Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Suleika Jaoad, 33, Wife of Jon Batiste, 35, Says She’s Resumed Chemo As She Updates Fans On Her Brave Cancer Battle After Secretly Marrying Jon
To treat her leukemia, Jaouad also had a bone marrow transplant. Many people find comfort in surrounding themselves with family and loved ones through a cancer battle. Jaouad is married to Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste. The pair secretly married earlier this year. The writer and journalist is battling leukemia for...
nypressnews.com
Alzheimer’s disease: Simple 12 minute activity shown to reduce early signs of disease
Meditation may help some Alzheimer’s sufferers with symptoms of memory loss and a decline in thinking skills. It may also help to offset the stress that comes with the disease. Stress can intensify symptoms as it is linked to worse cognitive function. But since meditation can require some procedure, it is only likely to help people with early symptoms of the disease.
Drinks That Could Be Aging Your Brain Faster
Aging is unavoidable, however, there are things we can do to slow its inevitable forward march. Here's why these three drinks could be aging your brain faster.
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maureen McGovern, 'The Morning After' Singer, Announces Alzheimer's Diagnosis
Singer Maureen McGovern, best known as the voice behind the Oscar-winning song "The Morning After," has announced she's been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. In a sentimental video released on her Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday — an announcement fans had hoped would be regarding a new tour — the 73-year-old, in voice-over, recounts highlights of her career before confirming, "I've been diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy, with symptoms of Alzheimer's and/or dementia."
Medical News Today
Is it possible to tell if you have pancreatic cancer?
Pancreatic cancer can cause several nonspecific symptoms as the tumor grows or as cancer spreads to other areas of the body. Early stages often have no symptoms, so a person may not realize they have pancreatic cancer until it has spread. It is possible for a healthcare professional to identify...
Feeding your brain with cognitive-boosting foods can decelerate aging
While the continuous buzz from fad diets, new alleged “superfoods,” and must-try weight loss supplements can be overwhelming, connections between your diet and the health of your brain are undeniable. Despite what those Instagram ads promise, there’s no magical solution to combat the fact that cognitive decline is real. However, what is true is that our behaviors (a big part of those being diet) can vastly accelerate — or decelerate! — the aging process of your brain.
curetoday.com
Revlimid-Rituxan Combo May Offer Alternative to Chemotherapy for Lymphoma Subtype
The combination treatment demonstrated survival and safety results similar to those of chemotherapy for patients with advanced, untreated follicular lymphoma. Revlimid (lenalidomide) combined with Rituxan (rituximab) demonstrated durable and safe responses, comparable to chemotherapy, in patients with advanced, untreated follicular lymphoma, according to data from a phase 3 clinical trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Cancer Treatment Gives Hope to Patients Previously Expected to Die
A new cancer treatment has been found to stop the disease from spreading in patients who are resistant to immunotherapy, The Guardian reports. Medical researchers have found that a combination of immunotherapy and the experimental drug guadecitabine can reverse a cancer’s resistance to immunotherapy—a treatment in which the body’s immune system is harnessed to seek and destroy cancer cells. It’s typically used when other treatments including surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy have not been successful. But some tumors can become resistant to immunotherapy, leaving patients without further options. British oncologists found that the pairing of guadecitabine and immunotherapy stopped cancer from spreading in a third of patients enrolled in a trial.
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
MedicalXpress
Those suffering from autoimmune diseases require a third coronavirus vaccination
Many patients suffering from an autoimmune disease such as rheumatism, ulcerative colitis or psoriasis must take medicine that affects their immune system. As the immune system also determines the effectiveness of vaccinations, some of those suffering from autoimmune diseases wonder whether it is safe for them to be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 without incurring any complications as a direct result of the vaccine, and whether the vaccine will be just as effective and offer them protection for the same period as time as healthy people.
nypressnews.com
The simple activity shown to reduce risk of heart problems – ‘less than 5 minutes’ needed
Another study back in 2015 also found that resistance training could reduce the blood pressure of people with metabolic syndrome – a combination of obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes. Other research has suggested that some supervised weight training might even help with recovery after a heart attack. How...
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Imbruvica for Potentially Serious Complication in Children With Cancer
The FDA approved Imbruvica for children over the age of 1 who are experiencing chronic GVHD that has already been treated by one or more prior therapy. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Imbruvica (ibrutinib) for the treatment of children aged 1 year or older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after one or more lines of systemic therapy, according to a news release from the agency.
What Is Chemo Brain?
Chemotherapy treatment for cancer can have many serious side effects, including chemo brain. Here's what causes it and what you can do about it.
I want to lose 15 pounds. A dietitian said eating bigger meals with more protein will reduce my snacking and sugar cravings.
Protein keeps you full, so eating some at every meal can help prevent snacking, a dietician says.
New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long
The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
curetoday.com
Majority of Patients with Mesothelioma Subtype Responded to Keytruda-Lenvima Combo
Patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma tended to have prolonged benefit when treated with Keytruda plus Lenvima in the PEMMELA clinical trial. The two-drug combination of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus Lenvima (lenvatinib) was associated with prolonged benefit and safety in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma, according to findings from the phase 2 PEMMELA clinical trial presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.
verywellhealth.com
Naproxen vs. Ibuprofen: Which Is Better for Arthritis?
Naproxen and ibuprofen belong to a class of drugs called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). They are better known by their brand names Aleve (naproxen) and Advil or Motrin (ibuprofen). Both work to inhibit chemicals that cause inflammation in the body due to arthritis. These two NSAIDs also have differences. For...
curetoday.com
Metastases Size May Indicate Which Patients With Melanoma Will Benefit from Post-Surgical Treatment
Patients with stage 3 melanoma who had metastases larger than 0.3 millimeters had poorer survival outcomes and may benefit from adjuvant therapy, recent findings showed. Size of metastasis — not the number of affected lymph nodes — may be an indicator of which patients with stage 3a melanoma are at high risk for poorer survival outcomes and could benefit from adjuvant (post-surgical) treatment, according to recent study results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
What You Should Stop Believing About Drinking Lemon Water
There are some alleged benefits of lemon water that aren't scientifically backed. Here are the myths about the beverage that you should know about.
Comments / 0