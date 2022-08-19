Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!
Related
WDTN
Celebrate Labor Day at Kettering Holiday at Home
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – With Labor Day on the way, a well-known local tradition is approaching. Kettering Holiday at Home is ramping up, and Parade Chair, Ed Koehnen, said their parade is one of the biggest in Ohio. Kettering Holiday at Home President, Courtney Osting selected the theme for...
WDTN
The Grill Master Shares Pork Belly Donut Sandwich
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Curt McAdams joins us in the kitchen with a delicious breakfast twist on pork belly. You can make it at home with just a few simple ingredients!
I-TEAM: Huber Heights school officials use COVID relief funds for trips, nearly $500 dinner
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Schools said they received a total of $18.8 million dollars in federal COVID relief money. A new investigative report from the Dayton Daily News focuses on how the district spent $36,000 of that money. The DDN said the district spent the money on...
WDTN
“What the Taco” Shares Their Shrimp & Chicken Tacos
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Our new friend Cory joins us in the kitchen from “What the Taco” truck! He shares two of their sixty different rotating menu items. Don’t miss them this weekend (8/27) at Taco Fest in Austin Landing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton
Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton officials cite 'remarkable' early successes by sending mediators, not police, to some 911 calls
DAYTON, Ohio — When the City of Dayton launched its Mediation Response Unit this spring, the goal was twofold: Cut down on unnecessary police interventions and provide residents with direct and immediate access to services they need. Now, several months into the pilot program, the city has dispatched the...
The Foodbank to hold distribution at Welcome Stadium
In addition to food distribution, optional free healthcare screenings and other services will be available at a Premier Health mobile clinic.
WKRC
Disney's Pocahontas actor arrested in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Xenia. Xenia Police say 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson of Dayton was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 29 E. Main St., after reports of two women arguing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
RTA extending free weekend rides until 2023
The free rides apply to both fixed-route and paratransit services every Saturday and Sunday. There are also extended weekend hours of most routes running from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition amends award winners
Organizers of the eighth annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition have announced a correction to an error made during the final rankings of competitors in Saturday’s event. Springfield-based food truck Wholly Smokes BBQ was announced as the actual second-place award recipient for its signature dish, “Black Pig” as...
dayton.com
How Kettering native Rob Dyrdek made it big starting with a Christmas skateboard
Rob Dyrdek, a skateboarding legend and venture capitalist, has continued to expand his popularity and business endeavors over the years. His growth to that fame started in Kettering. Growing up here , Dyrdek played baseball and soccer and tried karate. When he was 11, he got a skateboard for Christmas....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend
Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
WDTN
“Driven By Hope” Car Show is Cruising into Miami Valley
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Start your engines! The “Driven By Hope” Countryside Cruise and Car Show is quickly approaching. Hosted by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group at its Chevrolet of Beavercreek location, the event is welcome to all makes and models, and even for those without fancy cars! Jay Schmitt and Michael DiGiorgio join us in the studio to share the details on this Car Show for a Cause.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
CareFlight responds to I-75 NB crash
The one-vehicle crash was reported at 7:44 p.m on I-75 northbound. The left lane is now open after being closed due to the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
1 taken to hospital after shooting on Delaware Ave. in Dayton
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot late Sunday night in Dayton. Crews were called to the cross of Salem Avenue and Delaware Avenue on the report of gunshots in the area around 11:51 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Shooting breaks...
At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Clement Avenue...
21-year-old Dayton man indicted for stabbing death
Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced today that Eric William Bridges, 21, of Dayton has been indicted for the murder of Samuel G. Osborne on August 14.
Humane Society of Greater Dayton offers Clear the Shelter specials
One couple who adopted a dog from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton says there was no doubt that “Jeffrey" was the missing piece of their family.
Comments / 1