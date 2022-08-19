ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show Me Cash Jackpot winners in St. Louis County

By Liz Dowell
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A retired couple in St. Louis County has won Missouri Lottery’s Show me Cash drawing, surprising the recipients.

“I looked at the five numbers on the ticket and told my wife, ‘I think we won,’” the husband shared. “We both have worked our whole lives, so this was a very good surprise.”

The winning ticket was bought on Aug. 5 at the O’Malley’s Market on 9820 Lackland Road in Overland.

FOX 2

FOX 2

