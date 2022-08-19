ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Caras Park "sets sail"

By Dennis Bragg
KPAX
KPAX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04QZqj_0hNfVf8400

MISSOULA - Caras Park will be more colorful on Friday after crews finish installing new "sails" to provide some shade and a new look to the popular downtown location.

Last week we showed you how apprentice crews with Dick Anderson Construction were installing the supports for the new shade features.

The workers were back on Friday to "hoist the sails".

The alternating blue and green panels had to be sorted out, fixed to cables, and then hoisted into place.

It's not the easiest task, given the number of moving parts.

Dennis Bragg/MTN News

A total of ten of the triangular panels will provide shade to the new seating areas that were installed for concerts and other events.

The installation was the final step in a project that started last fall, with the removal of aging trees, leveling off the hill, and installing a new stormwater treatment system underground.

The Downtown Missoula Partnership will dedicate the improvements and thank those who made the work possible during the final Out to Lunch event next Wednesday.

MISSOULA, MT
