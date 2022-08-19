Read full article on original website
robin
5d ago
Don’t let them out then. In order to keep our country safe lock these dang criminals up and keep them locked up. Common sense plz hello
robin
5d ago
America was safer physically and mentally back 50 or 50 plus years ago. America is no longer safe at all from anything. Human trafficking and the drugs and all the crimes have increased. So sad. No wonder God has to wipe out the earth 🌍 to cleanse it
Dave Ylinen
4d ago
Sadly this has been happening everywhere and slavery is only the half of it especially among the children. Some frightening facts are not being exposed thanks to the Lamestream Media
2 Illinois brothers face charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers from Illinois have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol, with both accused of being part of mobs that overwhelmed police officers who were desperately trying to keep them from storming the building, the FBI announced on Tuesday.
Illinois gun blitz finds nearly 60% breaking laws
During the Illinois State Police’s firearm enforcement blitz this summer, 295 people in southern Illinois were brought into compliance with Illinois gun laws.
WAND TV
U.S. Attorney’s Office provides update on Cross-Jurisdictional Firearms Trafficking Strike Force
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– The United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois joined other regional U.S. Attorneys to provide an update on the cross-jurisdictional Firearms Trafficking Strike Force. The strike force was launched in July 2021 by the Department of Justice to disrupt illegal firearms trafficking and reduce...
walls102.com
30 years later and still no answers in Zywicki case
UTICA – Today is the 30th anniversary of one of the most infamous crimes the area has seen, and State Police and the FBI are still looking for new information. 21 year old Tammy Zywicki, a college student from New Jersey heading to her college in Grinnell, Iowa, was last seen with her car on I-80 near Utica between 3:10 and 4 pm on August 23rd, 1992. Nine days later Zywicki’s body was found along I-44 between Joplin and Springfield, Missouri. She had been stabbed to death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Man sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
A Mexican citizen was sentenced as leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in the Quad Cities and two separate states. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced August 19 to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Additionally, Gutierrez was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term.
Officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officer has been charged in relation to the 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this incident, and […]
ABC7 Chicago
Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
Several states see surge in women registering to vote following Supreme Court abortion ruling
(The Hill) — Several states where reproduction rights are at risk are seeing a surge in women registering to vote following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, abolishing the constitutional right to abortion. An analysis by Targetsmart Insights, a Democratic political data...
Champaign siblings could face life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Three siblings in Champaign were indicted by a federal grand jury this week. They’re being charged with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. A criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois goes into detail about what the investigation found. Since March 2021, […]
Advocates sue to block Missouri voter photo ID law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri League of Women Voters, state NAACP and two voters on Wednesday sued to block a photo identification requirement for voters. The groups asked a judge to toss out the new law before it takes effect Sunday, alleging that it unconstitutionally restricts voting rights by limiting which IDs can be used to cast regular ballots.
kcur.org
5 years after his execution was halted, Marcellus Williams has gotten no resolution from Missouri
On Aug. 22, 2017, Marcellus Williams was hours away from being executed. Williams had been convicted of the 1998 murder of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle, who was found stabbed to death in her home in University City. He’d maintained his innocence, but courts had upheld the conviction and the death sentence multiple times.
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
Illinoisans can cash in as Snapchat settles class-action lawsuit
Snapchat has agreed to pay $35 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accuses the company of violating privacy laws within Illinois.
Researchers begin study on racial equity at St. Louis County Jail
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is speaking Wednesday morning about a new racial equity study.
hoiabc.com
Illinois lawmakers, state police address loophole in FOID clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police faced scrutiny from lawmakers last week surrounding the ability of the Highland Park shooter to get a FOID card months after he was reported as a clear and present danger. State Police filed an administrative rule to address this loophole after the shooting, but members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules still want answers.
wcsjnews.com
Aurora Man Convicted of Armed Robbery & Other Charges Looking at Life in Prison
A Livingston County man is looking at life in prison after being convicted during a jury trial on August 18th. Jarvis Postlewaite, 38, of Aurora was convicted by a jury on the charges of Armed Robbery and Armed Habitual Offender, both class X felonies and for the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm/Felon, a class two felony.
Shots fired at vehicle on I-64, six felonies for suspect
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after someone fired shots at a vehicle Monday on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County. The accused gunman faces six felony charges. Prosecutors have charged Scott McDowell, 46, with three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault...
Decatur Police: Woman dies after domestic violence situation with son
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a woman is dead after a domestic violence situation with her son. In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll stated 43-year-old Monique N. McKissic was taken to a Decatur hospital on August 14. She had blunt force trauma to her head. McKissic was transported to a Springfield hospital […]
Shelby County officials announce arrest of man with meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said that a Shelbyville man was charged with possession of meth and driving on a revoked license. Joseph D. Kraus, 41, was charged with unlawful possession of meth, a Class 3 felony with a sentencing range of two to five years in prison. He was […]
