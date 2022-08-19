Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz hopes to move campers out of the Benchlands beginning in September
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz is scheduled to move campers from the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park next month. The move is not going to happen all at once but in phases. Campers were scheduled to move out last month, but it was postponed to...
Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A man known for contributing to the bagged salad industry passed away Sunday in Denver at age 67. Steve Taylor, born and raised in Salinas, joined Fresh Express in 1987 and helped create the packaged salad industry. He became Chairman and CEO of Fresh Express in 1993 and sold the company The post Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67 appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville Community Hospital could be under new management by next week
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Pajaro Valley Health Care District now has enough money to move forward with the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital. The announcement was made Tuesday, after a multi-million dollar donation from Kaiser Permanente. "It's pretty amazing that in six months, health officials have almost reached their...
Inmates graduate job prep program in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Nine inmates had a graduation ceremony celebrating the completion of a five-week job skill program. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office held the ceremony in Watsonville. The "In2Work" Program is designed to give graduates job-ready food service skills while in custody to help them transition back into the workforce and community. "I The post Inmates graduate job prep program in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Is Mount Madonna County Park near Santa Cruz haunted? I slept under the stars to find out.
Mount Madonna is known for its residents, particularly ones of the paranormal variety.
Redesigning Santa Cruz into 2030: City begins to tackle major rezoning and new design rules
As the state of California asserts itself in affordability planning, the city of Santa Cruz aims to regain some control over the nature of the projects to be built. At the same time, 387 parcels along Mission Street, Ocean Street and Soquel Avenue are up for rezoning, with the big goal in mind: more housing.
Serial killer who said he killed to ward off earthquakes dies at 75
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California inmate who confessed to 13 murders — which he said he committed to prevent earthquakes — in the early 1970s has died in prison. Herbert William Mullin, 75, died Thursday at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton. According to California prison officials, his death appeared to be from natural causes.
Watsonville artist’s sculpture heads to Burning Man
Every year, tens of thousands of people from across the globe gather in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert for Burning Man, an experimental festival focused on art, self-expression and community. The week-long event has participants arrive with their own shelter, food and water, and supplies to make their own artistic...
‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey says the bronze Dennis the Menace park statue has been stolen again. The city says it happened at some point early Sunday morning and was taken from Dennis the Menace Park at 777 Pearl Street. The statue was on a concrete base, but a grinder was used to The post ‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park appeared first on KION546.
Karen Stitt's friends, family remember a vibrant soul who was brutally murdered
Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.
Avenida Cesar Chavez honors farm labor leader
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. On Aug. 20, 100 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the naming of Avenida Cesar Chavez, in honor of the farm labor leader and civil rights activist. Hollister City Council agreed on Aug.1 to change the name of a portion of Union Road between Hwy 25 and Fairview Road to Cesar Chavez Way.
Pastor takes his open-air ministry directly to homeless people in San Jose encampments
SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Ministering to the needs of San Jose's homeless population can be physically demanding and emotionally draining work, but it energizes Pastor Scott Wagers, a longtime advocate for the city's poor."I got tired of being inside the church. I get tired of listening to other preachers talk about something they're not willing to do," Pastor Wagers said.Pastor Wagers leads the Community Homeless Alliance Ministry or CHAM. His is an open-air ministry; Pastor Wagers left brick-and-mortar churches behind several years ago to directly with homeless men and women in encampments throughout San Jose."We decided to adopt encampments. I...
Woman delivers baby on Bay Area freeway
A woman gave birth on a Bay Area freeway on Saturday, according to a statement from Benicia Fire Department.
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
5 arrested for stealing thousands from Ulta in the Bay Area
PETALUMA, Calif., (KRON) -Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands worth of products from Ulta, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department. Among the five arrested, two remain anonymous due to their ages. At 7:02pm Monday, the Petaluma Police Department received a call from Ulta Beauty located at 401 Kenilworth […]
Attention beachgoers: Head to Santa Cruz and save money on the new Highway 17 Beach Express service
Santa Cruz METRO today announced the launch of the Highway 17 Beach Express, providing weekend Highway 17 Express service to the Santa Cruz Wharf and Main Beach from San Jose Diridon Station. Beach Express Schedule. The Beach Express will operate on weekends through September 11, 2022. Departures from San Jose...
Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
Shark that bit paddleboard, throwing man and his dog into water, was a great white
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Update 2 p.m.:. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife is now reporting that the shark is estimated to have been 14-16 feet long. "This is the second incident involving a white shark at Lovers Point this summer. Yes, that is rare and likely a coincidence. There is really no indication that shark incidents are increasing, especially ones that cause injuries to people. Shark incidents remain extremely rare, this was the 204th incident since 1950 and of those 109 resulted in an injury," said the CDFW in a statement to KSBW 8.
We are different people, you and I, two years after the CZU fires
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Several years ago, I was sitting with a neighbor on his hilltop property enjoying...
