Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh famous: A journey through the city’s celebrity murals

Turning a corner in one of Pittsburgh’s neighborhoods often leads to grey walls, matching the skies of one of the country’s gloomiest cities. The local art scene has stepped in to bring color and vibrance to the landscape, with murals awash in contrasting bright colors and animals, like Pittsburgh artist Baron Batch’s butterfly paintings and the elephant murals in the South Side.
Fashion icon Richard Parsakian on vintage, combat boots, and creating a “safe space”

Job/Work: Eons Fashion Antique. 5850 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. Websites: facebook.com/eonsfashion, instagram.com/eonsfashion, and twitter.com/eonsfashion. I have two fashion styles, one for work and one for events, and almost always 95% slow fashion: sustainable, recycled, or green, depending on the terms you like to use. I can also say vintage since that's where my brand lies.
Pittsburgh VegFest continues to grow with food, fun, and a new VIP experience

When Leila Sleiman met Natalie Fristick during a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals protest in Pittsburgh, the two women realized they had a lot in common. They were both half Lebanese, cared about animal welfare causes, and adhered to vegan diets. The two started Justice for Animals, a nonprofit aimed at supporting legislative animal rights initiatives in Pittsburgh, but say they later wanted to expand their mission by appealing to a wider demographic.
Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 25-31

Get outside before the weather turns cold with the Summer at the Square block party at Mellon Square. Presented by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the outdoor event includes live music by local artists, food specials from Italian restaurant Talia, adult beverages, and large lawn games, all in a Downtown urban park built above a parking garage. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 540 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. pittsburghparks.org.
City
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Government
Filmmakers bring tiny house documentary to Pittsburgh

Fans of DIY and home makeover shows may recognize the name Derek "Deek" Diedricksen. The Massachusetts-based author and designer delighted viewers as the host of the HGTV show Tiny House Builders, and he has built a following as an expert in micro-structures like treehouses. He will continue to advocate for living small with the debut of The Box Truck Film: Building A Reuseful Home, a documentary he made with filmmaker Alex Eaves.
A lobster grab, a soul food festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

The Franktuary locations in Downtown and Lawrenceville are closed, but the hot dog restaurant lives on in a food truck. Head to Necromancer Brewing for a special dinner that pairs various beers with poutine and gourmet hot dogs from Franktuary, including the Oahu dog made with pineapple, green onions, bacon, and teriyaki sauce, and the Reykjavik dog made with crispy onions, sweet mustard, ketchup, and remoulade. Tickets for the four-course dinner, taking place on Fri., Aug. 26, cost $30 and are available at the Necromancer website. Vegetarian options are also available.
Where to eat, shop, and hit the town cheap with Pittsburgh-area student discounts

Being a college student is hard enough. Loans, textbooks, and stress all take a mental and financial toll. To help college students save and take a break from it all, Pittsburgh City Paper has compiled a list of some of the best discounts in town at restaurants, stores, theaters, and more. Pro tip: In addition to this list, make sure that you also talk to your university, look for back-to-school offers and clearance items, and always ask a local or national business if they have student discounts.
Person
Duchamp
Neighborhood advocates back city on inclusionary zoning lawsuit

Neighborhood advocacy groups have joined a legal battle over an inclusionary zoning law that could shape future housing policies in Pittsburgh and across the country. The underlying suit began more than three months ago, when the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh, a nonprofit with a mission “to promote homeownership and the improvement of the residential building industry in Western Pennsylvania,” sued the city for approving an expansion to its existing inclusionary overlay zone so that it now includes Bloomfield and Polish Hill, in addition to Lawrenceville.
KDKA Pittsburgh Revamps Its Lineup After Dismissing Morning Co-Host Kevin Battle.

Following the dismissal of morning co-host Kevin Battle as part of company-wide cuts, Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) has reworked its on-air lineup. Marty Griffin moves from 9am-12pm to mornings, partnered with host Larry Richert and newscaster Paul Rasmussen and traffic reporter Kathy Berggren. “The Big K Morning Show” will now air from 5:30-10am.
Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show

It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
Wieners On The Water, A Floating Hot Dog Shop, Hits The Three Rivers

Let’s be frank: The lives of Cara Kelly and Jason Eichas have gone to the dogs. The friends recently launched their aquatic hot dog shop, Wieners on the Water, to serve boaters bobbing on Pittsburgh’s three rivers. On weekends from Memorial Day through September, the pair tool around...
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Volunteers race against the seasons to catch abandoned guinea pig

In May of this year, Alicia Wentzel saw a post on Facebook alerting people to a guinea pig apparently living in the wild along the Monongahela River. As a lover of small animals, she was immediately concerned. “[Guinea pigs] are not built for outside. They don't exist in the wild...
Citizens moving Pittsburgh HQ after more than 20 years

PITTSBURGH — Citizens Bank is moving its regional headquarters downtown for the first time since it entered the market after the turn of the century. In a consequential move for a downtown office market still trying to find ways to recover from all the changes of the Covid-19 pandemic, Citizens Bank announced it will be leaving 525 William Penn Place to move to Gateway Center.
What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?

Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach

A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

