whatcom-news.com
Some roadwork projects around Whatcom County postponed this week
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Several of the scheduled roadwork projects for this week have been postponed and are expected to be rescheduled. They include the following. Everson Goshen Road – pavement striping was scheduled from 6am to 6pm on Wednesday, August 24th. Lake Louise Road – paving work...
KGMI
Badger Road closed northeast of Lynden
LYNDEN, Wash. – Badger Road is closed northeast of Lynden for the next several days. WSDOT says the road will be completely closed for a fish passage project east of Northwood Road until 5 a.m. Thursday, August 25th. A signed detour using the Guide, Pole Road and Highway 9...
whatcom-news.com
Injury crash at Noon Road and E Pole Road intersection snarls morning commute
EVERSON, Wash. — First responders were dispatched Tuesday, August 23rd, about 7am to the intersection of Noon Road and E Pole Road due to a report of an injury 2-vehicle crash. According to initial reports from the scene, this appeared to be a T-bone crash and traffic eastbound and...
lynnwoodtimes.com
$8.2 million awarded to replace Pilchuck Creek Bridge 626
EVERETT, Wash., August 22, 2022 – After receiving an $8.2 million grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Federal Local Bridge Program, Snohomish County plans to replace Pilchuck Creek Bridge 626 – located on Pacific Hwy north of 236th St NE near Silvana. The county reduced traffic to one lane and imposed weight restrictions on the bridge last summer while seeking funding for a replacement. Construction of the new bridge is anticipated to begin in 2027.
whatcom-news.com
Heat advisory issued for Whatcom County lowlands
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory today, Tuesday, August 23rd, that will be in effect between noon tomorrow, and 11:59pm Thursday. According to the advisory, which covers areas from western Whatcom County to the southwest Washington interior,...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale injury crash sends 1 to the hospital
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the T-intersection of Northwest Drive and W Pole Road Saturday, August 20th, about 10:50pm due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. Whatcom Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News in an email that a Jeep Wrangler was westbound...
Fire destroys one Bellingham mobile home near Bellis Fair mall, damages two others
One firefighter was placed under observation for overexertion from the incident.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Fire burns 2 units in Bellingham mobile home community
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched Tuesday, August 23rd, about 7:50am to a report of a structure fire in the 4000 block of Eliza Avenue in Bellingham. Bellingham Fire Department personnel at the scene said 2 adjacent mobile homes were involved and 1 contained many items that were fueling the fire making it difficult to completely knock down. A ladder truck was being utilized to drop water from above in the more difficult to reach locations.
Whatcom County man reportedly drives a car off Bellingham lot, but he didn’t pay for it
The man already was awaiting trial in Whatcom County Superior Court on possession of a stolen vehicle charge.
KGMI
Kayaker arrested for beating photographer with paddle in Whatcom Falls Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A kayaker faces an assault charge for whacking another man with his paddle while the man took pictures in Whatcom Falls Park last January. Court records state that a woman told officers the victim appeared to be photographing her boyfriend and others as they kayaked in the park.
KGMI
Whatcom County COVID transmission level continues to fluctuate
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The CDC upgraded the county’s transmission status to “medium” late last week. Whatcom County had been in the “low” range earlier this month, but had fluctuated between “low” and “medium” through the summer. CDC data shows that...
whatcom-news.com
Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from a pursuit that ended with crashing into and entering a Bellingham mall with a hatchet
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — David Arthur Anderson, age 32 and of Bellingham, recently pled guilty to multiple charges resulting from a March 12th incident involving multiple law enforcement agencies beginning with a pursuit that ended with Anderson driving into the doors at a mall entrance and him walking inside and doing significant damage with a hatchet.
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Murder Suspect Arrested in Snohomish County after Second Murder
Skagit County, WA- Burlington Police Detectives have obtained and served an arrest warrant for 22-year old Finley L. Hilde for the murder of 27-year old Jacob A Hanson. Mr. Hanson was murdered on August 19th, 2022 around 10:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, WA. A witness had reported to dispatchers that they had heard several gunshots and saw a vehicle speed away from the scene. Arriving Officers located Mr. Hanson and local first responders attempted life saving measures, but he died at the scene.
Investigators in Snohomish County dealing with 3 shooting cases in days, 2 fatal
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators in Snohomish County are dealing with three different shootings that occurred over three days — two of which were fatal. On Monday night, KIRO 7 learned that one of the suspects in the shootings is tied to a murder that occurred in Skagit County.
cascadiadaily.com
Mount Vernon seeks to identify victim struck by train
A man who died from his injuries after he was struck by a train on July 29 in Mount Vernon has yet to be identified, Mount Vernon Police said Monday. Police and Skagit County Coroner's Office is requesting the help of the public in identifying the victim, who was believed to be in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 inches tall and medium complexion, according to police.
Noticed low-flying helicopters? Here’s why they may be doing nothing wrong
The Federal Aviation Administration has clear guidelines on what helicopters can and can’t do.
Who makes the best Chinese food in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Lucky Panda, Best Chopsticks, China Palace and other local restaurants, we’re seeking the best Chinese restaurant in Whatcom County.
Bellingham police and fire investigating cause of early morning fire at Comfort Inn
Initial reports to the Bellingham Fire Department included that there had been an explosion at the hotel on Meridian Street.
kpug1170.com
Former Lynden Manor employee arrested for stealing pain meds
LYNDEN, Wash. – A former employee at Lynden Manor was arrested after stealing a resident’s opioid pain medication. Court documents state that Department of Social and Health Services investigators responded to the incident last November. A manager at Lynden Manor reported that 34-year-old Allyson Allen admitted to stealing...
q13fox.com
'My son did not deserve to die that way'; Victim's mom calls for justice after Granite Falls quarry shooting
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - The man accused of killing 27-year-old Jordan Hurtado at a quarry in Granite Falls made an appearance in Snohomish County Court Monday. He was arrested and booked for murder following the fatal shooting on Saturday. Stephanie Hurtado said her son Jordan was her best friend, and...
