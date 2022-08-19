Lawsuit filed by former police officer against department, city scheduled for jury trial

Read full article on original website
Diane Cowley
5d ago
You go get 'em, Mr. Walker. "bud" club needs to go, along with BLAD! Good luck!👍
eastidahonews.com
Rowland pens letter accepting responsibility for November gun incident
BLACKFOOT — In a letter filed with the court Monday morning, former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland took responsibility for the incident that led to his eventual resignation and guilty plea. “I accept full responsibility for the events of November 9, 2021,” the letter reads. “I made a series...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Former Idaho sheriff pleads guilty to aggravated assault
BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland accepted a plea deal Monday in which he will plead guilty to aggravated assault. As part of the agreement, a charge of aggravated battery and exhibition of a deadly weapon will be dropped. In exchange, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office will...
eastidahonews.com
Man pleads not guilty to stalking, strangulation and more
IDAHO FALLS – A Shelley man has pleaded not guilty to all charges after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home who had a protection order against him, strangling her and threatening to shoot her. Michael John Eatinger, 47, pleaded not guilty to felony attempted strangulation, felony first-degree stalking,...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting officer during bar fight
IDAHO FALLS – A man is in custody following a bar fight in downtown Idaho Falls early Saturday morning. Nevin Ray Goodrum, 22, of Martin Alma, Washington, is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting and obstructing. He appeared in Bonneville County Court Monday before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert.
Former Idaho Sheriff pleads guilty after pointing gun at LDS church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Sheriff has pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group in early November. Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pointed a gun at a vehicle containing a church group of seven girls and their group leader after the […]
Pocatello police install new evidence storage
The Pocatello Police Department has found a solution to its growing evidence problem. The post Pocatello police install new evidence storage appeared first on Local News 8.
kslnewsradio.com
Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release
TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
'SIMPLY HEROIC': Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers receive awards for lifesaving service
POCATELLO — Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers and staff members were recognized for outstanding achievements during a Monday award ceremony at City Hall. Many of the recognitions awarded Monday were in relation to two local incidents, one that involved officers rescuing a 70-year-old woman from a car that overturned in a canal and another in which two officers were wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding gunman, after which other officers rushed the wounded men to the hospital in police cruisers. ...
kslnewsradio.com
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Police Captain retires after 27 years of service
IDAHO FALLS — On Thursday, August 18, the Idaho Falls Police Department hosted a retirement ceremony honoring the career of Captain Bill Squires and wishing him well as he retires from the law enforcement profession. Captain Squires joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995 as a patrol officer...
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly threatens stranger in car with knife, tries to break into vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly holding a knife up to a stranger and trying to break into her car as she sat inside. Shaun Jerad Strader was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to an...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello PD introduces new $400K mobile command center
POCATELLO — With a ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon, the Pocatello Police Department unveiled its newest piece of equipment — a mobile command center. The command center will be used by the street crimes unit, patrol division and other investigative units, according to Police Chief Roger Schei. Specifically, it will...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Missing man found alive, school year delayed due to tremor and man escapes police car
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 in east Idaho history. IDAHO FALLS — A man with the Idaho Falls militia who “mysteriously disappeared” was found, The Rigby Star announced on Aug. 27, 1908.
Name of man killed in crash near American Falls released
The local man killed in a Monday morning one-vehicle crash east of American Falls has been identified. Kirk L. Dahlke, 78, of American Falls, died at the scene of the 10:19 a.m. crash on Interstate 86 eastbound, authorities said. The Power County Coroner's Office described Dahlke as a "longtime teacher, coach, driver's ed instructor, youth mentor and friend." ...
eastidahonews.com
Man killed, woman flown to hospital following crash in American Falls
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. Monday on eastbound I86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on I86....
eastidahonews.com
American Falls man who died in crash was popular teacher and coach
AMERICAN FALLS — A man who died in a crash Monday on Interstate 86 near American Falls has been identified by the Power County Coroner’s Office as 78-year-old Kirk Dahlke. “Kirk Dahlke was a high school teacher and wrestling and football coach,” said Alaina Russell, a friend of Dahlke’s. “He was a very good guy who helped guide a lot of young men.”
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
One Person Killed, Another Hospitalized Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash in Southern Idaho
AMERICAN FALLS - On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 10:19 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a single vehicle crash eastbound on I86, east of American Falls, ID. According to a release from the ISP, a 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound...
eastidahonews.com
Sonic Drive-In off of Yellowstone is up for lease after its been closed since March
IDAHO FALLS — A local fast food restaurant that’s been closed for over five months is now up for lease. The Sonic Drive-In that has been closed since March is located on 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. A sign was posted outside of the building by...
eastidahonews.com
School districts offering incentives to attract and keep bus drivers
POCATELLO — Local school districts are working hard to come up with creative ways to attract and keep bus drivers. Officials in many regional districts say that they have experienced a shortage of drivers since coming back from the COVID-19 pandemic. “There seems to be a lot less people...
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly runs from burning car, asks deputies to kill him
IDAHO FALLS – A man is being charged with felony DUI and multiple misdemeanors from a July incident involving a burning car. Christopher Thomas Reynolds, 35, was charged with felony DUI, two counts of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers and misdemeanor failure to stop for an accident or leaving the scene of an accident.
