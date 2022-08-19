2 survive shark attacks in waters off popular South Carolina beach

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Two swimmers survived shark attacks this week at one of South Carolina's most popular beaches, authorities said, one of whom was on vacation with her young grandson.

Both attacks occurred at Myrtle Beach on Monday. One victim was bitten in the arm and the other had a more minor wound on the leg.

Karren Sites was in waist-deep water with her 8-year-old grandson when she was bitten in her forearm. It was the first day of the family's vacation.

"I just felt something, I guess, bite me and there was a shark on my arm. I was only in waist-deep water. I kept pushing at it to get it off my arm and it did," Sites said according to WPDE-TV.

"I couldn't even see the shark coming up, but all I saw was the shark jumped up and it didn't even bite all the way, like I saw the movement of the tail go to the side and then she screamed a little bit and as soon as she touched it, it fell into the water," her grandson Brian Sites told WPDE-TV.

Sites' wound required surgery and hundreds of stitches.

They were the first two reported shark bites in Myrtle Beach since June and just the second and third of the summer. South Carolina has recorded 116 unprovoked shark attacks since 1900, a statistic that demonstrates that shark attacks are very rare.

Officials didn't know what species of shark was involved in the attacks. Twelve shark species have been detected by acoustic receivers off the state's coast, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.