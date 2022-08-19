ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Trocaire College and Medaille University set in motion a cooperative agreement

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apq1P_0hNfVdMc00

Trocaire College and Medaille University announced the signing of a Memo of Understanding (MOU) Friday that sets in motion a cooperative agreement that "would fulfill the missions of both institutions into the future."

According to a release, discussions between the two institutions began in October 2021 and there are a number of steps that will take place in the next 12 to 18 months for the agreement to be finalized.

The two institutions released statements which can be found below:

“Institutions of higher education across the region and nationally have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and in Western New York, this has been exacerbated by declining birth rates and demographics in which there are simply fewer people attending college. As a result, the Trocaire College Board of Trustees in 2019 directed me to explore potential collaborations and strategic alliances with other institutions of higher education and we have engaged in a number of conversations and meetings about potential collaborations leading to today’s announcement with Medaille University.”
- Dr. Bassam Deeb, President, Trocaire College
“There is complementary non-overlapping academic offerings between both institutions providing a full range of higher education credentials, including certificate, associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctoral level. This combination of professional programs in health care along with experiential learning, and professional training in education, business, and social sciences is a tremendous foundation and synergy for success allowing both institutions to serve their student populations.”
- Dr. Lori Quigley, Medaille University Interim President

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trocaire College#College Board#Western New York#Medaille University
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo nurse making strides in MS research

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York nurse is making strides in multiple sclerosis research thanks to an award. Lana Pasek has more than 30 years of nursing experience, and in that time she met patients with MS who complained of fatigue everywhere in their bodies, including the brain.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
96.1 The Breeze

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought

GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
GASPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund

At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy