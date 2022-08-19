Walt Disney Co.’s real estate in Orange County helped push its third-quarter revenue up 26% to $21.5 billion for the Burbank-based media giant. The entertainment company’s domestic theme parks, including Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Florida, posted revenue of $5.4 billion during the third quarter, up 104% from the prior-year quarter, during which Disneyland was only open for 65 days because of the pandemic.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO