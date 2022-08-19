VIDEO: Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho sees influx of abortion patients

Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Not just growth: Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data....
Coeur d'Alene Press
Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
New program gives Washington State high school students credit for paid work
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 30% of Washington's students work jobs while attending high school. Now, schools across Washington State will allow students who are 16-years-old and older to earn elective credits through paid work. Students will be allowed to earn up to four elective credits through work experience and...
KOMO News
AG Ferguson: Healthcare giant to pay Washington state $19 million for Medicaid fraud
SEATTLE — A healthcare giant has been ordered to pay $19 million to Washington state to resolve allegations that it overcharged the state Medicaid program for "pharmacy benefit management services." According to Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office, the resolution with Centene, a Fortune 50 company, is the...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Leonard Ray Hodge, 79
Leonard (Len) was born and raised in Colfax, Wash., to Adrian and Mildred (Anderson) Hodge. Len spent his high school years at UCA, where he met who would soon become his wife. Len and Nyla (Weinand) were married Nov. 11, 1962, at the ripe old age of 20 in Sandpoint,...
KGMI
Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
FOX 28 Spokane
Thunderstorms linger in the forecast
Isolated chances of thunderstorms are expected to linger throughout the day, with the most likely scenario for stronger storms this afternoon in the northeast mountains of Washington, Idaho and Montana. Daytime highs will be a bit warmer, popping up into the low to mid 90’s. An area of low...
Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?
We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
KHQ Right Now
Washington attorney general seeks to halt expansion of gas pipeline
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson file a motion Monday to oppose a proposed expansion to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline, which runs through Washington state, including through Spokane county. Ferguson said the expansion would hurt Washingtonians and increase greenhouse gasses. According to a public notice from...
Free meals continue at Spokane area school districts this upcoming year
SPOKANE, Wash. — More students in Washington will receive free breakfast and lunch this school year. This is because of a Washington bill, House Bill 1878, which passed earlier this year. It’s now a law that expands a federal USDA program called the Community Eligibility Provision program. School districts need to apply for this program to cover lunch costs for...
winemag.com
Washington State’s Rocky Reach Is Now an Official AVA. Here’s Why That Matters.
“As we work to raise awareness and demand for Washington wine, each new AVA provides an opportunity to grow our educational content around the diversity and unique make-up of our state,” says Chris Stone, vice president of communications and marketing for Washington State Wine Commission. Washington State winegrowers have...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Civilian use of drone delays firefighting efforts in North Idaho
Firefighters on the ground battling the Moyie Fire had to wait on aircraft support because a civilian drone was being flown in the area. The fire started August 21 just southeast of the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Moyie Springs. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Fire led the response with...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Addis, Amador, Souza support tax cuts
COEUR d’ALENE - Three North Idaho legislators said Tuesday they support Gov. Brad Little’s plan to cut taxes to fight inflation. “I am an equal opportunity tax cutter,” said Rep. Jim Addis. “I like tax cuts.”. Addis said he agrees that tax cuts will make a...
celebsbar.com
Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!
A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
didyouknowfacts.com
There’s a Giant Potato Airbnb You Can Rent in Idaho
There are all kinds of interesting and unique places you can rent on Airbnb, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this before…. And it only makes sense that an Airbnb that’s shaped like a giant potato would be in Idaho, the state that is famous for that particular food.
Part of Highway 53 in Idaho now under construction
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID. — If you are driving on Highway 53, you should expect to slow down. Part of Highway 53 is now under construction, and it’s going to last for the next few years. The first project adds a center-left turn lane from the state line to Rathdrum. The goal is to ease congestion and lower the chance of...
Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
Cheney motel that caught on fire shows previous history of complaints from locals
CHENEY, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, a huge fire tore through a motel in Cheney, prompting everyone to evacuate the building. After looking deeper into the property’s history, it turns out that people in the neighborhood have been filing complaints with police and code enforcement for months. From...
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Here's why you're seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
