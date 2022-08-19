Derrick Evers is one of three leaders behind Kaizen Development Partners who led suburban office development with the One Bethany office park in Allen and District 121 in McKinney. But his latest project, The Link at Uptown, is the company’s crown jewel. Kaizen was in the middle of constructing the 25-story office tower at the intersection of Victory Park and Uptown when the pandemic hit. Instead of halting work, Kaizen pressed on with the project. The risky move paid off, as the speculative project was nearly fully leased upon opening. Next up is Field Street District, a massive mixed-use project in an emerging downtown market. As a result, Evers was named Developer of the Year in D CEO‘s Commercial Real Estate Awards.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO