Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Harry Styles doesn't love that his relationship with Olivia Wilde is 'at the ransom of a corner of Twitter'
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde addressed some of the "toxic negativity" that has surrounded their relationship. The British pop star, who has remained private about his relationship with the actress and filmmaker, shared rare comments about the vitriol aimed at Wilde in particular corners of the internet in a Rolling Stone cover story published Monday. Twitter is a "shitstorm of people trying to be awful to people," Styles said. Though he largely sees the good in his fans, it's no secret that large communities and fandoms can breed hate.
EW.com
Paul Rudd checks in to season 3 of Only Murders in the Building
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale. Paul Rudd is dying to star in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. After his surprising cameo in the show's season two finale, the Ant-Man actor is set to return for season...
EW.com
Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons: 'No other character on TV like Rollins'
Kelli Giddish, who's been a mainstay on Law & Order: SVU since her first appearance as Det. Amanda Rollins back in season 13, surprised fans Wednesday by announcing her departure from the long-running crime drama. The show is about to start airing its 24th season this fall on NBC. "I...
EW.com
Scott Patterson recalls feeling like 'some kind of meat stick' filming this Gilmore Girls scene
It sounds like the residents of Stars Hollow owe Scott Patterson an apology. actor shared that he felt its infamous "butt scene" was so objectifying that it led him to question his entire involvement in the show. In the season three episode "Keg! Max," Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Sookie (Melissa...
RELATED PEOPLE
Little girl hilariously gives postman way too much information when asked where mum is
Video footage captured on the door of a family home shows a hilarious exchange between a three-year-old and a postman. Honestly, it's worth checking out. Young kids have a bit of a reputation for brutal honesty, and often to incredibly comedic ends, but also sometimes at the expense of parents.
KIDS・
Olivia Wilde Broke Her Silence On The Viral Moment She Was Served Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis On Stage
"Sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”
EW.com
Brendan Fraser's transformative Whale performance wins major pre-Oscars award
Brendan Fraser's career comeback just got a significant boost thanks to a major pre-Oscars accolade. The actor won the Toronto International Film Festival's TIFF Tribute Award for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, in which he plays a reclusive English teacher with a compulsive overeating disorder, attempting to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink).
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Olivia Wilde recalls 'nastiness' of getting Jason Sudeikis custody papers on stage: 'Really vicious'
Olivia Wilde has called receiving custody papers on stage at CinemaCon earlier this year "appalling" and "vicious." The filmmaker addressed the incident publicly for the first time in a new cover story with Variety published Wednesday. "It was my workplace," Wilde said, without specifically naming her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis, with whom she was in a relationship from 2011 to 2020. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen."
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Take a trip to glam Newport Beach for the debut of Selling the OC
On today's What to Watch: The Oppenheim Group has been successful at Selling Sunset, now they'll try their hand at Selling the OC on a reality series spin-off — with a whole different group of highly motivated, dramatic real estate brokers. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney become owners of Wales soccer team Wrexham AFC — see if they're real-life Ted Lassos on the docuseries debut of Welcome to Wrexham. Mo Amer stars in the new comedy Mo, where he plays a Palestinian refugee on the path to citizenship living in Houston.
EW.com
Nicki Minaj lands first solo No. 1 Hot 100 single of her career with 'Super Freaky Girl'
Pound the alarm in celebration: Nicki Minaj just landed the first solo No. 1 single of her career on the Billboard Hot 100 with her new song "Super Freaky Girl," the publication announced Monday. Though she's reached the peak position with other artists like Doja Cat ("Say So") and controversial...
EW.com
Jimmy Kimmel's head subjected to microphone, lice test on 'The Eric Andre Show'
If you are a celebrity who ventures onto The Eric Andre Show for an interview, things may get a little uncomfortable. (Or for Lauren Conrad, a lot uncomfortable.) But Jimmy Kimmel is a professional comedian who surely can handle any situation that a fellow late-night talk show host throws his way. Let's see how he does in this exclusive clip from Friday night's episode (Jan. 9, 12:15 a.m., Adult Swim), as our boom mic operator gets a little too close for comfort and sidekick Hannibal Buress administers a lice test.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Carrie Bradshaw's timeline
With six seasons of Sex and the City, the HBO Max reboot series And Just Like That, and The CW's spin-off series The Carrie Diaries to inspire us, here's our part-factual, part-fantasy take on Ms. Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) life. AGE 6. Love at first fashion: Carrie buys her first...
EW.com
2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
EW.com
Leon Vitali, Stanley Kubrick's devoted man Friday and longtime collaborator, dies at 74
Leon Vitali, a frequent Stanley Kubrick collaborator and his all-around man Friday, has died at age 74. Vitali's family announced his passing, saying he died in Los Angeles on Aug. 19 surrounded by loved ones including his three children, Masha, Max, and Vera. "Leon was a special and lovely man...
EW.com
What's leaving Netflix in September: The Vampire Diaries, Mean Girls, Blade Runner, more
Summer's almost over, and fall's about to begin. That means a lot of things — the beginning of a new school year, the days getting shorter, leaves getting ready to change colors — but it also means that it's time to figure out what's leaving Netflix next month so we can plan our last-minute binges!
EW.com
House of the Dragon slays Game of Thrones pilot numbers, becomes biggest series premiere in HBO history
Well, it's official: House of the Dragon has tapped into the ratings magic of Game of Thrones. HBO reports House of the Dragon drew in an audience of 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. for its premiere episode, which dropped on Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.
EW.com
Mad Max director George Miller casts bullied Australian boy in prequel film Furiosa
Sometimes mad geniuses have the biggest hearts. George Miller, acclaimed director of Mad Max: Fury Road and the upcoming Three Thousand Years of Longing, was affected by a 2020 viral video that showed a young Australian boy, Quaden Bayles, crying after being picked up from school by his mother. Bayles has a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, and was being harshly bullied at school.
EW.com
Law & Orderto air first-ever crossover special with all 3 NBC dramas
The Law & Order cinematic universe is colliding for a historic crossover event. For the first time in the franchise's history, all three of the currently airing Law & Order series will be joining forces for a three-hour special that is set to air Sept. 22, from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. That means the cast of Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and the Law & Order mothership will be coming together on the small screen for an intertwined story arc.
Comments / 0