetti with local shrimp and jalapeño pesto is as visually stunning as it is delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAuej_0hNfZlzu00

South Dakota: Sabatino's Italian
> Location: Rapid City
> Sample pasta: Fettuccine boscaiola

Sabatino's offers hearty Italian dishes made with locally sourced ingredients in industrial chic digs. Sumptuous house-made raviolis come filled with lobster, beef, or wild mushrooms, while the fettuccine boscaiola comes with Italian sausage, mushrooms, and a rich Marsala cream sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MF8mt_0hNfZlzu00

Tennessee: Yolan
> Location: Nashville
> Sample pasta: Agnolotti di coniglio

A stylish upscale restaurant under the aegis of chef Tony Mantuano - who won a Michelin star and a James Beard Best Chef Award while at Spiaggia in Chicago - Yolan features colorful and impeccably presented fare with both à la carte choices and multiple exquisite tasting menus. You can't go wrong with the black truffle gnocchi, the creamy lobster risotto, or the agnolotti with rabbit and goat cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ovnV_0hNfZlzu00

Texas: L'Oca d'Oro
> Location: Austin
> Sample pasta: Creste de gallo with garlic sausage

A great place to share an array of small and large plates, this bright parkside restaurant offers inventive dishes featuring housemade pastas and cheeses. Try the radiatore primavera with lemon mascarpone and pickled peppers, or the mafaldine with butternut cream, black pearl mushrooms, and candied pecans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQ51y_0hNfZlzu00

Utah: Valter's Osteria
> Location: Salt Lake City
> Sample pasta: Ravioli 4 formaggi

This bustling upscale osteria offers hearty Italian classics made with family recipes and plated tableside. From the lasagna with mother's special meat sauce to the chicken piccata, the flavors of an Italian home permeate the dining room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1gSu_0hNfZlzu00

Vermont: Sarducci's
> Location: Montpelier
> Sample pasta: Penne with local "PT Farm" bolognese

A casual trattoria with a riverside view, Sarducci's serves wood-fired pizzas and a wide array of antipasti, salads, and pastas - including many rustic dishes baked in the wood oven. Guests rave about the pesto salmon, the chicken marsala, and the cappellini di verdure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V739t_0hNfZlzu00

Virginia: Edo's Squid
> Location: Richmond
> Sample pasta: Spaghetti squid genovese

An unassuming restaurant with a rustic brick dining room, under the same ownership as the lamented Mamma Zu's, Edo's Squid features a large menu of traditional antipasti and pasta with - you guessed it - plenty of squid options. The portions are generous and the quality outstanding for the prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEceW_0hNfZlzu00

Washington: San Fermo
> Location: Seattle
> Sample pasta: Saffron spaghetti bolognese

Offering a small array of regional Italian dishes made with locally sourced ingredients, this intimate Ballard eatery features a rotating seasonal menu of inventive fare. Grilled asparagus comes dressed with romesco and hazelnuts, while the crowd-pleasing saffron spaghetti bolognese features pork, veal, fennel, and rosemary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YeQf_0hNfZlzu00

West Virginia: Fazio's
> Location: Charleston
> Sample pasta: Mostaccioli with chicken cacciatore

This enduring family-run restaurant dishes out homestyle Italian and American fare, including pizzas, seafood, steaks, and beloved pasta classics like baked manicotti, cannelloni, and beef ravioli. Customers love the hot toasted garlic bread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEl7l_0hNfZlzu00

Wisconsin: Ristorante Bartolotta
> Location: Wauwatosa
> Sample pasta: Bigoli in salsa

This charming upscale restaurant offers a prix fixe menu of traditional Italian fare, with pasta dishes like Venezia-bigoli, a Venetian thick spaghetti stewed in an anchovy-onion sauce, and Murano-tagliolini alla granseola, handmade ribbon pasta with spider crab, tomato, cream, and white wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042uAy_0hNfZlzu00

Wyoming: Glorietta Trattoria
> Location: Jackson
> Sample pasta: Red wine rigatoni all'amatriciana

A classy trattoria with a warm, inviting atmosphere, Glorietta serves handmade pastas, wood-fired entrées, and a plethora of Italian wines. The elk bolognese, ricotta cavatelli, rabbit confit, and rainbow trout are highly recommended.

