dmagazine.com
House Music Heads East: Fort Worth’s Beloved Meet Me Underground Arrives in Dallas
Monday nights aren’t typical underneath Fort Worth’s Curfew Bar. While most of the city settles in for the night, the basement booms with a four-on-the-floor beat that propels a sea of bodies beneath the glow of over a dozen disco balls. The sounds of New Jersey’s house music group Blaze vibrates off the wall.
Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K
A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
papercitymag.com
A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
You're welcome, Houston: Why DFW's rain wasn't all our gain
DALLAS — North Texas on Monday got a round of rain we've rarely seen: Nearly 10 inches in just a 24-hour span, with both Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain. The heavy downpours persisted early Monday and into the afternoon. And they led to widespread...
dmagazine.com
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies Talks About Her Plans for the Dallas Contemporary’s Future
If a museum can hit rock bottom, the Dallas Contemporary was dangling on a ledge near it earlier this year. After a decade of highs and lows, the non-collecting museum in the Design District had appointed an exciting new executive director in Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, only to then set its sights on a curator with a problematic past. But the museum narrowly dodged that decision, just weeks before Alvarez-Mathies assumed her duties, leaving her with the task of pulling the museum up and back into a functional institution.
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
matadornetwork.com
Dining in Dallas: A Neighborhood Guide To the City’s Best Food
You’ll be about one meal in when you realize the food scene in Dallas is just as vibrant as the city itself. Its culinary offerings stretch far beyond the drool-worthy barbecue Texas is famous for (of course, there are some great options for that too). In each pocket of the city are food finds worthy of any guidebook — from golden-fried seafood piled high in a simple takeout container to fire-grilled wagyu steak plated like a work of modern art. Let your taste buds guide your journey, and you’ll leave more than satisfied.
Dallas North Tollway Will Get Wider
Drivers who use the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) will soon see temporary barriers and work zones between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and US 380 in Frisco. On August 17, the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) held a public informational session to inform local businesses and public officials about the upcoming construction.
CandysDirt.com
This City Is Tops in Texas for Fixer-Uppers, and It’s Not The One You Think It Is
Which Texas city is a haven for fixer-uppers? If you replied, Waco, you’ve been watching the Magnolia Network or HGTV too much. Dallas is the No. 1 spot in Texas to buy a fixer-upper. RentCafé researched the nation’s 50 biggest cities and ranked Dallas seventh in its latest study....
El Chingon is Headed to Dallas
The “Bad Ass Mexican” restaurant and bar will offer tacos, tequila, and more.
This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning
While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
checkoutdfw.com
Check out these 5 locations to get amazing cheap tacos in Dallas
If you're looking for cheap, but great tacos in the DFW area, we found a few deals you're going to want to check out. Here are our five recommendations based on Google reviews. 1. El Come Taco. Since 2013, El Come Taco provides the Dallas area with traditional tacos. They...
dmagazine.com
In ‘First-Class Dallas,’ Do High Rollers Really Wear 10-Gallon Hats?
Let’s have a little rainy day fun with two recent descriptions of Dallas. You’re probably WFH today, which means you’ve got nothing better to do. Our first morsel comes courtesy of Vanity Fair and a writer named Nate Freeman. Freeman, from what I can tell, is a New York City guy. He used to write a gossip column for Artnet. I’m sure he knows a lot about gossip and art. I remain less convinced that he’s familiar with Dallas.
dmagazine.com
Meet the Dallas 500: Derrick Evers
Derrick Evers is one of three leaders behind Kaizen Development Partners who led suburban office development with the One Bethany office park in Allen and District 121 in McKinney. But his latest project, The Link at Uptown, is the company’s crown jewel. Kaizen was in the middle of constructing the 25-story office tower at the intersection of Victory Park and Uptown when the pandemic hit. Instead of halting work, Kaizen pressed on with the project. The risky move paid off, as the speculative project was nearly fully leased upon opening. Next up is Field Street District, a massive mixed-use project in an emerging downtown market. As a result, Evers was named Developer of the Year in D CEO‘s Commercial Real Estate Awards.
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (8/23/22)
Federal Relief Might Be Available to Flood Victims. With County Judge Clay Jenkins declaring a state of disaster, folks who were underwater can start thinking about getting money from the federal government. Big if: the feds first have to agree that yesterday’s once-in-a-1,000-years rainfall was a disaster. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD...
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event Roundup
DALLAS- This weekend, Black business owners and vendors from all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area gathered together for the Afro Soca Marketplace- a convention designed to promote and support Black-owned businesses.
Dallas Observer
'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell
By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
Dallas Observer
'Back to Dallas': The Patriot Voice's QAnon Con Is Coming Home
The minds that brought Dallas the For God & Country Patriot Roundup in 2021, essentially a QAnon convention, will be back in town soon. This time, they’re calling it the For God & Country Victory Roundup. It's set for Nov. 18-20. The organizer is listed as The Patriot Voice,...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
