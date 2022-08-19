Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
German Power Prices Smash Record as Energy Panic Engulfs Europe
European gas and power prices surged as panic over Russian supplies gripped markets and politicians warned citizens to brace for a tough winter ahead. Benchmark gas settled at a record high, while German power surged to above 700 euros ($696) a megawatt-hour for the first time. Russia said it will stop its key Nord Stream gas pipeline for three days of repairs on Aug. 31, again raising concerns it won’t return after the work. Europe has been on tenterhooks about shipments through the link for weeks, with flows resuming only at very low levels after it was shut for works last month.
Bloomberg
Volkswagen Lines Up Tariff-Friendly Battery Supplies in Deal With Canada
Volkswagen AG has sealed an agreement with Canada to secure access to raw materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium for vehicle and battery production, according to people familiar with the accord. The memorandum of understanding will be signed during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s current trip to Canada and is...
Bloomberg
Musk Says Tesla Full Service Driving Price Will Rise to $15,000
The price for Tesla Inc.’s full self-driving system will rise to $15,000 in North America, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted Sunday. The price increase will take effect Sept. 5, Musk said. The current $12,000 FSD price will be honored for orders made before that day, but delivered later, he tweeted. It’s the second increase this year.
Bloomberg
How Much Is Power in Europe? It’s Now Equal to Oil at $1,000 a Barrel
European power prices have soared so much that they’re now equal to more than $1,000 per barrel of oil. A gas crunch is the main driver -- with Russian supply cuts pushing the fuel’s price to about 13 times its seasonal norm -- while heat waves and drought boosted electricity demand and cut hydro and nuclear output. Coal-fired plants may offer little relief, since that commodity has hit a record.
Bloomberg
Electric Cars Have a Big Tire Conundrum
The Lucid Air Dream Edition travels up to 520 miles on a charge, more than any electric vehicle on the market by a wide margin. If a buyer chooses the larger, 21-inch wheels, however, 39 of those miles vanish — a 7.5% range penalty. To be fair, the bigger...
CARS・
Bloomberg
Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from fundamentals and OPEC+ may be forced to cut production.
Bloomberg
Spanish Dams at 27-Year Low as European Energy Crisis Widens
Spanish hydropower dams are on course to end the summer at their lowest level in three decades, putting more pressure on electricity costs as Europe’s energy crisis widens. Hydro capacity stood at 36.9% in the week through Aug. 23, the lowest since 1995, according to data published by the energy ministry. Reserves are also significantly below the 10-year median.
Bloomberg
‘Flying’ Electric Boats to Get Battery Tech From EV Maker Polestar
Electric-car maker Polestar Automotive Holding has agreed to share battery technology with Candela Speed Boat AB, a startup trying to electrify leisure boats and water taxis. Polestar said Tuesday it struck a multi-year agreement to supply the Swedish company with batteries and charging systems for its electric speed boats.
Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia’s EV Battery Bets Are a Warning
The world’s oil capital wants to go electric and get clean. To do so, it’s getting its hands on minerals critical for batteries and taking a stake in the electric vehicle-supply chain. That should put countries and companies prone to announcing ambitious plans but then doing little to make them a reality on high alert.
Bloomberg
Germany Taps ‘Boundless’ Fuel Potential in Canada Hydrogen Deal
Canada intends to start shipping green hydrogen produced by wind farms to Germany by 2025, the first step in a partnership to help Europe’s biggest economy reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a five-year hydrogen accord on Tuesday...
Bloomberg
UK Utility Probes Data Centers’ Water Usage During Drought
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. A UK utility is reviewing how energy-hungry data centers use water following the country’s driest July in nearly 90 years.
Bloomberg
Shell Weighs Australia Wind Expansion Amid Clean Energy Push
European oil major Shell Plc is looking at expanding its wind-power business in Australia as it eyes options offshore and diversifies away from fossil fuels. The London-based company has ramped up investments in wind projects in the past year as it seeks to move into cleaner sources of energy. Shell made its first wind investment in Australia earlier this year when it bought a 49% stake in developer WestWind Energy Development Pty Ltd., which has projects in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.
Bloomberg
Brexit’s Unavoidable Gravity Squeezes UK Scientists
One of the most contentious parts of the torturous post-Brexit trade negotiations between the UK and Europe was the dispute-resolution process. Now it’s being tested. The UK triggered the measure last week, complaining that the European Union has blocked its access to billions of science funding in retaliation for Britain’s plan to rip up parts of the trade arrangement for Northern Ireland. Tit, meet tat.
U.K.・
Bloomberg
UK’s Summer of Discontent Hits Streets at Edinburgh Fringe
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. The sold-out shows, packed restaurants and heaving pubs might suggest Edinburgh’s annual arts festival had evaded the UK’s cost-of-living crisis and the constant drip of bad news about the economy. But what’s being called Britain’s summer of discontent has hit the streets of the Scottish capital.
U.K.・
Bloomberg
Japan Set to Allow More Tourists to Enter; Ease Covid Test Rule
Japan is set to more than double the number of people it will allow into the country and may scrap the need for a negative Covid-19 test to enter, as the last rich economy with stringent entry requirements still in place looks to join the rest of the world in easing pandemic curbs.
Bloomberg
Junk Nations Risk Muted Future for Debt Sales as Liquidity Dies
September, historically the busiest month for high-yield sovereign bond sales, is set to disappoint this year as the risk of aggressive US rate hikes keep junk-rated nations on the sidelines. Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs expect subdued external debt sales from emerging countries next...
Bloomberg
China Plans $29 Billion in Special Loans to Troubled Developers
China will offer 200 billion yuan ($29.3 billion) in special loans to ensure stalled housing projects are delivered to buyers, people familiar with the matter said, ramping up financing support for its beleaguered property sector. The previously unreported size of the lending program, which was announced with scant details by...
Bloomberg
Popular Manga App Seeks 2023 IPO in Tokyo at $6 Billion Value
South Korean messaging giant Kakao Corp.’s manga business is pushing back plans to go public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange until next year, aiming for a valuation of $6 billion or more. Manga app operator Kakao Piccoma Corp. had previously planned an initial public offering for this December, but...
Australia's Coles skids as retailer flags higher costs on inflation
(Reuters) -Coles Group on Wednesday forecast higher costs for fiscal 2023, as inflationary pressures continue to impact its operations, sending shares of Australia’s second-largest grocer down more than 5%.
Bloomberg
Strike at Port of Felixstowe Set to Upend Supply Chains
Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here. Site of the last attempted invasion of England, the coastal town of Felixstowe is about to absorb another shock from the sea. Only this time the problem will be with foreign ships that don’t come ashore.
