Whatcom County, WA

whatcom-news.com

Some roadwork projects around Whatcom County postponed this week

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Several of the scheduled roadwork projects for this week have been postponed and are expected to be rescheduled. They include the following. Everson Goshen Road – pavement striping was scheduled from 6am to 6pm on Wednesday, August 24th. Lake Louise Road – paving work...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Badger Road closed northeast of Lynden

LYNDEN, Wash. – Badger Road is closed northeast of Lynden for the next several days. WSDOT says the road will be completely closed for a fish passage project east of Northwood Road until 5 a.m. Thursday, August 25th. A signed detour using the Guide, Pole Road and Highway 9...
LYNDEN, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

$8.2 million awarded to replace Pilchuck Creek Bridge 626

EVERETT, Wash., August 22, 2022 – After receiving an $8.2 million grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Federal Local Bridge Program, Snohomish County plans to replace Pilchuck Creek Bridge 626 – located on Pacific Hwy north of 236th St NE near Silvana. The county reduced traffic to one lane and imposed weight restrictions on the bridge last summer while seeking funding for a replacement. Construction of the new bridge is anticipated to begin in 2027.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Heat advisory issued for Whatcom County lowlands

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory today, Tuesday, August 23rd, that will be in effect between noon tomorrow, and 11:59pm Thursday. According to the advisory, which covers areas from western Whatcom County to the southwest Washington interior,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale injury crash sends 1 to the hospital

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the T-intersection of Northwest Drive and W Pole Road Saturday, August 20th, about 10:50pm due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. Whatcom Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News in an email that a Jeep Wrangler was westbound...
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Fire burns 2 units in Bellingham mobile home community

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched Tuesday, August 23rd, about 7:50am to a report of a structure fire in the 4000 block of Eliza Avenue in Bellingham. Bellingham Fire Department personnel at the scene said 2 adjacent mobile homes were involved and 1 contained many items that were fueling the fire making it difficult to completely knock down. A ladder truck was being utilized to drop water from above in the more difficult to reach locations.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from a pursuit that ended with crashing into and entering a Bellingham mall with a hatchet

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — David Arthur Anderson, age 32 and of Bellingham, recently pled guilty to multiple charges resulting from a March 12th incident involving multiple law enforcement agencies beginning with a pursuit that ended with Anderson driving into the doors at a mall entrance and him walking inside and doing significant damage with a hatchet.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Skagit Breaking

Burlington Murder Suspect Arrested in Snohomish County after Second Murder

Skagit County, WA- Burlington Police Detectives have obtained and served an arrest warrant for 22-year old Finley L. Hilde for the murder of 27-year old Jacob A Hanson. Mr. Hanson was murdered on August 19th, 2022 around 10:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, WA. A witness had reported to dispatchers that they had heard several gunshots and saw a vehicle speed away from the scene. Arriving Officers located Mr. Hanson and local first responders attempted life saving measures, but he died at the scene.
BURLINGTON, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Mount Vernon seeks to identify victim struck by train

A man who died from his injuries after he was struck by a train on July 29 in Mount Vernon has yet to be identified, Mount Vernon Police said Monday. Police and Skagit County Coroner's Office is requesting the help of the public in identifying the victim, who was believed to be in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 inches tall and medium complexion, according to police.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
kpug1170.com

Former Lynden Manor employee arrested for stealing pain meds

LYNDEN, Wash. – A former employee at Lynden Manor was arrested after stealing a resident’s opioid pain medication. Court documents state that Department of Social and Health Services investigators responded to the incident last November. A manager at Lynden Manor reported that 34-year-old Allyson Allen admitted to stealing...
LYNDEN, WA

