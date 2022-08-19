Pineville Labor Day Celebration announced

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 2022 Pineville Labor Day Celebration was announced Tuesday, with activities and events set for the first weekend of September.

Running from September 2nd to September 5th, the celebratory event will feature inflatables from JB inflatables for the kids to enjoy, along with a cornhole tournament in which participants can take home awards and prizes, as well as outdoor movie nights.

The Cornhole Tournament will be double elimination and will occur over the course of two days, with the first place winner receiving a trophy and t-shirt, and the second place winner receiving a trophy.

The Pineville Labor Day schedule can be seen below:

Saturday, September 3, 2022 – JB Inflatables (11:00am – 4:00pm) $20 (4:00pm – 9:00pm) $20 (all day) $35

Saturday, September 3, 2022 – Double Elimination Cornhole Tournament – Begins at 12:00pm, $20 per team

Sunday, September 4th, 2022 – JB Inflatables (1:00pm – 9:00pm) $25

Monday, September 5th, 2022 – JB Inflatables (11:00am – 4:00pm) $20 (4:00pm – 9:00pm) $20 (all day) $35

Outdoor movie nights will take place on Saturday and Sunday. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.