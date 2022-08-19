Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage Draw Details - How To Watch, Fixture Dates, Pot Numbers
Pep Guardiola’s side will soon begin their latest bid to win the UEFA Champions League. City, who were dramatically knocked out of the competition at the semi-final stages to the eventual winners Real Madrid, are set to begin their 12th consecutive campaign in the UEFA Champions League in September.
"I wish" - Gary Neville claims Man United should have brought in "exceptional" Liverpool star
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has spoken out on his admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the fixture between the two clubs. Klopp joined Liverpool in 2016 and has turned the Reds from what was a mediocre side to one of Europe’s biggest powerhouses. In his...
"I'll say it again" - Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a major transfer mistake this summer
Paul Merson believes Liverpool have made a huge mistake letting Sadio Mane leave the club for Bayern Munich. Mane completed his move to the German giants earlier this summer in a deal that could rise to £35 million with add-ons. This move brought to an end the Senegalese international’s...
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, pies Jamie Carragher
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed Sky Sports' coverage of Manchester United vs Liverpool but completely pied Reds legend Jamie Carragher. Along with captain Harry Maguire, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been dropped for the clash at Old Trafford and has instead been named on the bench. While he was warming up...
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
Anthony Martial told the ball boy to slow down in 'high-end time-wasting' during Liverpool win
Anthony Martial shrewdly told the ball boy to slow down in 'high-end time-wasting' during Manchester United's big win over Liverpool on Monday. Check it out below:. Martial entered the fray at the break and played a huge role in his side's second goal. He brilliantly slid a pass to Marcus...
Manchester City suffer double injury blow in Barcelona charity friendly
Manchester City have been hit with a double injury blow. The Premier League Champions faced FC Barcelona in a charity friendly at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday. The fixture, raising money for the ALS research at the Luzon Foundation, was in aid of Juan Carlos Unzue, who played and coached alongside Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at Barcelona.
Piers Morgan brands Erik ten Hag's decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘one of the dumbest decisions in football history’
Piers Morgan has branded Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool as 'one of the dumbest decisions in football history'. After a dismal start to their Premier League campaign, Ten Hag has decided to make some big changes to his starting eleven for the Liverpool game.
Erik ten Hag is finally off the mark as Manchester United beat a woeful Liverpool side 2-1
Erik ten Hag tasted victory for the first time as his Manchester United side got the better of Liverpool at Old Trafford. United produced a much better showing than they did in their first two league games against Brighton and Brentford. The first big chance fell to Anthony Elanga after...
BREAKING: Antony has handed in a transfer request at Ajax
Manchester United's pursuit of Ajax forward Antony looks to be heading towards a satisfactory end for Erik ten Hag, after the player handed in a transfer request. Ten Hag's desire to add another forward to his ranks has been well known for some time, even before Cristiano Ronaldo handed in a transfer request it was high on his list of priorities in the summer window.
Nemanja Vidic was voted as the best Premier League centre back ever
The war will always rage on about who is the greatest of all time in the Premier League, but Nemanja Vidic was voted the best defender by fans. This year the Premier League is celebrating 30 years since the birth of football, or so Sky Sports and the internet would occasionally have you believe.
A compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute showing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front
A stunning compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute outing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front for Manchester United. Martial starred as Man United registered their first win of the new Premier League season by beating Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday. The Frenchman entered the fray at the...
Erik ten Hag left 'physically shattered' after joining players on 8.5-mile run, he's setting standards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made a 'deep impression' on his players after he joined them on a 8.5 mile (13.8km) run, a day after their embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford. The Dutch manager was left furious with United's performance at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13 as...
Atletico Madrid players will no longer offer their shirts to fans after games
Sorry Atletico Madrid fans, your homemade signs asking for a player's match shirt will now be ignored, after the club changed their policy. It's a modern phenomenon for fans in the stands to take signs asking for a player's shirt, normally young fans but occasionally someone older than they should be for that kind of shenanigan brings a sign.
Player Ratings: FC Barcelona 3-3 Manchester City (Charity Friendly)
Manchester City travelled to Spain this evening to play in an unusual mid-season friendly, taking on Barcelona in front of a sell-out crowd at the Camp Nou. The fixture was to raise awareness and funds for the degenerative nervous illness ALS. On the pitch, the match didn’t disappoint for the...
Revealed: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte's letters to FA and reasons given for ban and fines
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte’s letters to the independent regulatory commission have been released, along with their reasoning for handing the Chelsea head coach a ban. The pair were involved in an altercation after the full-time whistle in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. Tuchel...
How Casemiro and Fred can bring their partnership with Brazil to Manchester United under Erik ten Hag
Finally, a day has come that many never thought would. Manchester United have signed a defensive midfielder. That defensive midfielder just so happens to be one of the very greatest to ever play in his position, and he is more than familiar with a few faces at the club already.
Anthony Gordon wants to join Chelsea in £60 million transfer, their fans have gone into meltdown
Everton winger Anthony Gordon has told the club and manager Frank Lampard he wants to join Chelsea - but fans aren't happy with the transfer. The 21-year-old is keen to swap Goodison Park for Stamford Bridge as he wants to play Champions League football and a chance of breaking into England's World Cup squad, per The Athletic.
"Will not go" - Jurgen Klopp reveals one Liverpool star who won't be leaving the club this summer
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that midfielder Naby Keita won't be leaving the club this summer. Speaking to the media ahead of last night's fixture with Man United, Jürgen Klopp was quizzed on the Guinean's future and the German tactician responded in detail. “Selling Naby [Keita] now and...
