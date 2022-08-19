ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Cruise this Aroostook County Scenic Byway for Endless Foliage Views

Fall is around the corner. This scenic route delivers views of an endless sea of foliage, all the way to Canadian boarder. Soon enough fall colors will begin to spread throughout the forests of Maine. Traditionally, the "blossoming" of fall foliage begins in Aroostook county. According to reports from the 2021 Maine Foliage Report, all of The Big County was seeing a 10% color change by September 15. The fall colors are already starting, see below.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
3 Camps Each For Under $200k In Aroostook County

Ride the water, not the waves of the real estate market. We all know the real estate market has been on a wild ride in the last two years, with prices skyrocketing and inventory levels rising and falling like Maine temperatures in the fall. The price of homes and camps in our area has become a daily conversation at offices, restaurants, and community events.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose

A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Reported Missing in Bangor

The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year old Presque Isle man. Officials say Joseph Dalessandris, Jr. was last seen on Monday, August 22 at around 2:49 p.m. as he was leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain Injury since he was involved in a vehicle crash a month ago.
Gov. Mills Tours International Bridge Project in Madawaska

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Monday toured the multi-million-dollar Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge Project, which is set to be completed by the end of 2023. For the past five years, the 100-year-old International Bridge that connects Madawaska, Maine and Edmundston, New Brunswick has been posted at a five-ton weight limit, restricting travel to passenger vehicles and forcing larger truck traffic into a significant detour.
MADAWASKA, ME
Several Jobs At Aroostook County Schools Open As Students Return

There are some schools that have already begun the 2022-23 academic year, and the remainder of Aroostook County schools will begin classes in the coming days and weeks. While students are returning to a more "normal” year without masks and distancing, there are still many questions to be answered about the upcoming year. Primarily, how are we going to fill these positions?
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft in Molunkus, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from area residents in identifying the pickup truck in this home security camera image. Police say that shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, a white, extended cab pickup pulled into the driveway of a residence in Molunkus, in far southern Aroostook County. A man was seen hooking the steel open trailer that was parked in the yard to this truck and leaving the area with it in tow.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

A 25-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County. Conner Clark will serve four years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Gas Prices Give Main Street Store In Presque Isle Marketing Gold

Over the last couple of years, we have posted numerous times about the sign wars that go on from time to time among businesses in the area. To no surprise, much of the posting was about the employers seeking help to keep their doors open. Once in a while the businesses have taken a break from seeking job hunters, because let's face it, if you want to work right now, you'd be working.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
