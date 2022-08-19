ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EW.com

Harry Styles doesn't love that his relationship with Olivia Wilde is 'at the ransom of a corner of Twitter'

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde addressed some of the "toxic negativity" that has surrounded their relationship. The British pop star, who has remained private about his relationship with the actress and filmmaker, shared rare comments about the vitriol aimed at Wilde in particular corners of the internet in a Rolling Stone cover story published Monday. Twitter is a "shitstorm of people trying to be awful to people," Styles said. Though he largely sees the good in his fans, it's no secret that large communities and fandoms can breed hate.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Paul Rudd checks in to season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale. Paul Rudd is dying to star in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. After his surprising cameo in the show's season two finale, the Ant-Man actor is set to return for season...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Brendan Fraser's transformative Whale performance wins major pre-Oscars award

Brendan Fraser's career comeback just got a significant boost thanks to a major pre-Oscars accolade. The actor won the Toronto International Film Festival's TIFF Tribute Award for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, in which he plays a reclusive English teacher with a compulsive overeating disorder, attempting to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com

Olivia Wilde recalls 'nastiness' of getting Jason Sudeikis custody papers on stage: 'Really vicious'

Olivia Wilde has called receiving custody papers on stage at CinemaCon earlier this year "appalling" and "vicious." The filmmaker addressed the incident publicly for the first time in a new cover story with Variety published Wednesday. "It was my workplace," Wilde said, without specifically naming her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis, with whom she was in a relationship from 2011 to 2020. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen."
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Take a trip to glam Newport Beach for the debut of Selling the OC

On today's What to Watch: The Oppenheim Group has been successful at Selling Sunset, now they'll try their hand at Selling the OC on a reality series spin-off — with a whole different group of highly motivated, dramatic real estate brokers. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney become owners of Wales soccer team Wrexham AFC — see if they're real-life Ted Lassos on the docuseries debut of Welcome to Wrexham. Mo Amer stars in the new comedy Mo, where he plays a Palestinian refugee on the path to citizenship living in Houston.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
EW.com

Jimmy Kimmel's head subjected to microphone, lice test on 'The Eric Andre Show'

If you are a celebrity who ventures onto The Eric Andre Show for an interview, things may get a little uncomfortable. (Or for Lauren Conrad, a lot uncomfortable.) But Jimmy Kimmel is a professional comedian who surely can handle any situation that a fellow late-night talk show host throws his way. Let's see how he does in this exclusive clip from Friday night's episode (Jan. 9, 12:15 a.m., Adult Swim), as our boom mic operator gets a little too close for comfort and sidekick Hannibal Buress administers a lice test.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Carrie Bradshaw's timeline

With six seasons of Sex and the City, the HBO Max reboot series And Just Like That, and The CW's spin-off series The Carrie Diaries to inspire us, here's our part-factual, part-fantasy take on Ms. Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) life. AGE 6. Love at first fashion: Carrie buys her first...
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mad Max director George Miller casts bullied Australian boy in prequel film Furiosa

Sometimes mad geniuses have the biggest hearts. George Miller, acclaimed director of Mad Max: Fury Road and the upcoming Three Thousand Years of Longing, was affected by a 2020 viral video that showed a young Australian boy, Quaden Bayles, crying after being picked up from school by his mother. Bayles has a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, and was being harshly bullied at school.
MOVIES
EW.com

Law & Orderto air first-ever crossover special with all 3 NBC dramas

The Law & Order cinematic universe is colliding for a historic crossover event. For the first time in the franchise's history, all three of the currently airing Law & Order series will be joining forces for a three-hour special that is set to air Sept. 22, from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. That means the cast of Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and the Law & Order mothership will be coming together on the small screen for an intertwined story arc.
TV SERIES

