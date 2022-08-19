ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Celebrate Labor Day at Kettering Holiday at Home

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – With Labor Day on the way, a well-known local tradition is approaching. Kettering Holiday at Home is ramping up, and Parade Chair, Ed Koehnen, said their parade is one of the biggest in Ohio. Kettering Holiday at Home President, Courtney Osting selected the theme for...
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton

Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Disney's Pocahontas actor arrested in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Xenia. Xenia Police say 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson of Dayton was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 29 E. Main St., after reports of two women arguing.
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton.com

Rotary Food Truck Competition amends award winners

Organizers of the eighth annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition have announced a correction to an error made during the final rankings of competitors in Saturday’s event. Springfield-based food truck Wholly Smokes BBQ was announced as the actual second-place award recipient for its signature dish, “Black Pig” as...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WSYX ABC6

Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend

Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

“Driven By Hope” Car Show is Cruising into Miami Valley

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Start your engines! The “Driven By Hope” Countryside Cruise and Car Show is quickly approaching. Hosted by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group at its Chevrolet of Beavercreek location, the event is welcome to all makes and models, and even for those without fancy cars! Jay Schmitt and Michael DiGiorgio join us in the studio to share the details on this Car Show for a Cause.
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
OHIO STATE

