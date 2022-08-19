Trocaire College and Medaille University set in motion a cooperative agreement

Trocaire College and Medaille University announced the signing of a Memo of Understanding (MOU) Friday that sets in motion a cooperative agreement that "would fulfill the missions of both institutions into the future."

According to a release, discussions between the two institutions began in October 2021 and there are a number of steps that will take place in the next 12 to 18 months for the agreement to be finalized.

The two institutions released statements which can be found below:

“Institutions of higher education across the region and nationally have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and in Western New York, this has been exacerbated by declining birth rates and demographics in which there are simply fewer people attending college. As a result, the Trocaire College Board of Trustees in 2019 directed me to explore potential collaborations and strategic alliances with other institutions of higher education and we have engaged in a number of conversations and meetings about potential collaborations leading to today’s announcement with Medaille University.”

“There is complementary non-overlapping academic offerings between both institutions providing a full range of higher education credentials, including certificate, associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctoral level. This combination of professional programs in health care along with experiential learning, and professional training in education, business, and social sciences is a tremendous foundation and synergy for success allowing both institutions to serve their student populations.”

- Dr. Bassam Deeb, President, Trocaire College- Dr. Lori Quigley, Medaille University Interim President