Olivia Wilde has called receiving custody papers on stage at CinemaCon earlier this year "appalling" and "vicious." The filmmaker addressed the incident publicly for the first time in a new cover story with Variety published Wednesday. "It was my workplace," Wilde said, without specifically naming her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis, with whom she was in a relationship from 2011 to 2020. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO