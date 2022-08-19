ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

San Benito PD: Student threatens shooting via Instagram

By Mia Morales
 5 days ago

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito PD responded to a threat of a possible shooting at a middle school.

According to a news release from the San Benito Police Department, the incident occurred at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 18 at Berta Cabaza Middle School.

San Benito CISD officers informed San Benito police about a student who told them staff about a threatening message on an Instagram group chat on Wednesday evening. A student in the group chat allegedly threatened to shoot at the school.

Officers identified and detained the student who made the threat. He was charged with making a terroristic threat and transferred to the Darrel Hester Juvenile Detention Center, the release stated.

Police say they will be increasing patrols at the school as precaution.

Comments / 1

Rogelio Gonzalez
5d ago

i hope they throw the book at this kid!! he needs to serve as an example! and kudos to the person the told the staff about it and the satff for responding accordingly. whether this was a joke or real things like that should not be taken lightly!

Reply
3
