Cape Coral man attacks and throws chair at McDonald’s employees

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Cape Coral man after he assaulted three McDonald’s workers.

Justin Aulls entered the restaurant at 8691 College Parkway in Fort Myers on Tuesday around 6:00 pm. According to one of the victims, Aulls began yelling profanities and acting belligerent towards him and one of his co-workers.

As the employee asked him to leave, Aulls grabbed him, causing the two to get into a scuffle. Then, Aulls would walk over to a table, where he could pick up a chair and throw it at the worker.

A second employee, a juvenile, would alert management before attempting to deescalate the situation. Aulls proceeded to grab the teenager by the arm and back of the neck and forced him into the lobby.

Another employee would intervene, and he would be immediately struck by Aulls, leading to a brief fight between the two. Following the fight, Aulls left the restaurant and authorities were called.

Deputies were able to find Aulls in the parking lot, where he continued to remain argumentative. EMS was called to the scene, which led to Aulls becoming irate and continuing to yell profanities.

He would be arrested and now faces charges of battery, child abuse, and resisting an officer.