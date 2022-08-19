ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City suffer double injury blow in Barcelona charity friendly

Manchester City have been hit with a double injury blow. The Premier League Champions faced FC Barcelona in a charity friendly at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday. The fixture, raising money for the ALS research at the Luzon Foundation, was in aid of Juan Carlos Unzue, who played and coached alongside Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at Barcelona.
BREAKING: Antony has handed in a transfer request at Ajax

Manchester United's pursuit of Ajax forward Antony looks to be heading towards a satisfactory end for Erik ten Hag, after the player handed in a transfer request. Ten Hag's desire to add another forward to his ranks has been well known for some time, even before Cristiano Ronaldo handed in a transfer request it was high on his list of priorities in the summer window.
Atletico Madrid players will no longer offer their shirts to fans after games

Sorry Atletico Madrid fans, your homemade signs asking for a player's match shirt will now be ignored, after the club changed their policy. It's a modern phenomenon for fans in the stands to take signs asking for a player's shirt, normally young fans but occasionally someone older than they should be for that kind of shenanigan brings a sign.
