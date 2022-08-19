Read full article on original website
17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
Family escapes Altamonte Springs house fire
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A family and dog escaped a house fire in Altamonte Springs after flames started in the bedroom, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The department said firefighters responded to a home on Prairie Lake Cove around 5:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis...
911 Audio Released After Mother, Daughter, and Their Family Dog Are Struck by Lightning
As the community of Winter Springs mourns the loss of a local mother, officials have released the 911 audio from right after the fatal lightning strike. On Thursday evening, Nicole Tedesco was with her 10-year-old daughter Ava and their family dog near a park in Winter Springs, Florida when lightning struck the trio. Nicole ultimately passed away from the strike while her daughter and their dog survived the incident.
Mother seen unconscious in a car with drugs and baby now on road to recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A mother Channel 9 reported on about five years ago told a sheriff’s office how she has turned her life around. A video released in 2017 showed a man and a woman unconscious in a car with drugs and an 8-month-old baby girl in the back seat.
‘He was perfect:’ Family friend remembers 4-year-old who died in Cocoa house fire
COCOA, Fla. – After Brevard County fire authorities said a child died Friday night in a Cocoa house fire, J’Aimee Carroll remembered 4-year-old Henry Basinger’s love of trains and Paw Patrol. “He was perfect. He loved everybody. He just wanted to be everyone’s best friend,” Carroll, a...
Women accused of 'distraction-style' theft at Ross, other Central Florida stores
OCALA, Fla. - Police are asking the community for help identifying three women they said are linked to a ‘distraction-style’ theft at a Ross and similar thefts at another Central Florida retail store. Ocala police say on Aug. 9, the women entered Ross department store, located at 2701...
URGENT: Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga reported missing
Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga, 53, is missing. Arriaga was last seen by family members on Sunday, Aug. 21, at a bus stop in the area of Clarke and Silver Star Road in Ocoee. According to the Ocoee Police Department, Arriaga was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black basketball...
Tuesday storms in Central Florida die down
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, residents had to keep an umbrella handy and stay weather aware as storms fired up. Storms have died down, and the flood advisory issued for Osceola County expired.
Pilot speaks out after plane crashes on busy Orlando street
(WSVN) - A Florida pilot told his side of the story after he crash-landed on a busy Orlando highway. A dramatic video from August 22 showed a plane crash onto University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail. “Oh, my God,” said a woman as she filmed the incident before her eyes...
What the Honk: You were so close
ORLANDO, Fla. – I might be out of town, but there are still plenty of honks to share with you, so keep them coming. You’re doing it wrong, buddy. As I appreciate the fact the driver decided to stop as a whole, they are stopping in the worst possible location.
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
Fire breaks out at abandoned Orlando hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are trying to determine if a fire that broke out at an abandoned hotel in Orlando was arson. Firefighters arrived to the Westmoreland Inn early Wednesday and found flames coming from the back of the two-story wooden building, which spread to the second floor. Officials say the building was listed as the Westmoreland Inn but was boarded up.
80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
Woman shares addiction recovery story years after arrest in Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. – Nearly five years ago, Kimberly McCaffrey-Noel was arrested by deputies in Volusia County when they found her unconscious in a car, with her baby in the backseat. At the time, body-camera video from a deputy in DeLand gained national attention, showing the dark truth of the...
Multivehicle wreck slows I-4 in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon is causing slowdowns on I-4 in Osceola County. The crash was reported on I-4 east at mile marker 59 near State Road 429. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video of man stabbing shark in head in...
Death investigation underway in Brevard County
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Brevard County. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a body inside of a home. "Initial investigation led agents to believe that the circumstances surrounding the...
Fire damages home in Altamonte Springs
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire chased a family out of their Altamonte Springs home Tuesday morning. Firefighters rushed to the house along Prairie Lake Cove just before 5:30 a.m., the Seminole County Fire Department said. WFTV’s Drone 9 was there as well. Investigators told Eyewitness News that the...
After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!
Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
