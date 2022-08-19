Accused murderer who sent 'offer letter' to judge allowed to provide footprints

Joseph Zieler, the man accused of the 1990 slayings of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and babysitter Lisa Story, was granted the ability to provide footprints.

Zieler sent an offer letter to Judge Robert Branning in mid-July asking for a full DNA retesting of evidence collected in the case.

Zieler will be allowed to have his footprints analyzed and compared with the footprints at the scene by a forensic analyst.