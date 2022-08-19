ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Cape Coral man attacks and throws chair at McDonald’s employees

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QImLe_0hNfWrVl00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Cape Coral man after he assaulted three McDonald’s workers.

Justin Aulls entered the restaurant at 8691 College Parkway in Fort Myers on Tuesday around 6:00 pm. According to one of the victims, Aulls began yelling profanities and acting belligerent towards him and one of his co-workers.

As the employee asked him to leave, Aulls grabbed him, causing the two to get into a scuffle. Then, Aulls would walk over to a table, where he could pick up a chair and throw it at the worker.

A second employee, a juvenile, would alert management before attempting to deescalate the situation. Aulls proceeded to grab the teenager by the arm and back of the neck and forced him into the lobby.

Another employee would intervene, and he would be immediately struck by Aulls, leading to a brief fight between the two. Following the fight, Aulls left the restaurant and authorities were called.

Deputies were able to find Aulls in the parking lot, where he continued to remain argumentative. EMS was called to the scene, which led to Aulls becoming irate and continuing to yell profanities.

He would be arrested and now faces charges of battery, child abuse, and resisting an officer.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man assaulted, robbed at knifepoint at a south Fort Myers Days Inn

A man was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint at a Days Inn in south Fort Myers on Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to reports of a robbery at the Days Inn located at 11435 S. Cleveland Ave. at around 7:45 a.m. When the deputy arrived, the victim said two people had attacked him and taken several items from him inside his room.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people suspected of grand theft from Target at The Forum

Two people are suspected by Fort Myers detectives of committing grand theft at a Target department store at The Forum on Wednesday. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man and a woman are seen in surveillance footage committing grand theft at Target located at 9359 Dynasty Drive. The man supposedly stole two Dyson vacuums around 11 a.m. before coming back later with a woman to steal one more. They are seen getting inside a red four-door sedan each time.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect sought in assault in downtown Fort Myers

Authorities are searching for a man they say assaulted someone near Capone’s in downtown Fort Myers in early August. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the man is described as having long hair tied up in a “man bun.”. He was wearing a long-sleeved, burgundy-colored shirt with dark-colored...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
WINKNEWS.com

Scooter-riding suspect accused of assault in downtown Fort Myers

Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect assaulted someone near Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 6. The suspect was seen just before 3 a.m. on camera. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the man has long hair, possibly in a man bun,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

7-foot alligator wrangled at student drop-off at Lexington Middle School

A seven-foot alligator was wrangled during student drop-off at Lexington Middle School on Wednesday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the alligator was seen as students began arriving at the middle school located at 16351 Summerlin Road ahead of the first bell. This comes almost one year...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#Ems
WINKNEWS.com

Fired Lee deputy’s personnel file shows positive feedback

A former deputy fired from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after an arrest will not face charges. This is for a domestic violence arrest. Sheriff Carmine Marceno fired Christopher Doughty, but the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges. WINK News obtained Doughty’s personnel file on Tuesday. The...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect sought in Lehigh Acres new home construction burglary

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect accused of a burglary in Lehigh Acres on Thursday. According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect and truck were involved in a burglary of a home under construction on Aug. 18 on the 3400 block of 67th St W in Lehigh Acres.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples man killed in SR-80 crash in Hendry County

A Naples man was killed and a Clewiston woman was seriously injured in a crash on SR-80 in Hendry County on Monday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old Clewiston woman with a 53-year-old Naples man as her passenger was driving a car north on Hendry Isles Boulevard, approaching a stop sign at the SR-80 intersection around 3:15 p.m. A van driven by a 68-year-old Clewiston man was traveling east on SR-80. The woman failed to yield for the van, which T-boned her car.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy