ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Accused murderer who sent 'offer letter' to judge allowed to provide footprints

By Keyshawn Frazier
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rTLi_0hNfYwQS00

Joseph Zieler, the man accused of the 1990 slayings of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and babysitter Lisa Story, was granted the ability to provide footprints.

Zieler sent an offer letter to Judge Robert Branning in mid-July asking for a full DNA retesting of evidence collected in the case.

Zieler will be allowed to have his footprints analyzed and compared with the footprints at the scene by a forensic analyst.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
The Independent

Uvalde police chief accuses board of ‘lynching’ as he faces firing over police response ‘failure’ in shooting

Pete Arredondo, the school police chief during the May mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is accusing local officials of conducting a public “lynching” in an attempt to fire him without due process.Mr Arredondo, the head of the school’s police force, declined to attend a Wednesday meeting of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board, where local officials will consider terminating his contract. State officials have called the police chief’s leadership during the shooting, which killed 21 people, an “abject failure”.The chief cited procedural and security concerns for skipping the meeting, and his attorney called the...
UVALDE, TX
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy