ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Family escapes Altamonte Springs house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A family and dog escaped a house fire in Altamonte Springs after flames started in the bedroom, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The department said firefighters responded to a home on Prairie Lake Cove around 5:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
Outsider.com

911 Audio Released After Mother, Daughter, and Their Family Dog Are Struck by Lightning

As the community of Winter Springs mourns the loss of a local mother, officials have released the 911 audio from right after the fatal lightning strike. On Thursday evening, Nicole Tedesco was with her 10-year-old daughter Ava and their family dog near a park in Winter Springs, Florida when lightning struck the trio. Nicole ultimately passed away from the strike while her daughter and their dog survived the incident.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Springs, FL
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Sanford, FL
State
Florida State
City
Seminole, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sanford, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Sanford, FL
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Winter Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
orangeobserver.com

URGENT: Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga reported missing

Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga, 53, is missing. Arriaga was last seen by family members on Sunday, Aug. 21, at a bus stop in the area of Clarke and Silver Star Road in Ocoee. According to the Ocoee Police Department, Arriaga was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black basketball...
OCOEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lightning Strike#Accident#Keeth Elementary School#Artemis
WSVN-TV

Pilot speaks out after plane crashes on busy Orlando street

(WSVN) - A Florida pilot told his side of the story after he crash-landed on a busy Orlando highway. A dramatic video from August 22 showed a plane crash onto University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail. “Oh, my God,” said a woman as she filmed the incident before her eyes...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

What the Honk: You were so close

ORLANDO, Fla. – I might be out of town, but there are still plenty of honks to share with you, so keep them coming. You’re doing it wrong, buddy. As I appreciate the fact the driver decided to stop as a whole, they are stopping in the worst possible location.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
fox35orlando.com

Fire breaks out at abandoned Orlando hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are trying to determine if a fire that broke out at an abandoned hotel in Orlando was arson. Firefighters arrived to the Westmoreland Inn early Wednesday and found flames coming from the back of the two-story wooden building, which spread to the second floor. Officials say the building was listed as the Westmoreland Inn but was boarded up.
click orlando

80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Multivehicle wreck slows I-4 in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon is causing slowdowns on I-4 in Osceola County. The crash was reported on I-4 east at mile marker 59 near State Road 429. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video of man stabbing shark in head in...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Death investigation underway in Brevard County

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Brevard County. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a body inside of a home. "Initial investigation led agents to believe that the circumstances surrounding the...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire damages home in Altamonte Springs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire chased a family out of their Altamonte Springs home Tuesday morning. Firefighters rushed to the house along Prairie Lake Cove just before 5:30 a.m., the Seminole County Fire Department said. WFTV’s Drone 9 was there as well. Investigators told Eyewitness News that the...
worldanimalnews.com

After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!

Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy