Orange County Business Journal
New CEO for $4B-Valued Inari Medical
Bill Hoffman had more than 25 years of medical device experience when in 2015 he took a chance by joining a local medical device startup with 10 employees and no approved products. That leap of faith paid and then some. As chief executive and president of Irvine’s Inari Medical Inc....
Orange County Business Journal
OC Software Jobs Hold Steady Amid Push for More
Local business leaders are calling for more high-paying tech jobs in Orange County, as the employment level at the region’s largest software firms has remained almost steady over the last 12 months. Total jobs for the top 24 firms surveyed by the Business Journal was 8,355 as of July,...
Orange County Business Journal
Stuart McClure Shifts Ahead in Cybersecurity
Cylance is Stuart McClure’s cybersecurity yesterday. ShiftLeft Inc. is the OC innovator’s future. McClure co-founded Cylance, the Irvine-based internet security company, a decade ago and sold it in 2019 to Canada-based BlackBerry for $1.4 billion. He later served as president of BlackBerry Cylance—now called BlackBerry Cybersecurity—for about eight...
Orange County Business Journal
Juice It Up Says 1H Sales Climb 7%
Newport Beach-based Juice It Up reported total system sales grew 7% in the first half of the year, citing 22% growth in its specialty smoothie category. “The specialty smoothie category continues to grow as more and more customers become drawn to our nutritious offerings,” Chief Executive Susan Taylor said in a statement.
Orange County Business Journal
FivePoint Eyes New Uses for Great Park Land
Dan Hedigan is settling into his new C-suite role at Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) with plans to kick off a new phase of commercial efforts at Irvine’s Great Park Neighborhoods. During his second earnings call as CEO of the Irvine-based master developer that operates under the FivePoint...
Orange County Business Journal
Habit Inks Seven-Unit Deal in Riverside
Habit Burger Grill said it signed a deal that will add seven new restaurants and two food trucks to the Riverside area. The Irvine-based chain signed the agreement with existing operator Stan Singh, making him the biggest franchisee at the company. Singh has been operating five Habit locations since purchasing them last year.
Orange County Business Journal
Newlight Technologies Expands Plastic Substitute Aircarbon
Newlight Technologies Inc. in Huntington Beach has reached two key agreements to expand the production of its Aircarbon material, an environmentally friendly material that looks and feels like traditional plastics and is used to make cutlery, straws, bowls, plates and potentially plenty of other items. “We’re delivering tens of millions...
Orange County Business Journal
From Disney to Dentists, No Sector Safe From Cyber Breaches
Cybersecurity is top of mind for Orange County companies, with some of the region’s top firms experiencing internet breaches since last year. Among more headline-generating events, Disneyland Resort’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked briefly last month, with the attacker posting offensive content. “We worked quickly to remove...
Orange County Business Journal
STARTUPS & INNOVATIONS
Irvine-based Mind Brain Emotion, a game maker with a focus on developing emotional intelligence, will unveil three new card decks on Aug. 24. The decks, 52 Essential Social Skills, 52 Essential Social Situations and 52 Essential Social Dilemmas, help users navigate uncomfortable social situations by presenting over 150 scenarios, such as making friends, handling bullies, balancing school stress and responding to criticism, company officials said.
Orange County Business Journal
Philanthropy
The Second Annual Festival of OC Chefs, benefiting KidWorks, was held July 17 at Newport Beach Country Club. The food festival, which featured 34 chefs and drew 400 guests, raised $820,000. Nexus Development President Cory Alder, Kidworks’ incoming board chair and event co-chair, lauded the nonprofit’s academic support, character and...
Orange County Business Journal
Anaheim Theme Parks, Hotels Boost Disney Revenue
Walt Disney Co.’s real estate in Orange County helped push its third-quarter revenue up 26% to $21.5 billion for the Burbank-based media giant. The entertainment company’s domestic theme parks, including Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Florida, posted revenue of $5.4 billion during the third quarter, up 104% from the prior-year quarter, during which Disneyland was only open for 65 days because of the pandemic.
