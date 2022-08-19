ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

2 survive shark attacks in waters off popular South Carolina beach

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdGGf_0hNfVaiR00

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Two swimmers survived shark attacks this week at one of South Carolina's most popular beaches, authorities said, one of whom was on vacation with her young grandson.

Both attacks occurred at Myrtle Beach on Monday. One victim was bitten in the arm and the other had a more minor wound on the leg.

Karren Sites was in waist-deep water with her 8-year-old grandson when she was bitten in her forearm. It was the first day of the family's vacation.

"I just felt something, I guess, bite me and there was a shark on my arm. I was only in waist-deep water. I kept pushing at it to get it off my arm and it did," Sites said according to WPDE-TV.

"I couldn't even see the shark coming up, but all I saw was the shark jumped up and it didn't even bite all the way, like I saw the movement of the tail go to the side and then she screamed a little bit and as soon as she touched it, it fell into the water," her grandson Brian Sites told WPDE-TV.

Sites' wound required surgery and hundreds of stitches.

They were the first two reported shark bites in Myrtle Beach since June and just the second and third of the summer. South Carolina has recorded 116 unprovoked shark attacks since 1900, a statistic that demonstrates that shark attacks are very rare.

Officials didn't know what species of shark was involved in the attacks. Twelve shark species have been detected by acoustic receivers off the state's coast, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach

WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
mycarolinalife.com

Be on the lookout for ticks

They’re out there waiting. They’re ticks, and you could be their next meal. In South Carolina, ticks can bite year-round. As we spend days outside, we’re bound to cross paths with these tiny bloodsucking arachnids. That can be a problem because ticks can transmit a multitude of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attacks#Beaches#Shark Week#Deep Water#Wpde Tv
counton2.com

South Carolina might soon face a syphilis wave, data suggests

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina, already one of the nation’s top places for chlamydia and gonorrhea infections, might be about to see a boom in syphilis cases. “Syphilis is something that is very concerning to us,” said Beth De Santis, the CEO of Fact Forward, an organization that aims to reduce the rate of sexually transmitted infections and teen pregnancies in South Carolina.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

On This Day: Hurricane Andrew makes landfall in Florida

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 79 A.D., thousands died and the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum were buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in Italy. In 1814, the British captured Washington and burned the Capitol and the White House. In 1932, Amelia Earhart...
FLORIDA STATE
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopens after ‘technical issue’ strands 3 groups of riders on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopened on Monday after a “technical issue” Sunday afternoon led to three groups of riders being stranded on the popular attraction, officials said. Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the SkyWheel to help get down riders who were stuck on the popular attraction, according to Myrtle […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
430K+
Followers
63K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy