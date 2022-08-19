ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A man known for contributing to the bagged salad industry passed away Sunday in Denver at age 67. Steve Taylor, born and raised in Salinas, joined Fresh Express in 1987 and helped create the packaged salad industry. He became Chairman and CEO of Fresh Express in 1993 and sold the company The post Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67 appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville Community Hospital could be under new management by next week

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Pajaro Valley Health Care District now has enough money to move forward with the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital. The announcement was made Tuesday, after a multi-million dollar donation from Kaiser Permanente. "It's pretty amazing that in six months, health officials have almost reached their...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Inmates graduate job prep program in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Nine inmates had a graduation ceremony celebrating the completion of a five-week job skill program. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office held the ceremony in Watsonville. The "In2Work" Program is designed to give graduates job-ready food service skills while in custody to help them transition back into the workforce and community. "I The post Inmates graduate job prep program in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watsonville, CA
Sports
City
Watsonville, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Sports
pajaronian.com

Watsonville artist’s sculpture heads to Burning Man

Every year, tens of thousands of people from across the globe gather in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert for Burning Man, an experimental festival focused on art, self-expression and community. The week-long event has participants arrive with their own shelter, food and water, and supplies to make their own artistic...
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pajaronian Sports#Watsonville High School#Westridge Drive#The Good Times
KION News Channel 5/46

‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey says the bronze Dennis the Menace park statue has been stolen again. The city says it happened at some point early Sunday morning and was taken from Dennis the Menace Park at 777 Pearl Street. The statue was on a concrete base, but a grinder was used to The post ‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Karen Stitt's friends, family remember a vibrant soul who was brutally murdered

Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.
PALO ALTO, CA
benitolink.com

Avenida Cesar Chavez honors farm labor leader

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. On Aug. 20, 100 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the naming of Avenida Cesar Chavez, in honor of the farm labor leader and civil rights activist. Hollister City Council agreed on Aug.1 to change the name of a portion of Union Road between Hwy 25 and Fairview Road to Cesar Chavez Way.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pastor takes his open-air ministry directly to homeless people in San Jose encampments

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Ministering to the needs of San Jose's homeless population can be physically demanding and emotionally draining work, but it energizes Pastor Scott Wagers, a longtime advocate for the city's poor."I got tired of being inside the church. I get tired of listening to other preachers talk about something they're not willing to do," Pastor Wagers said.Pastor Wagers leads the Community Homeless Alliance Ministry or CHAM. His is an open-air ministry; Pastor Wagers left brick-and-mortar churches behind several years ago to directly with homeless men and women in encampments throughout San Jose."We decided to adopt encampments. I...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

5 arrested for stealing thousands from Ulta in the Bay Area

PETALUMA, Calif., (KRON) -Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands worth of products from Ulta, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department. Among the five arrested, two remain anonymous due to their ages. At 7:02pm Monday, the Petaluma Police Department received a call from Ulta Beauty located at 401 Kenilworth […]
PETALUMA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Shark that bit paddleboard, throwing man and his dog into water, was a great white

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Update 2 p.m.:. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife is now reporting that the shark is estimated to have been 14-16 feet long. "This is the second incident involving a white shark at Lovers Point this summer. Yes, that is rare and likely a coincidence. There is really no indication that shark incidents are increasing, especially ones that cause injuries to people. Shark incidents remain extremely rare, this was the 204th incident since 1950 and of those 109 resulted in an injury," said the CDFW in a statement to KSBW 8.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy