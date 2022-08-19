Read full article on original website
"Seinfeld" Star Wayne Knight, AKA Newman, Shared His True Feelings About How The Series Ended
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s trashy new series shrugs off bad reviews to reach the Top 10 in 82 countries
The promise of a slick and polished Netflix original is often more than enough to guarantee big viewership numbers, at least for the first few days the project in question is available. Following in the footsteps of the maligned Resident Evil, Netflix’s latest slab of blockbuster trash TV has proven to be a certifiable smash hit, with Echoes tearing it up on the most-watched charts.
EW.com
The best action movies on HBO Max
Action films are a favorite of Hollywood, mostly because the genre is just so malleable. There's a hero (or antihero) at its core, tasked with taking care of business. But that business can be anything from snuffing out reams of Russian bad guys — see Bob Odenkirk in the left-field 2021 action surprise Nobody — to Arnold Schwarzenegger engaging in a fist fight with Sharon Stone (See, she's not really his wife, and she doesn't want him to go to Mars. But more on that later).
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Take a trip to glam Newport Beach for the debut of Selling the OC
On today's What to Watch: The Oppenheim Group has been successful at Selling Sunset, now they'll try their hand at Selling the OC on a reality series spin-off — with a whole different group of highly motivated, dramatic real estate brokers. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney become owners of Wales soccer team Wrexham AFC — see if they're real-life Ted Lassos on the docuseries debut of Welcome to Wrexham. Mo Amer stars in the new comedy Mo, where he plays a Palestinian refugee on the path to citizenship living in Houston.
'Better Call Saul' finale sets 2 new AMC records
AMC released ratings for the "Better Call Saul" series finale which set new records for the network and its AMC+ streaming service.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
TV CEO Insults Emilia Clarke In Front Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans — And It Does Not Go Well
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
wegotthiscovered.com
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
EW.com
Jason Momoa says his Fast X villain is 'androgynous' and 'sadistic' opposite Vin Diesel
Jason Momoa has teased that there might be a gender-bending edge to his villain in the upcoming blockbuster sequel Fast X. "He's evil and quirky and androgynous," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday of the nefarious character he'll portray in the automobile-centric action flick. "He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre. It's so fun. I haven't played a villain in a long time."
B.J. Novak Shuts Down Bill Maher’s ‘Cancel Culture’ Nonsense
On Friday night, Bill Maher welcomed an unlikely guest to Real Time: B.J. Novak, the Office writer/co-star, bestselling author, and filmmaker.Novak visited the HBO program to promote his feature directorial debut Vengeance, an indie screwball about an opportunistic New York City journalist/podcaster who ventures to red-state Texas to investigate the death of a former flame. So naturally, Maher tried to engage Novak on a number of hot-button cultural issues regarding the political divide in this country.Maher kicked things off by asking Novak about “the cognitive dissonance of, I don’t agree with you politically, but I like you personally… how can...
Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in California vineyard ceremony flanked by Modern Family co-stars
Sarah Hyland has finally married her longtime partner Adam Wells after their nuptials were pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.The actor, 31, was joined by her Modern Family co-stars at the stunning cermony held at a vineyard in California.Sofia Vergara, 50, shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita, 36, from the ceremony to Instagram on Saturday (20 August).Posting to her Stories, Vergara could also be seen with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, who was brought along to the nuptials as her plus one.The Chef star, who wore a voluminous white...
"House of the Dragon" Star Emily Carey Had to Delete Twitter After Fan Backlash
Varying opinions on an actor's portrayal of a character are common, especially for a high-profile show like "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," which has legions of loyal fans. But for British actor Emily Carey, who plays Lady Alicent Hightower on the HBO show, these overwhelming opinions led her to temporarily delete Twitter after it became too "loud."
EW.com
Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons: 'No other character on TV like Rollins'
Kelli Giddish, who's been a mainstay on Law & Order: SVU since her first appearance as Det. Amanda Rollins back in season 13, surprised fans Wednesday by announcing her departure from the long-running crime drama. The show is about to start airing its 24th season this fall on NBC. "I...
‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale TV Ratings Revealed
Fans are still talking about the dramatic finale of Better Call Saul. The hugely anticipated series finale closed the door on the Breaking Bad universe in a fitting fashion. But how many people tuned into the huge TV event?. According to a report from Variety, the finale of Better Call...
EW.com
Law & Orderto air first-ever crossover special with all 3 NBC dramas
The Law & Order cinematic universe is colliding for a historic crossover event. For the first time in the franchise's history, all three of the currently airing Law & Order series will be joining forces for a three-hour special that is set to air Sept. 22, from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. That means the cast of Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and the Law & Order mothership will be coming together on the small screen for an intertwined story arc.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed
House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.
EW.com
Carrie Bradshaw's timeline
With six seasons of Sex and the City, the HBO Max reboot series And Just Like That, and The CW's spin-off series The Carrie Diaries to inspire us, here's our part-factual, part-fantasy take on Ms. Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) life. AGE 6. Love at first fashion: Carrie buys her first...
The "House of the Dragon" Cast on the Queer Tension Between Rhaenyra and Alicent in Episode 1
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the new "Game of Thrones" spinoff that premiered Aug. 21 on HBO, is all about the relationship between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). The duo open up to POPSUGAR about the connection between the two characters in the first episode of the series.
