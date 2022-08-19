Transitions' new facility in Columbia to offer affordable housing, adult day care

Read full article on original website
Michael Hunt
4d ago
why are these tax dollars not used to buy hotels and motels, seems they are already set to house a person with little or no cost to upfit. Even have cafeterias in most. Give the person six months to get on they're feet room and board free, after that charge a minimal rent. If we're going to waste tax dollars let's do it wisely.
Reply(1)
2
Related
The Post and Courier
Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices
LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
The Post and Courier
Best of Columbia 2022: Places to Live
These days it’s all about location, location, location and in Columbia few apartments can match Canalside Loft’s spot on the riverfront. But there’s also amenities (amenities, amenities) too, which Canalside has oodles of. There’s that river access, parking for guests on the street, courtyard pools and a few up-and-coming businesses, like Bierkeller Columbia’s brewery, opening in the same area. What more can you ask for?
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOT
Columbia, South Carolina - Attention private nonprofit organizations who serve Seniors & Individuals with Disabilities!!! The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Office of Public Transit is hosting a Technical Assistance Outreach session on September 19, 2022. The outreach session is to familiarize current and potential 5310 subrecipients of the eligibility requirements to become a 5310 subrecipient.
wach.com
Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Best of Columbia 2022: Pet Services
Sometimes your pups want to escape from the backyard, and Saluda Shoals is here to solve that. The park has a huge green space for them to run, play and make new dog friends. Playfully named the “Barking Lot,” it offers a 2-acre fenced-off area for your dogs to roam, plus three BONE shaped pools. I mean, come on.
abccolumbia.com
Study: Midlands districts among most and least equitable in the state
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)-One survey says some of the most and least equitable school districts in the state are right here in the Midlands. According to a survey by Wallethub.com, equity in education is defined by both high and low income students receiving the same funding per pupil based on the district’s income.
WLTX.com
Lexington School District One update
Lexington County School District One's board met Tuesday night. Here's what we learned at the meeting.
Downtown Camden seeing a shift in business
CAMDEN, S.C. — Broad Street in Camden might look a little different than it did several months ago, as several shops have closed, new businesses are opening and renovations are taking place to historic buildings. Camden Main Street Manager Katharine Spadacenta says it's not easy to watch some small...
WIS-TV
Sumter County to host job fair in September
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter County Job Fair is coming in early Sept. said organizers. The Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments said the event, sponsored by SKF, is a coordination with SC Works and their business partners. It is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Sumter County Civic Center at 700 W. Liberty St.
wach.com
Lexington One parents call for board member's resignation over vaccine dispute
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- Tuesday night's Lexington School District One board meeting started off with a laundry list of accomplishments by students and staff members, as well as plans for the 2022-2023 school year. However, during the meeting's public participation portion, three out of six people who signed up...
'It feels like history is going away': Winnsboro working to revitalize downtown
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Vacant buildings and boarded up windows line Congress Street in downtown Winnsboro. "It feels like history is going away," lifelong resident Harold Crocker said. "These buildings have been here close to 100 years or more. Now, there’s nothing there." Crocker described his memories of downtown...
Tenants asked to find new apartments in a matter of days with evacuation notice
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of Spring Lake Apartments say they were shocked by a notice on their door early Friday morning. Residents who answered the knock on the door, say they were spoken to by the current property manager who told them that they would have 10 days to evacuate their property.
"Who would want to stay here?" Residents react to extension after being given 3 days to leave
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of Spring Lake Apartments in Columbia who were told to evacuate with little notice now have a reprieve, of sorts, from having to immediately move out of their apartments. An apartment manager at Spring Lake told News19 that the management team has updated the notices...
WIS-TV
Richland Two addresses student lunch policy, issues apology to families over communication
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland Two school district issued an apology Tuesday afternoon over a back to school message and changes to student lunches. On Monday the district shared a message that included a notification about the district’s school lunch programs. The website for Richland Two currently shows,. “High...
The Post and Courier
Best of Columbia 2022: Food and Drink
Best Asian Restaurant — Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews) Inakaya has a long history in Columbia, serving many a diner's first sushi experience in a warm, inviting setting. Whether served traditionally, fried or on a boat, everything is made fresh to order and with the best service. Their non-sushi menu items are also quietly delicious and wide-ranging, from grilled rice dishes to ramen, soba and udon soups.
coladaily.com
New public access lagoon may soon bring beach life to the Midlands
An idyllic beach lifestyle may no longer be a drive to the coast for Midlands residents. Crystal Lagoons is expected to come to the area soon, bringing clear waters and sandy beaches to our own backyard. The lagoon is created with a unique, patented concept and technology that allows developers...
coladaily.com
Looking for a job? The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hiring
Not all great careers require a college degree to succeed. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says his department has many openings ideal for the right person — even right out of high school. “We have some great opportunities for those looking for a career that doesn’t require a college...
Kershaw County School District opening elementary school playgrounds, parking lots to community
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County School District elementary playgrounds and walking areas are now accessible for those in the public. Elizabeth Starling, coordinator for nursing services at the district says, "For our elementary schools, our parking lots and playgrounds, and that will open it up to families in those communities for those who may not have access to a gym."
wach.com
Richland Two issues apology after concerns rose over high school lunch policy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland Two has issued a video statement, apologizing for a lack of clarity to parents after a portion of the schools lunch policy caused a negative reaction on Monday. In the video, Libby Roof, chief communications officer for the district, apologized multiple times on...
wach.com
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety seeks community's help in deadly shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the publics help after a woman was shot to death and three others were injured - forcing both South Carolina State University and Claflin University on lockdown. “When the shooting happened you know we all were...
Comments / 3