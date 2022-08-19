Read full article on original website
Lawrence County 4H Rabbit Club members shine at Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS – Members of the Lawrence County 4H Rabbit Club shined at the 2022 Indiana State Fair this year. Brooklyn Peterson and Isabelle Barker represented the Lawrence County 4-H rabbit club during the 4-H Rabbit Show. Brooklyn competed in the Checkered Giant class and won Best of Breed. Isabelle...
Missing Indiana teen found in Florida
INDIANA – A 15-year-old girl from Indiana has been found safe after being missing for the past 31 days. Santa Claus Police Department Chief James Faulkenburg reported on July 21st, Kendall King was reported missing by her family. According to investigators, it took a team a month of searching...
Shields Memorial Gymnasium on Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered list
INDIANA – Every day, all year long, Indiana Landmarks works to revitalize historic structures that give communities visible connections to their past and lend irreplaceable visual character to the streetscape. Once a year, Indiana Landmarks announce the 10 Most Endangered, a list of historic places on the brink of extinction and too important to lose.
Purdue joins 12-member Midwest network to advance domestic semiconductors and microelectronics
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University will partner with 11 colleges and universities in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan to form the Midwest Regional Network to Address National Needs in Semiconductor and Microelectronics. The network will develop innovative solutions in higher education to best support the onshoring of the advanced semiconductor and microelectronics industries and address the industries’ research and workforce needs.
Hoosier Uplands awards $38,000 to Youth First Gift to provide mental health supports for Lawrence and Orange County youth
INDIANA – Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation is investing in Indiana youth. The organization recently awarded $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of students in Lawrence and Orange counties. This significant gift from Hoosier Uplands, along with funding from other sources, has enabled...
Department of Agriculture awarded $7.9 million for Kankakee watershed
INDIANA — USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Indiana announced that it is awarding $7.9 million for the Kankakee Watershed Initiative led by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and funded by the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). RCPP is a partner-driven program that leverages resources to advance innovative projects that address climate change, enhance water quality and address other critical challenges on agricultural and forest land.
Hunters may apply now online for DNR second round of reserved hunts
INDIANA – Hunters may apply online for the Department of Natural Resources second round of reserved hunts. This year, instead of one application period for all draws, they are split into a few different date windows. The reason for the change is to help hunters more easily plan for their hunts and thereby increase the number of hunters able to participate.
Indiana Recount Commission to hold public meeting on Thursday
NOBLESVILLE – The Indiana Recount Commission will convene a public meeting regarding the petition for recount for the Republican Primary Nomination for election for Indiana House District 32 State Representative. The State Recount Commission, chaired by Secretary Sullivan, is responsible for conducting the recount for federal, statewide and state...
USDA, National Finance Centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5
INDIANA – In observance of the Labor Day holiday, USDA offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, including the National Finance Center (NFC) Contact Center. All NFC applications will remain available during the holiday and payroll/personnel processing will continue as normally scheduled. As always, the NFC Operations...
Gov. Holcomb leads trip to Asia to strengthen economic, academic partnerships
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb landed in Taipei Sunday morning to kick off an economic development trip in Taiwan and the Republic of Korea. The trip will include visits with Taiwanese and South Korean government officials, business leaders and academic institutions to further strengthen Indiana’s economic, academic and cultural connections with Taiwan and South Korea.
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA announce changes to “My Community, My Vision” initiative
INDIANA – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) on Monday announced the revamp to the My Community, My Vision (MCMV) program, which connects high school students across Indiana to each other and to their neighborhoods, towns, and cities. “Maintaining strong and viable...
ROI’s Grant Writing Fellowship helps Uplands communities and organizations secure grant funding from various local, regional, state, and federal sources.
INDIANA – This initiative supports grant writers pursuing projects and programs that improve the quality of life for Uplands residents across a variety of community needs. In this year-long program, fellows learn from experts how to effectively develop compelling grant applications, including gathering data, developing budgets, improving your message, finding funding opportunities, and much more.
IDEM issues Air Quality Action Day tomorrow for Southeast Indiana region
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high ozone levels for tomorrow, Aug. 25, 2022, in the following region:. Southeast Indiana – Clark and Floyd Counties. The counties referenced in the region(s) above are equipped...
Quit tobacco for you and your baby
BLOOMINGTON – In honor of National Breastfeeding Month, it’s important to note the importance of tobacco cessation especially for those with children or who are breastfeeding. “Indiana has a pregnancy smoking rate that is almost double the national average,” said IU Health Community Health Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Kristen...
September is National Preparedness Month
INDIANA — People everywhere are feeling the impacts of climate change with more frequent and intense weather events threatening their communities. September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross – Indiana Region urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Just last year, more than...
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns consumers of rising crypto-related real estate scams
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita recommends that Hoosiers proceed with caution when using cryptocurrency in any transaction involving the sale or lease of real estate. Attorney General Rokita’s Homeowner Protection Unit has recently dealt with two specific scams involving cryptocurrency and real estate:. In one scam, a...
The Indiana Department of Insurance provides tips for Taking Action Against Identity Theft
INDIANA – Indiana residents rely on the internet to work, bank, shop, and socialize. Our health and financial information are stored online. Connected devices control everything from home security systems to thermostats and Televisions. While convenient, these connections open the door for possible malicious activity. Help manage your cybersecurity risks, such as identity theft, with these tips from the Indiana Department of Insurance.
